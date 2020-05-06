KeyBank ranks #35 on the 2020 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; named to multiple specialty lists

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are business accelerators and real differentiators for our colleagues, for our clients, and for our communities. I am incredibly proud of this company, our culture, and our diverse and talented team. We are honored to be named a Top 50 Company for Diversity for the eleventh time," shared Chris Gorman, Chairman & CEO, KeyCorp.

With more than 1,000 participants, DiversityInc's empirically-driven rankings are based on 2019 company-submitted data in six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy.

"I am thrilled to celebrate KeyBank's recognition as I join the organization and step into my role," KeyBank Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Greg Jones shared. "DiversityInc's recognition underscores a legacy created by many before me and it speaks to KeyBank's commitment to creating inclusive and equitable experiences for our colleagues, clients, and communities as we take on tomorrow together. I look forward to continuing to advance our efforts in 2020 and beyond."

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $156.2 billion at March 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About DiversityInc:

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity management initiatives. The 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on ‪DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a Disability:IN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

