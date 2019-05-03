Key Analysis of Global Market Trends in Nanotechnology in Energy Applications, with Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology in Energy Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the global market for nanoscale materials (e.g., nanopowders, nanocomposites, nanoscale thin films and others) and devices (e.g., nanosensors) used in renewable and non-renewable energy production (e.g., petroleum refining, solar energy) and energy storage (e.g. batteries and fuel cells). In the other types of applications (e.g. energy transmission, energy conversion, energy end uses), nanotechnology consumption is negligible.



The report includes the following major elements:

Executive summary.

Description of nanomaterials and nanodevices used in energy applications, including properties and fabrication methods.

Overall market size, segmentation and growth trends.

Major energy applications of nanoscale materials and devices.

Description.

Types of nanomaterials/nanodevices used.

Principal developers/manufacturers.

Patents.

Journal publications.

Consumption of nanomaterials and nanodevices, 2018-2023.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The Report Includes:

65 data tables and 15 additional tables

An overview of the global market for nanoscale materials (nanopowders, nanocomposites, nanoscale thin films, and others) and devices (nanosensors)

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Discussion of nanotechnology applications that are currently in commercial use or are likely to be commercialized in the next five years

An in-depth technology review and a detailed patent analysis

Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Honeywell UOP, Johnson Matthey , Plc and Mach 1 Inc.

Companies Mentioned



A123 System Llc

Albemarle Corp.

Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Applied Nanotech Inc.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

BASF Ag

Bayer Materialscience Ag

Black Diamond Structures Llc

Byd Co. Ltd.

CNANO Technology Ltd.

Cooper Electronic Technologies.

Cyrium Technologies

Dow Chemical Co.

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.

Ener1 Inc.

Exxonmobil Corp.

Forge Nano

He3Da Ltd.

Headwaters Technology Innovation Group Inc.

Honeywell Uop

Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.

Intelligent Energy Ltd.

Johnson Matthey , Plc

, Plc Long Power Systems (Suzhou) Co, Ltd.

Mach 1 Inc.

Media And Process Technology Inc.

Membrane Technology And Research Inc.

Mpower Technology Inc.

Mullen Technology Inc.

Nanogram Corp.

Nanosolar Inc.

Nanosys Inc.

Nei Corp.

Nexceris Llc

Optimumnano Energy Co. Ltd.

Opvius Gmbh

Polyplus

QD Solar Inc.

Rhodia Sa

Sim Composites Inc.

Sinlion Battery Tech. Co.

Sinopec Group

Solaronix

Solterra Renewable Technologies Inc.

Valence Technology Inc.

Zeolyst International

