Key Trends and Opportunities in the Global Eye Testing Equipment Market to 2027: Rising Relevance of Digital, AI-Driven Solutions for Diagnosis & Surgery

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eye Testing Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present eye testing equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The research report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global eye testing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27%.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Access to Healthcare in Developing Economies



Technological Advances in Eye Diagnostic Equipment



Rising Relevance of Digital, AI-Driven Solutions for Diagnosis & Surgery

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Government Programs & Eye Care Delivery Initiatives



Increasing Healthcare Expenditure



Growing Awareness & Favorable Patient Pool



Rising Demand for Diagnosis

Market Growth Restraints

Lack of Standard Services in Emerging Markets



Risks & Disadvantages of Eye Testing Equipment

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

By test equipment segment, autorefractor ad phoropter are the two highly used eye testing equipment shows the dominance over other eye testing equipment with more that 30% market share.

Cataract is highly prevalent eye condition across the world which drives the high demand for eye testing equipment and contribute higher market growth with accounting higher market share over the other eye conditions in application segment.

Glaucoma is one of the fast growing applications with 9.19% CAGR, which is largely driving the demand for advanced eye testing equipment in the market.

In 2021, hospitals & eye clinics stand on first position in end user segment with accounting more than 55% market share in eye testing equipment market and it is expected to dominate in the forecasted period as well.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America is leading and potential market for eye testing equipment due to high expenditure, presence of well-established eye care services and awareness among ageing population, However APAC region has the fastest CAGR with shows the lucrative opportunities for eye testing equipment due to rising prevalence of eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market by Test Equipment

4.3.2 Market by Applications

4.3.3 Market by End-User

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends



9 Market Growth Enablers



10 Market Growth Restraints



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Geography Segment Insights

11.1.2 Test Equipment Segment Insights

11.1.3 Application Segment Insights

11.1.4 End-User Segment Insights

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Test Equipment

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Autorefractor & Phoropter

12.4 Optical Coherence Tomography (Oct)

12.5 Fundus Camera

12.6 Perimetry

12.7 Tonometer

12.8 Biometer

12.9 Slit Lamp



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Cataract

13.4 General Examination

13.5 Glaucoma

13.6 Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals & Eye Clinics

14.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS)

14.5 Optometry Academic Institutes



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 North America



17 Europe



18 APAC



19 Latin America



20 Middle East & Africa



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Market Share Analysis



22 Key Company Profiles

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Takagi Seiko

Metall Zug

Topcon

Nidek

23 Other Prominent Vendors

Apollo Medical Optics

Albert Waeschle

Amtek Group

Canon Medical System Corporation

Heidelbeg Engineering

Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric

Bon Optic

Revenio Group (Icare)

Coburn Technologies

Costruzione Strumeti Oftalmici-Cso

Dino-Lite Europe (Anmo Electronic Corporation)

Ellex

Escalon Medical

Essilor International

Huvitz

Heine USA Ltd.

Ltd. Iridex Corporation

Invotech Excel Fzco

Keeler (Halma plc)

Kowa Company

Medline Industries

Luneau Technology Group

Neitz Instruments Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Kangjie Medical

Spengler Holtex Group

Oculus

Oscar Boscarol S.R.L.

Nikon

Gem Optical Instruments Industries

Rexxam

Rudolf Riester GmbH

66 Vision Tech

Veatch

Zumax Medical

Yeasn

Frey

US Ophthalmic

Welch Allyn (Hill Rom)

Zhejiang Honsun Medical Technologies Co. Ltd

24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxhoc9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets