Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Announces Distribution Partnership with NuAire

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU), a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products, is proud to announce its partnership with NuAire, a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment for a diverse range of laboratory and pharmacy environments. This partnership expands Kewaunee's current product offering, providing Kewaunee's customers access to NuAire's portfolio of products, while offering NuAire access to Kewaunee's market leading global distribution channels.

"The global market for products that Kewaunee and NuAire offer continues to grow", says Thomas D. Hull III, President & Chief Executive Officer, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation. "The biosafety cabinet market is growing rapidly due to increased investment in research and development activities requiring the safety and performance of these products. Providing Kewaunee's customers access to NuAire's portfolio enhances our value proposition as customers are looking for partners with the capability to provide turn-key solutions when building a new laboratory or modernizing an existing facility. The partnership is a win-win for both organizations, leveraging the strengths of two market leaders."

Founded in 1971, NuAire is universally recognized as one of the world's leading providers of reliable equipment for the most demanding environments, including Biosafety Cabinets, CO2 Incubators, Laminar Air Flow Workstations, Containment Ventilated Enclosures, Ultralow Temperature Freezers, General Purpose Centrifuges, Animal Transfer Stations, Animal Refuse Workstations, Restricted Access Barrier Systems, Polypropylene Fume Hoods, Polypropylene Casework, and a variety of complementary products and systems. NuAire's website is located at https://www.nuaire.com/.

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at https://www.kewaunee.com.

