Keyboarding Without Tears Named SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best Instructional Solution

CABIN JOHN, Md., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Without Tears, an early education company, today announced that Keyboarding Without Tears was named a 2019 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Instructional Solution category. Finalists represent the best products and services from developers of educational software across education.

"The 2019 CODIE Award finalists represent the finest in innovate and creative educational technology," said President Jeff Joseph, President and CEO, Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). "These breakthrough products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to diverse student and educator needs."

Keyboarding Without Tears is a K–5th grade web-based typing program that teaches computer readiness, technique, online test preparatory skills and digital citizenship while building typing speed and fluency. Its patented, research-based, developmentally appropriate approach to learning provides student with digital communication skills in the early elementary classroom. More than 1 million students have benefitted from the curriculum.

"While teachers consistently provide feedback about how innovative and valuable the Keyboarding Without Tears curricula is, we are truly honored to be recognized by such an elite organization as SIIA," said Terry Nealon, CEO, Learning Without Tears.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years.

Judges were particularly impressed with the lesson integration for teachers, interactivity for students, and ease of use. Said one judge, "the efficacy research was very impressive". Judges also praised the program for being particularly strong with SSO integration, scaffolded learning, incorporation of digital citizenship lessons and the ability to use the program at home.

About Typing

Students need to be well-rounded communicators to succeed academically, and for a wide-range of post-academic pursuits. If a child can't type with automaticity, it can adversely affect the child's school performance, overall academic confidence, and results on high-stakes tests.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears is an early education company that offers a unique approach to teaching and learning from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding and cursive, in elementary school. The programs benefit all learners with its multisensory, developmentally-appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world.

