Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Promotes Lisa L. Ryan

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (Nasdaq : KEQU ) announced that the Company's Board of Directors promoted Lisa L. Ryan to Vice President of Construction and Customer Operations. She previously was the Director of Construction and Customer Operations. These departments provide the critical connection between Kewaunee and our world class dealer and distribution network. The oversight of the domestic direct contract work that Kewaunee undertakes is also managed by her team. She is a results oriented leader with a proven track record of providing leadership, oversight and guidance thereby ensuring the continued development of this high performing team.

Ms. Ryan joined Kewaunee Scientific Corporation in 2006 as a project manager and has been promoted several times over the years leading up to her current role as Director of Construction and Customer Operations.

She began her career in the construction industry while completing her Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering at Manhattan College. During this time, she worked on multiple projects that included track renovations and subway station rehabilitations for the New York City Transit Authority. After earning her degree, Lisa moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she has furthered her career in both the construction and casework industries. One of Lisa's most recent accomplishments has been the obtainment of her MBA from Queens University. Over the years, she has also acquired many certifications and affiliations such as: Project Management Institute, PMP, ASCE International – Full Member, MTA NYCT Track Safety, ACI Concrete Field Testing Certification, OSHA 30-hour Training Course in Construction Safety & Health, Sure Trak Certification.

About Kewaunee Scientific



Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. Products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Singapore, and China. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. The Company's China headquarters and sales office are located in Shanghai, China. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

