Key Opinion Leader Fireside Chat with Professor Richard Lafayette on the US IgAN Treatment Landscape

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Fireside Chat on the IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) treatment landscape in the US on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at 1:30pm Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will feature a presentation from KOL Richard Lafayette, M.D., F.A.C.P., Stanford Healthcare, who will discuss the importance of proteinuria reduction, the recently published data from Part A of the NefIgArd study, and the existing treatment paradigm in the United States for IgAN patients. A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

Dr. Lafayette is Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) and the Found and Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center and its fellowship training program at Stanford University Medical Center. His 25-year career in nephrology spans general nephrology, transplant nephrology, and focuses on glomerular disease. During this time, he has served as Senior Associate Chair of Medicine for six years and Clinical Chief of Nephrology for more than a decade. Dr. Lafayette was a member of the first Kidney News Editorial Board and is a member of the ASN Glomerular Diseases Advisory Group. He earned his medical degree at New York Medical College, trained in Internal Medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and in nephrology at Stanford University.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, developed under the name Nefecon, has been granted accelerated approval by the FDA under the trade name TARPEYO® and conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission under the trade name KINPEYGO®. KINPEYGO is being commercialized in the European Union Member States by Calliditas' partner, STADA Arzneimittel AG. Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in head and neck cancer with its NOX inhibitor product candidate, setanaxib. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

