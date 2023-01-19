Key Trends Influencing Germany and Global Dentures Market and Industries, Expected CAGR of 6.85% by 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dentures Market by Product, End-user, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% and register an incremental growth of USD 991.6 million during the forecast period. Growing dental tourism is an emerging trend in the market. Developing countries are widely popular for dental tourism. People from developed countries prefer dental tourism because of the high cost of dental care in their countries. This has resulted in increased competition among dental care providers. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dentures Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global dentures market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World. North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The extensive healthcare insurance coverage and the increasing R&D expenditure among vendors are driving the regional market growth. Furthermore, the growing insurance coverage and support of funding for research in dentistry will be other factors driving the regional market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The dentures market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amann Girrbach AG: The company offers dentures such as Ceramill Full Denture System.

COLTENE Holding AG: The company offers dentures such as Hyflo Denture Resin.

DENTCA Inc: The company offers dentures such as DENTCA-Partial Denture.

Dentsply Sirona Inc: The company offers dentures such as Traditional Denture Teeth.

Desktop Metal Inc: The company offers dentures such as Digital dentures.

The company offers dentures such as Digital dentures. DIO Implant Co. Ltd.

Global Dental Science LLC

H. Rauter GmbH and Co. KG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Keystone Industries

Merz Dental GmbH

Modern Dental Group Ltd.

New Stetic SA

Renishaw Plc

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the high demand for dental care, growing advances in technology, and the growing adoption of digital dentures. However, the high cost of dentures is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By product , the market is segmented into partial dentures and complete dentures. The partial dentures segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into partial dentures and complete dentures. The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this dentures market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dentures market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dentures market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dentures market across North America, Europe , Asia, and Rest of the World.

, Asia, and Rest of the World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dentures market vendors

Dentures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 188 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 991.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amann Girrbach AG, Aspen Dental Management Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, Dental Manufacturing Spa, DENTCA Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., DIO Implant Co. Ltd., Global Dental Science LLC, H. Rauter GmbH and Co. KG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Keystone Industries, Merz Dental GmbH, Modern Dental Group Ltd., New Stetic SA, Renishaw Plc, Shandong Huge Dental Material Corp., Shofu Inc., Thommen Medical AG, and ZimVie Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dentures market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dentures market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Partial dentures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Partial dentures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Partial dentures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Partial dentures - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Partial dentures - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Complete dentures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Complete dentures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Complete dentures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Complete dentures - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Complete dentures - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 45: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Material

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 62: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 64: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Comparison by Material

8.3 Alginates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Chart on Alginates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Alginates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Alginates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Alginates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Vinyl polysiloxane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on Vinyl polysiloxane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Vinyl polysiloxane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Vinyl polysiloxane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Vinyl polysiloxane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Polyether - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on Polyether - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Polyether - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on Polyether - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Polyether - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Polysulphides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Chart on Polysulphides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Polysulphides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on Polysulphides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Polysulphides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 87: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 88: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 90: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 116: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 120: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 121: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 122: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 123: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 124: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 126: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 127: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 128: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 133: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Amann Girrbach AG

Exhibit 135: Amann Girrbach AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Amann Girrbach AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Amann Girrbach AG - Key offerings

13.4 Aspen Dental Management Inc.

Exhibit 138: Aspen Dental Management Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Aspen Dental Management Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Aspen Dental Management Inc. - Key offerings

13.5 COLTENE Holding AG

Exhibit 141: COLTENE Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: COLTENE Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: COLTENE Holding AG - Key offerings

13.6 DENTCA Inc.

Exhibit 144: DENTCA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: DENTCA Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: DENTCA Inc. - Key offerings

13.7 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Exhibit 147: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Segment focus

13.8 Desktop Metal Inc.

Exhibit 152: Desktop Metal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Desktop Metal Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Desktop Metal Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Desktop Metal Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Desktop Metal Inc. - Segment focus

13.9 H. Rauter GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 157: H. Rauter GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 158: H. Rauter GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: H. Rauter GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

13.10 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Exhibit 160: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Overview



Exhibit 161: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Key news



Exhibit 163: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Key offerings

13.11 Merz Dental GmbH

Exhibit 164: Merz Dental GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 165: Merz Dental GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Merz Dental GmbH - Key offerings

13.12 Modern Dental Group Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Segment focus

13.13 New Stetic SA

Exhibit 171: New Stetic SA - Overview



Exhibit 172: New Stetic SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: New Stetic SA - Key offerings

13.14 Renishaw Plc

Exhibit 174: Renishaw Plc - Overview



Exhibit 175: Renishaw Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Renishaw Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Renishaw Plc - Segment focus

13.15 Shandong Huge Dental Material Corp.

Exhibit 178: Shandong Huge Dental Material Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Shandong Huge Dental Material Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Shandong Huge Dental Material Corp. - Key offerings

13.16 Thommen Medical AG

Exhibit 181: Thommen Medical AG - Overview



Exhibit 182: Thommen Medical AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: Thommen Medical AG - Key offerings

13.17 ZimVie Inc.

Exhibit 184: ZimVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 185: ZimVie Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: ZimVie Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: ZimVie Inc. - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations

