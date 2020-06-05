Key Vendor Insights in the Transport Layer Security Certificate Market 2020, Featuring Digicert, Entrust Datacard, Globalsign, Godaddy and Sectigo

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transport Layer Security Certificate Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the chaos of the World Wide Web, ensuring brand identity and consumer data protection is of paramount importance to businesses. Digitization of consumer transactions demands heightened security to protect confidential data.



Transport layer security (TLS) certificates enable businesses to encrypt communication between the consumer and the web server. They also provide a layer of reliability and trust in consumers with domain and identity validation. As a consequence, demand for TLS certificates is high. Still, market growth has been slow in the last 3 years owing to factors such as changes in the competitive landscape, regulatory guidelines, and market dynamics.



The analyst predicts that vendor revenue will record double-digit growth rates in the next 5 years. Much of this will be driven by growth in the organization validated (OV) certificate segment and to some extent, by domain-validated (DV) certificates.



The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using "Growth and Innovation" scores. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the report, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the "Growth and Innovation" indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

TLS Certificate Market Outlook

2. Companies to Action

Digicert

Entrust Datacard

Globalsign

Godaddy

Network Solutions

Sectigo

Securetrust

3. Strategic Insights

4. Impacts on Key Industry Participants

Report Empowers The CEO's Growth Team

Report Empowers Investors

Report Empowers Customers

Report Empowers The Board of Directors

5. Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

