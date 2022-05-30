Key Trends and Opportunities in the Global Eye Testing Equipment Market to 2027: Rising Relevance of Digital, AI-Driven Solutions for Diagnosis & Surgery

May 30, 2022, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eye Testing Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present eye testing equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The research report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The global eye testing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27%.
Market Dynamics
- Market Opportunities & Trends
- Increasing Access to Healthcare in Developing Economies
- Technological Advances in Eye Diagnostic Equipment
- Rising Relevance of Digital, AI-Driven Solutions for Diagnosis & Surgery
- Market Growth Enablers
- Rising Government Programs & Eye Care Delivery Initiatives
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
- Growing Awareness & Favorable Patient Pool
- Rising Demand for Diagnosis
- Market Growth Restraints
- Lack of Standard Services in Emerging Markets
- Risks & Disadvantages of Eye Testing Equipment
SEGMENT ANALYSIS
- By test equipment segment, autorefractor ad phoropter are the two highly used eye testing equipment shows the dominance over other eye testing equipment with more that 30% market share.
- Cataract is highly prevalent eye condition across the world which drives the high demand for eye testing equipment and contribute higher market growth with accounting higher market share over the other eye conditions in application segment.
- Glaucoma is one of the fast growing applications with 9.19% CAGR, which is largely driving the demand for advanced eye testing equipment in the market.
- In 2021, hospitals & eye clinics stand on first position in end user segment with accounting more than 55% market share in eye testing equipment market and it is expected to dominate in the forecasted period as well.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- North America is leading and potential market for eye testing equipment due to high expenditure, presence of well-established eye care services and awareness among ageing population, However APAC region has the fastest CAGR with shows the lucrative opportunities for eye testing equipment due to rising prevalence of eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxhoc9
