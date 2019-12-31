Key Insights into Global Oil and Gas Construction Projects 2019

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Project Insight - Global Oil and Gas Construction Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of oil and gas construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by researchers.

Oil and gas construction projects are currently being tracked with a total value of US$3.7 trillion at all stages from announced to execution. This pipeline mostly comprises production facilities, liquefaction plants, refineries, pipelines and storage tanks. - The US has the highest value pipeline of oil and gas construction projects, worth US$375.5 billion, of which US$156.6 billion is related to projects in the early pre-planning and planning stages. Canada also has a large pipeline, totaling US$342.4 billion, of which US$208.9 billion is in pre-planning and planning. Although a smaller total pipeline, Russia and China have higher values of projects currently in execution compared to the US and Canada



In terms of the current project pipeline value, the Middle East and Africa has the largest share, with its total of US$1.20 trillion accounting for 33% of the global pipeline - ahead of the Americas with a 29% share (US$1.06 trillion) and Asia-Pacific with 25% (US$907.3 billion). The pipeline in Europe is relatively small, totaling US$500.5 billion.



The pipeline is well advanced, with projects in the execution stage accounting for 42% of the total, while projects in the pre-execution stages (design, tender and award) account for a further 18%. Projects in the early stages of pre-planning (announcement and study) and planning are combined to account for 40%. The Middle East and Africa has the most mature pipeline, with 73% of the total value of projects in the execution and pre-execution stages, followed by Europe with 67%. The pipelines in the Americas and Asia-Pacific have higher shares of projects in the early stages, with Asia-Pacific's pipeline featuring projects in pre-planning and planning with a share of 49%, while the equivalent share of the pipeline in the Americas is 54%.



