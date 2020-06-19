Key Market Analysis of the Hong Kong Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Screening Market to 2024

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 Hong Kong Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Screening Market: Supplier Strategies, Volume and Sales Forecasts, Technology and Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities during the next five years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies.



The report provides test volume and sales forecasts; compares features of major automated and semi-automated analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next five years.



Blood Typing and Grouping Tests



ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 + IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du)



Infectious Disease Screening Tests



AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT.



Competitive Assessments



Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, M&A, product portfolios, marketing tactics, and new products in R&D.

Market Segmentation Analysis



Test volume and sales forecasts for over 40 blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests, including NAT.

Current and Emerging Products



Analysis of current and emerging blood typing, grouping and infectious disease NAT screening assays.

Review of automated and semi-automated molecular and immunohematology analyzers.

Technology Review



Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential applications for the blood banking market.

Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products, by test.

Blood Group Genotyping



PCR, PCR-RFLP, AS-PCR or PCR-SSP, Multiplex PCR, Real Time PCR, Sanger DNA Sequencing, Pyrosequencing



Microarrays



BeadChip Array, BloodChip, Genome Lab SNP Stream, Fluidic Microarray Systems, TaqMan OpenArray, MALDI-TOF-MS, Mini-Sequencing



Strategic Recommendations



New product development opportunities for blood typing, grouping and infectious disease NAT assays and instrumentation with significant market appeal.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Beckman Coulter /Danaher

/Danaher Becton Dickinson

Biokit

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad

CellMark Forensics/LabCorp

Diagast

DiaSorin

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic/Gen-Probe

Immucor

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostic

Proteome Sciences

Quest

Quidel

Roche

Siemens

Tecan

Thermo Fisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlnpyr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

