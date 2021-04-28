Keyboard Mask – The work-from-home essential

Green Onions Supply , the computer accessory manufacturer for over 30 years, has released a brand-new Keyboard Mask to aid the situation. Once you have the Keyboard Mask is installed, you can easily clean the laptop keyboard and your work areas with a small vacuum cleaner. Thanks to its flat, full-coverage design, you can further disinfect the laptop keyboard quickly and easily with alcohol wipes or disinfectant sprays.

KeyboardMask - Masking up your MacBook matters! A new patent-pending cover designed now launch at Kickstarter.

With its ultra-slim and perfectly fitted design, the Keyboard Mask allows you to fully exercise the functions of Touchpad, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and all the side ports without any interference, while maintaining the original tactile typing feel at the same time.

"For electronics, such as tablets, touch screens, keyboards, remote controls, and ATMs, consider putting a wipeable cover on electronics." — quoting CDC.

"Like a face mask to human, but for laptop keyboards. It's a simple, yet effective approach," added Dick Chen, the President of Green Onions Supply.

During this critical time, the Keyboard Mask provides an easy-to-clean solution for our extensive home office laptop usage. The Keyboard Mask is being crowd-funded on Kickstarter; we invite you to join us for the newer, cleaner, and healthier chapter of working from home.

