Kewaunee Scientific Reports Results for Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter

Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter Results:

Sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 were $34,257,000, a decrease of 1.4%, as compared to sales of $34,748,000 from the prior year fourth quarter. Domestic sales for the quarter were $27,533,000, an increase of 11.6% from sales of $24,677,000 in the prior year. International sales for the quarter were $6,724,000, a decrease of 33.2% from sales of $10,071,000 in the prior year.

Sales in the quarter for both of the Company's operating segments were negatively impacted by the coronavirus, which resulted in government mandated shut-downs, closure of project sites and delays in manufacturing products. The year-over-year increase in Domestic sales was principally a result of lower than normal quarterly sales in the prior year period. Domestic sales in the quarter increased across the Company's direct and dealer sales channels, offsetting weakness in export and distribution channels. This sales increase was offset by a decline in activity across all of our International markets, with sales slowing rapidly in our fourth quarter due to the coronavirus.

Pre-tax loss for the quarter was $1,122,000 compared to a pre-tax loss of $1,554,000 for the prior year period. Profitability was negatively impacted during the quarter as a result of the coronavirus which resulted in delays in projects being released to be manufactured, lower operating levels within manufacturing facilities, construction site closures and higher operating costs due to increased spend on supplies to keep employees safe while operating.

Net loss was $1,062,000 compared to a loss of $1,270,000 for the prior year period. A tax benefit of $64,000 was recorded in the current quarter. This includes a non-cash valuation allowance expense against the deferred tax assets in the amount of $1,625,000 that was recorded during the quarter. Diluted loss per share was ($0.39), as compared to diluted loss per share of ($0.46) in the prior year fourth quarter.

"I could not be more proud of how our Associates responded to the coronavirus pandemic which rapidly unfolded during the fourth quarter of the Company's fiscal year," said Thomas D. Hull III, Kewaunee's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Being heavily tied to construction activity, we had to adapt to an evolving landscape as governments globally responded to the pandemic, initiating shut-downs that affected our projects as well as our ability to manufacture products. Our Associates worked together to find ways to continue to be effective while working remotely when possible, identifying and implementing proactive measures to maintain a safe operating environment, all while supporting our customers and their changing expectations. I witnessed Kewaunee Associates everyday living out our Core Values in an effort to serve our customers as well as their fellow Associates in what truly was an unprecedented quarter for the Company."

Fiscal Year 2020 Full Year Results:

Sales during fiscal year 2020 were $147,540,000, an increase of 0.7% from sales of $146,550,000 in the prior year. Domestic sales for the fiscal year were $115,103,000, a decrease of 1.3% from sales of $116,586,000 in the prior year. International sales for the fiscal year were $32,437,000, an increase of 8.3% from sales of $29,964,000 in the prior year. The increase in International sales was primarily the result of a large single Middle East order delivered during the fiscal year.

The pre-tax loss for the fiscal year was $2,866,000, a decrease of 234% compared to pretax earnings of $2,134,000 for the prior period. As discussed in this press release as well as our prior disclosures relating to the first three quarters of our fiscal year, profitability was negatively impacted during the year by a number of factors:

Delivery of a number of low margin orders the Company aggressively pursued and secured in prior fiscal years. This included a strategic, large, one-time order in the Middle East .

. Costs incurred related to a restructuring, initiated in the Company's second quarter of the fiscal year, which included a reduction in force and the closure of the Company's operations in China .

. Increased operating costs within the Company's Domestic segment due to equipment down-time and operational inefficiencies.

Increased operating costs within the Company's Domestic segment, as the Company has established a strategic direction for a multi-year transformation of the business which is designed to lead to sustained profitability and growth. This includes investing in a multi-year plan to modernize our manufacturing capabilities and information technology platform. This investment includes new talent being added to the organization to drive this transformation.

new talent being added to the organization to drive this transformation. Increased operating costs in India and the Middle East as investments were made in expanding the Company's turn-key capabilities to serve the international markets.

and the as investments were made in expanding the Company's turn-key capabilities to serve the international markets. Finally, profitability was impacted during the year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as described in the discussion of our fourth quarter results.

