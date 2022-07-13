KeVita Reimagines a Summer Favorite with New Sparkling Probiotic Lemonades

To celebrate, KeVita Lemonade Stands will be popping up across the country for consumers to have the chance to taste the product as part of a nationwide tour, "Smarter Lemonade. Sweeter Summer." KeVita will delight visitors by giving away more than 50,000 bottles of free lemonade, offering summer-themed giveaways and curating lemonade-themed picnic areas, perfect for lounging and sipping.

Starting this week through National Lemonade Day in late August, KeVita's nationwide tour, "Smarter Lemonade. Sweeter Summer" will visit yoga classes, parks, movie nights, concerts, festivals and more, starting with the following nine cities in July and expanding to more in August.

Albany, New York

New York, New York

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Washington, D.C.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Des Moines, Iowa

Omaha, Nebraska

San Diego, California

"Lemonade is the official flavor of summer, and we love that our new KeVita Sparkling Probiotic Lemonades, packed with probiotics, give people a new reason to enjoy this beloved beverage. Through the "Smarter Lemonade. Sweeter Summer." tour, we're excited to offer people everywhere a delicious new twist on the beloved childhood classic," says Samantha Siegal, Senior Director of Emerging Brands, Tropicana Brands Group.

KeVita Sparkling Probiotic Lemonades are available now nationwide. To find a retailer near you or to attend a local KeVita "Smarter Lemonade. Sweeter Summer." tour stop, visit KeVita.com and follow @KeVitaDrinks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Tropicana Brand Group

Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting, global portfolio of some of the world's most iconic juice brands including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, Izze, Dole, Copella, and Punica. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people and accelerate a vision to quench the world's thirst for more delight and nourishment. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing and nutrition expertise. For more, please visit www.tropicanabrandsgroup.com

