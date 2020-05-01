Key Insights for the Global Market for Activewear Apparel with Market Forecasts to 2024
May 01, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Activewear Apparel Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global activewear apparel market examines market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the market. It provides comprehensive vendor analysis on key industry players.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing emphasis on extracurricular activities. In addition, increasing popularity of athleisure is anticipated to boost the growth of the global activewear apparel market.
Market Segmentation
The global activewear apparel market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Geographic Segmentation:
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Prominent vendors in global activewear apparel market
The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global activewear apparel market , including adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp. and VF Corp. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- 2. 2 Preface
- 2. 3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
- PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of athleisure
- Customization of activewear apparel
- Rising demand for licensed sports merchandise
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Gildan Activewear, Inc.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- PVH Corp.
- VF Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p822un
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article