The net loss for the fiscal year was $4,687,000, or ($1.70) per diluted share, as compared to net earnings of $1,529,000, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the year ended April 30, 2019. In addition to the factors identified above, the net loss was driven by the following tax related impacts:

During the second quarter, the Company made a decision to revoke its indefinite reinvestment accounting election that permitted the deferral of recognition of foreign withholding tax. During the fiscal year, the Company recorded a tax expense of $1,964,000 to recognize a foreign withholding tax liability on cumulative foreign earnings. Of this amount, $1,171,000 was remitted to foreign tax authorities with respect to cash repatriated to the US that was used to extinguish the Company's long-term debt obligations.

to recognize a foreign withholding tax liability on cumulative foreign earnings. Of this amount, was remitted to foreign tax authorities with respect to cash repatriated to the US that was used to extinguish the Company's long-term debt obligations. The Company recorded a tax benefit of $939,000 in the fourth quarter a result of the newly created provision in the Cares Act which allows companies to carry losses back five years, off-setting previously reported income.

in the fourth quarter a result of the newly created provision in the Cares Act which allows companies to carry losses back five years, off-setting previously reported income. Finally, the Company recorded a non-cash valuation allowance expense of $1,707,000 against deferred tax assets as an estimate of the realization of the Company's future tax benefits was negatively impacted by the losses reported during the fiscal year.

The Company's order backlog was $100.9 million at April 30, 2020, increasing from $93 million at January 31, 2020, but relatively flat compared to the $100.8 million at April 30, 2019.

Total cash on hand at April 30, 2020 was $5,215,000, as compared to $11,156,000 at April 30, 2019. Working capital was $27,171,000, as compared to $32,624,000 at the end of the fourth quarter last year. Short-term debt and interest rate swaps were $4,719,000 at April 30, 2020, as compared to $9,513,000 at the end of April 30, 2019, and long-term debt was $132,000 at April 30, 2020 as compared to $1,413,000 at the end of April 30, 2019. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio at April 30, 2020 was .36-to-1, as compared to .23-to-1 at April 30, 2019.

"We will look back at fiscal year 2020 as a turning point for Kewaunee," said Mr. Hull. "While we encountered many obstacles during the year, we have charted a course to invest in and modernize our capabilities which we expect will make us an industry leading Company for years to come. There are many opportunities for growth within the markets we serve, and I am committed to investing in our manufacturing capabilities and enabling technologies to enhance our ability to better serve our customers. I am thrilled at the fresh talent we have been able to attract to help accelerate this transformation over the next couple of years.

"Kewaunee is well positioned as investment will be made in the pharmaceutical, bio-technology, health care and other markets served by the Company to not only combat the coronavirus pandemic, but to provide infrastructure needed to respond to future events not yet imagined."

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three months ended

Twelve months ended





April 30,

April 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales

$ 34,257

$ 34,748

$ 147,540

$ 146,550

Cost of products sold

29,370

29,906

124,113

121,231

Gross profit

4,887

4,842

23,427

25,319

Operating expenses

5,897

6,397

25,772

23,207

Operating earnings (loss)

(1,010)

(1,555)

(2,345)

2,112

Other income (expense)

(71)

110

(28)

389

Interest expense, net

(41)

(109)

(493)

(367)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(1,122)

(1,554)

(2,866)

2,134

Income tax expense (benefit)

(64)

(357)

1,758

446

Net earnings (loss)

(1,058)

(1,197)

(4,624)

1,688

Less: net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest

4

73

63

159

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

$ (1,062)

$ (1,270)

$ (4,687)

$ 1,529





















Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to

















Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders

















Basic

($0.39)

($0.46)

$ (1.70)

$ 0.56

Diluted

($0.39)

($0.46)

$ (1.70)

$ 0.55





















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

















Basic

2,751

2,746

2,750

2,742

Diluted

2,751

2,746

2,750

2,794









































Kewaunee Scientific Corporation







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







($ in thousands)































April 30,

April 30,













2020

2019









Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,365

$ 10,647









Restricted cash

850

509









Receivables, less allowances

28,062

33,259









Inventories

15,330

17,206









Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,624

3,736









Total Current Assets

54,231

65,357









Net property, plant and equipment

16,272

16,462









Right of use assets

9,312

-









Other assets

4,114

5,404









Total Assets

$ 83,929

$ 87,223





























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Short-term borrowings and interest rate swaps

$ 4,719

$ 9,513









Current portion of long-term operating lease obligations

1,282

-









Current portion of long-term debt and financing lease obligations

19

1,184









Accounts payable

13,114

15,190









Other current liabilities

7,926

6,846









Total Current Liabilities

27,060

32,733









Long-term portion of operating lease obligations

7,780

-









Other non-current liabilities

10,386

6,787









Total Liabilities

45,226

39,520









Kewaunee Scientific Corporation equity

38,415

47,100









Noncontrolling interest

288

603









Total Stockholders' Equity

38,703

47,703









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 83,929

$ 87,223































