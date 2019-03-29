Key Insights into the World Gastric Balloon Market, 2019-2027 - A $152 Million Opportunity, Hindered by the Side Effects/Complications Associated

DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastric Balloon Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Filling Material, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gastric balloon market is expected to reach US$ 152.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 67.3 Mn in 2018. The gastric balloon market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2027.

Driving factors such as, increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide and rising preference for minimally invasive methods are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, lack of reimbursements as well as side effects or complications associated with the use of gastric balloons are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Obesity has been spreading at an epidemic rate during the recent years, specifically in the urban areas of the developed nations. As per estimates made by the WHO, during 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, aged 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obse.

Also, an estimated 41 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese. The prevalence of overweight and obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 has witnessed a dramatic from a minimal 4% in 1975 to above 18% in 2016.

At present, obesity rates are significantly high in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand and Hungary, while they are lowest in Japan and Korea. Whereas, during the future years, obesity rates in countries such as Korea and Switzerland are anticipated to increase at the fastest rate.

Global gastric balloon market, based on filling material was segmented into saline filled and gas filled. In 2018, saline filled segment held the largest share of the market, by filling material. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027, owing to effective weight loss in obese patients as compared to gas filled balloons. Furthermore, the segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Gastric Balloon Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Gastric Balloon Market - by Product

1.3.2 Global Gastric Balloon Market - by Filling Material

1.3.3 Global Gastric Balloon Market - by End User

1.3.4 Global Gastric Balloon Market - by Geography

2. Global Gastric Balloon Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1.1 Coverage

3.1.2 Secondary Research

3.1.3 Primary Research

3.1.4 Assumptions

4. Global Gastric Balloon Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America Pest Analysis

5. Global Gastric Balloon Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Obesity Worldwide

5.1.2 Rising Preference For Minimally Invasive Methods

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Reimbursements

5.2.2 Side Effects Or Complications Associated With the Use of Gastric Balloons

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth In the Global Healthcare Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements In Gastric Balloons

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Gastric Balloon Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Gastric Balloon Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Gastric Balloon Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Global Gastric Balloon Market Share, by Region, 2018-2027

6.4 Expert Opinions

7. Global Gastric Balloon Market Analysis - by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Gastric Balloon Market, by Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Single Gastric Balloon Market

7.4 Dual Gastric Balloon Market

7.5 Triple Gastric Balloon Market (Obalon Balloon)

8. Global Gastric Balloon Market Analysis - by Filling Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Gastric Balloon Market, by Filling Material, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Saline Filled Market

8.4 Gas Filled Market

9. Global Gastric Balloon Market Analysis - by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Gastric Balloon Market, by End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Bariatric Surgeons Market

9.4 Gastrointestinal Endoscopists Market

9.5 Nutritionists & Aesthetic Practitioners Market

9.6 Other End Users Market

10. Gastric Balloon Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America Gastric Balloon Market

10.2 Europe Gastric Balloon Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.3 Asia Pacific Gastric Balloon Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.4 Middle East & Africa (Mea) Gastric Balloon Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.5 South and Central America Gastric Balloon Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11. Gastric Balloon Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Share of Key Players : Global

11.2 Performance of Key Players

11.3 Growth Strategies In the Gastric Balloon Market, 2015-2018

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies

11.5 Organic Growth Strategies In the Gastric Balloon Market, 2015-2018

11.6 Launches & Approvals

11.7 Other Organic Growth Strategies

11.8 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Gastric Balloon Market, 2015-2018

11.10 Acquisition

11.11 Agreements

12. Gastric Balloon Market-Key Company Profiles

12.1 Allurion Technologies Inc

12.2 Helioscopie Medical Implants

12.3 Lexel Srl

12.4 Medsil

12.5 Silimed

12.6 Spatz3 Fgia, Inc.

12.7 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

12.8 Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

12.9 Reshape Lifesciences, Inc.

12.10 Endalis

