Key West digitizes parking management with Passport

KEY WEST, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The City of Key West announces its partnership with Passport, the leading transportation software and payments company trusted by cities to manage parking and mobility infrastructure through its digital platform. The popular Florida vacation destination is leveraging Passport's digital platform to offer Passport's mobile pay parking and digital parking enforcement solutions. The City plans to launch Passport's digital permitting solution in the coming months.

Passport Parking, the first cashless payment option for parking in the City, enables drivers to safely pay for parking sessions through their smartphones. To begin a parking session, users simply create an account with their email address or phone number and enter their license plate and desired length of stay. With more convenient options available to pay for parking sessions, tourists and locals can enjoy a hassle-free parking experience and the City can more effectively manage its streets and sidewalks.

City of Key West parking director, John Wilkins, explains that the City was initially only pursuing Passport's digital enforcement solution. "We quickly realized we were in need of a centralized solution rather than multiple vendors to manage our parking needs," said Wilkins. "Integrating everything under one roof with Passport enables us to increase compliance, drive revenue and offer our visitors and citizens more choice."

Deploying Passport's technology to manage all aspects of its parking means the City of Key West can house rules, rates and restrictions for the curb in a central system which can be communicated to enforcement officers on the streets. Data for all payment methods flows through that same system, providing a holistic look at the parking ecosystem. Additionally, the City was able to speed up the procurement process through the NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) and implement Passport's technology in an efficient and effective manner.

"As cities return to normalcy, the demand for contactless payment options continues to rise– especially for everyday tasks, such as parking," says Passport sales executive, Mollie Bolin. "We are thrilled to partner with Key West and to help them innovate through our digital platform."

"Passport's technology is trusted by numerous universities and tourist destinations in Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Destin, Fort Myers and Florida Atlantic University," says Passport sales executive, Darryl Davis. "It's rewarding to see how our technology can improve the lives of both city leaders and citizens, and this launch is no different."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

[email protected]

SOURCE Passport