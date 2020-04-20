KeyCorp Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held Virtually

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that it is changing its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting in response to COVID-19 and to protect the well-being of its employees, shareholders, communities, and other stakeholders. Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person at a physical location. The previously announced date and time of the annual meeting remain unchanged. At this time, we expect to continue our historical practice of holding in-person annual meetings in the future.

Virtual Meeting Date and Time: Thursday, May 21, 2020 , at 8:30 a.m. ET

, at Virtual Meeting Link: www.meetingcenter.io/261882714

Virtual Meeting Password: KEY2020

Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of Friday, March 27, 2020 may choose to vote their shares and submit questions during the virtual-only Annual Meeting.

For registered shareholders to attend the meeting, vote their shares during the meeting, or submit questions, the 15-digit control number appearing on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or proxy card previously distributed to you should be used to access the virtual meeting platform at the website noted above. If you do not have your control number, you may contact Computershare at 800-539-7216 to obtain it.

For beneficial holders who hold shares through an intermediary, such as a broker, bank, or other nominee that holds their shares, a control number must be obtained in advance to attend the meeting, to vote during the meeting, or to submit questions during the meeting. To obtain a control number, beneficial shareholders must submit proof of their legal proxy issued by their broker, bank, or other nominee that holds their shares by sending a copy of the legal proxy, along with their name and email address, to Computershare via email at [email protected]. Requests for a control number must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., ET, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Beneficial shareholders who timely submit proof of their legal proxy will receive a confirmation email from Computershare with a control number.

Guests or shareholders without a control number may also attend the meeting but will not be permitted to vote or submit questions during the meeting.

Shareholders may also choose to vote their shares in advance of the meeting as they normally would. Registered holders can go to www.envisionreports.com/key and follow the instructions to submit votes electronically. For shares held in street name, please follow the instructions found on the individual voting instruction form. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in our proxy materials. Shareholders who have sent in proxies or voted via telephone or internet do not need to take any further action.

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $156.2 billion at March 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp

