Key Analysis of Global Market Trends in Nanotechnology in Energy Applications, with Forecasts to 2023
May 03, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology in Energy Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the global market for nanoscale materials (e.g., nanopowders, nanocomposites, nanoscale thin films and others) and devices (e.g., nanosensors) used in renewable and non-renewable energy production (e.g., petroleum refining, solar energy) and energy storage (e.g. batteries and fuel cells). In the other types of applications (e.g. energy transmission, energy conversion, energy end uses), nanotechnology consumption is negligible.
The report includes the following major elements:
- Executive summary.
- Description of nanomaterials and nanodevices used in energy applications, including properties and fabrication methods.
- Overall market size, segmentation and growth trends.
- Major energy applications of nanoscale materials and devices.
- Description.
- Types of nanomaterials/nanodevices used.
- Principal developers/manufacturers.
- Patents.
- Journal publications.
- Consumption of nanomaterials and nanodevices, 2018-2023.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- 65 data tables and 15 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for nanoscale materials (nanopowders, nanocomposites, nanoscale thin films, and others) and devices (nanosensors)
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Discussion of nanotechnology applications that are currently in commercial use or are likely to be commercialized in the next five years
- An in-depth technology review and a detailed patent analysis
- Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Honeywell UOP, Johnson Matthey, Plc and Mach 1 Inc.
Companies Mentioned
- A123 System Llc
- Albemarle Corp.
- Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
- Applied Nanotech Inc.
- Aspen Aerogels Inc.
- BASF Ag
- Bayer Materialscience Ag
- Black Diamond Structures Llc
- Byd Co. Ltd.
- CNANO Technology Ltd.
- Cooper Electronic Technologies.
- Cyrium Technologies
- Dow Chemical Co.
- E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.
- Ener1 Inc.
- Exxonmobil Corp.
- Forge Nano
- He3Da Ltd.
- Headwaters Technology Innovation Group Inc.
- Honeywell Uop
- Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.
- Intelligent Energy Ltd.
- Johnson Matthey, Plc
- Long Power Systems (Suzhou) Co, Ltd.
- Mach 1 Inc.
- Media And Process Technology Inc.
- Membrane Technology And Research Inc.
- Mpower Technology Inc.
- Mullen Technology Inc.
- Nanogram Corp.
- Nanosolar Inc.
- Nanosys Inc.
- Nei Corp.
- Nexceris Llc
- Optimumnano Energy Co. Ltd.
- Opvius Gmbh
- Polyplus
- QD Solar Inc.
- Rhodia Sa
- Sim Composites Inc.
- Sinlion Battery Tech. Co.
- Sinopec Group
- Solaronix
- Solterra Renewable Technologies Inc.
- Valence Technology Inc.
- Zeolyst International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t5znt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article