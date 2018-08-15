Kewaunee Scientific Reports Results for First Quarter

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ : KEQU ) today announced results for its first quarter ended July 31, 2018.

Sales of $42,152,000 were recorded during the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, an increase of 24.4% from sales of $33,881,000 in the prior year first quarter. Domestic sales for the quarter were $36,070,000, an increase of 63% from sales of $22,146,000 in the prior year first quarter. Domestic sales were higher than the prior year first quarter due to strength in each of the Company's domestic sales channels reflecting strong demand for Kewaunee's laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. International sales for the quarter were $6,082,000, a decrease of 48% from sales of $11,735,000 in the prior year first quarter. International sales were down from the prior year first quarter as a very large Middle East order was partially delivered in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, but did not repeat in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Pre-tax earnings for the quarter were $1,784,000 compared to $1,797,000 for the prior year period. Pre-tax earnings were unfavorably impacted by higher material and operating costs offset by the favorable impact of the Company's adoption of ASC 606 which became effective May 1, 2018. Net earnings increased 22.6% for the quarter to $1,407,000, or $0.50 per diluted share, as compared to net earnings of $1,148,000, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended July 31, 2017.

The order backlog was $102.1 million at July 31, 2018, down from $111.2 million at July 31, 2017. The prior year's order backlog contained a single large Middle East order that was delivered in fiscal year 2018, the absence of which primarily accounted for the decline in the order backlog in the current period.

The Company's balance sheet and financial condition remain strong. Unrestricted cash on hand at July 31, 2018 was $9,064,000, as compared to $12,021,000 at the end of the first quarter last year, which included a large customer advance payment. Working capital was $35,966,000 at July 31, 2018, as compared to $34,071,000 at the end of the first quarter last year. Short-term borrowings and interest rate swaps were $7,528,000 at July 31, 2018, as compared to $3,539,000 at the end of the first quarter last year, and long-term debt was $972,000 as compared to $2,139,000 at the end of the first quarter last year. The debt-to-equity ratio at July 31, 2018 was .20-to-1, as compared to .15-to-1 at the end of the first quarter last year.

"Kewaunee's domestic sales growth was excellent in the first quarter," said David M. Rausch, Kewaunee's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The pace of bidding activity remains solid as customers invest in projects that require the Company's products and services. We are focused on strengthening the order backlog as we move through the year. However, we will continue to be negatively impacted by increases in material costs during the second quarter. We continue to pursue productivity and cost reduction actions to help offset their impact."

About Kewaunee Scientific



Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Singapore, and China. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. The Company's China headquarters and sales office are located in Shanghai, China. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended July 31, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 42,152 $ 33,881 Cost of products sold 34,678 27,060 Gross profit 7,474 6,821 Operating expenses 5,763 5,133 Operating earnings 1,711 1,688 Other income 164 168 Interest expense (91) (59) Earnings before income taxes 1,784 1,797 Income tax expense 368 605 Net earnings 1,416 1,192 Less: net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest 9 44 Net earnings attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation $ 1,407 $ 1,148 Net earnings per share attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders Basic $0.51 $0.42 Diluted $0.50 $0.42 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 2,736 2,712 Diluted 2,804 2,755 Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) July 31, April 30, 2018 2018 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,064 $ 9,716 Restricted cash 1,023 1,242 Receivables, less allowances 36,118 32,660 Inventories 15,006 17,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,721 2,224 Total Current Assets 64,932 63,504 Net property, plant and equipment 14,642 14,661 Other assets 5,422 6,193 Total Assets $ 84,996 $ 84,358 Liabilities and Equity Short-term borrowings and interest rate swaps $ 7,528 $ 3,885 Current portion of long-term debt 1,167 1,167 Accounts payable 13,153 14,754 Other current liabilities 7,118 7,756 Total Current Liabilities 28,966 27,562 Other non-current liabilities 7,633 9,275 Total Liabilities 36,599 36,837 Noncontrolling interest 457 462 Kewaunee Scientific Corporation equity 47,940 47,059 Total Equity 48,397 47,521 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 84,996 $ 84,358

Contact: Thomas D. Hull III 704/871-3290

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kewaunee.com

