KeyBank Processes State of New York Lost Wages Assistance Funds Following Delay

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, KeyBank unfortunately experienced approximately a three hour delay in processing the supplemental Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) payments for unemployed New Yorkers. The issue has now been resolved and recipients have started to receive their LWA payments. All remaining LWA payments for New York will be received this afternoon by 4:30 pm ET.

We understand how critical these additional funds are and apologize for the inconvenience and un-needed stress this error has caused. We are reviewing our processes and systems to ensure future LWA payments are processed correctly and delivered on time.

