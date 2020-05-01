Key Insights for the Global Market for Activewear Apparel with Market Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Activewear Apparel Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global activewear apparel market examines market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the market. It provides comprehensive vendor analysis on key industry players.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing emphasis on extracurricular activities. In addition, increasing popularity of athleisure is anticipated to boost the growth of the global activewear apparel market.



Market Segmentation



The global activewear apparel market is segmented as below:



Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Prominent vendors in global activewear apparel market



The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global activewear apparel market , including adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp. and VF Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

2. 2 Preface

2. 3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of athleisure

Customization of activewear apparel

Rising demand for licensed sports merchandise

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Gildan Activewear, Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

PVH Corp.

VF Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p822un

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

