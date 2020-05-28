Keyboarding Without Tears Recognized by SIIA as Best Instructional Solution in Non-Core Area

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Without Tears, a leading preK-5 education company, announced that Keyboarding Without Tears, one of its many break-through product offerings, was named the Best Instructional Solution in Non-Core Area of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"The process for the CODiE Awards began before the pandemic and truly seems almost another lifetime ago," explained Terry Nealon, CEO, Learning Without Tears. "Now, in a time of widespread distance learning, it is clear that keyboarding fluency and computer-readiness are critical foundational skills. We're thrilled that Keyboarding Without Tears won this award and will continue to support families and educators with a truly innovative, effective, and fun way to ensure student success."

"Congratulations to the 2020 Edtech CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative Edtech products and services and this year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement on May 19, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears is an early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding and cursive. The elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

