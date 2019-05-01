Key Impact Sales & Systems, Inc. Increases Packaging and Supply Resources with the Acquisition of Aspen Marketing

Founded by owner Mike Merrimac in 1991, Aspen is headquartered just outside of Phoenix, Arizona. Mike personally brings 34 years of industry experience while his sales teams have over 75 years of combined industry experience. Functioning as a division of KeyImpact, Mike will continue to lead Aspen Marketing's day-to-day business.

Mike Merrimac said, "We are very excited to partner with KeyImpact and to have the opportunity to move our company forward with the many resources and technologies that KeyImpact brings to the marketplace. We are also very pleased to have the opportunity to keep our current people in place and continue to provide distinct sales support and customer service to our manufacturers and customers."

"We are excited about the addition of Aspen Marketing," states Dan Cassidy, CEO of KeyImpact. "We will continue to provide best-in-class sales and marketing services to Aspen's customers under the leadership of Mike Merrimac. The addition of Aspen's expertise will benefit our customers and provide increased field sales support."

About Aspen Marketing

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1991, Aspen Marketing has been recognized as one of the leading manufacturer representatives in the southwest, specializing in the marketing of foodservice disposables, packaging, paper, and janitorial products. The territories currently managed by Aspen Marketing include Arizona, New Mexico, El Paso, Texas, southern Nevada, Colorado, and Utah.

About Key Impact Sales and Systems, Inc.

Formed in 2000, through the merger of Key Brokerage in New Jersey and Impact Sales in Maryland, KeyImpact has grown to become the leading foodservice sales and marketing agency in the United States. KeyImpact represents manufacturers of food, as well as packaging and supplies, and provides sales and marketing services to distributors and operators across all segments of the foodservice trade channel. KeyImpact currently employs 800 associates in 50 states with industry expertise in sales, marketing, culinary, K-12, military, college & university, c-stores, contract feeding, retail, deli, national & regional commercial chains, recreation, and distribution, as well as extensive product & category expertise. For more information, please visit http://www.kisales.com.

