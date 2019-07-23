Key Surgical Signs Agreement To Acquire Insitumed

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Surgical LLC, a leading global provider of sterile processing and operating theatre supplies, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Hamburg, Germany-based Insitumed GmbH. The strategic acquisition will broaden Key Surgical's portfolio of endoscopy products and further extend its global footprint.

The acquisition of Insitumed is Key Surgical's most recent initiative to expand its suite of products and supplies focused on improving patient safety and surgical outcomes. Since merging in 2017 with Interlock Medizintechnik GmbH and Clinipak, Ltd., Key Surgical has grown to serve more than 10,000 hospitals and surgical centres across 70 countries. The company will add Insitumed's endoscopy offering to its portfolio of more than 5,000 products and supplies utilized for patient procedures, and cleaning and sterilizing surgical instrumentation.

JV Wulf, president, Key Surgical Europe, said, "Insitumed is highly regarded for its innovative customer-centric product development and its strong relationships with hospital-based endoscopy departments and office-based practices. Bringing our companies together marks another exciting step forward for Key Surgical, as we continue to broaden and enhance our product offering to benefit our customers and their patients around the world."

Wolfgang Drews, managing director, Insitumed, added, "We're pleased to be joining with Key Surgical. Our product offerings are very complementary and together we have an important opportunity to significantly enhance our product offering to customers and extend our reach into new geographic markets."

Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

Key Surgical is a leading global provider of sterile processing and operating room supplies. The company offers a broad suite of thousands of products and supplies focused on instrument reprocessing, operating room, and patient procedures to nearly 10,000 facilities in 70 countries. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Key Surgical is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. For more information, visit keysurgical.com.

