KeyCorp Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Net Income Of $591 Million, Or $.61 Per Diluted Common Share

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $591 million, or $.61 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021. This compared to $549 million, or $.56 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $118 million, or $.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020.

This was a strong start to the year for Key as we executed our strategy, grew and expanded client relationships, and delivered positive operating leverage. Our results reflect strong credit quality as well as record first quarter revenues, with strength in our investment banking business and ongoing momentum from our consumer growth engines.

We have continued to make investments in our business to position the company for success. In March, we successfully launched Laurel Road for Doctors, a digital platform tailored to the unique financial needs of healthcare professionals. Additionally, this platform expands our digital reach nationally, for this targeted client segment. Laurel Road for Doctors underscores our commitment to both targeted scale and digital transformation.

Credit quality continued to be a strength this quarter. Our strong risk management practices contributed to broad-based improvement in our credit metrics.

Maintaining our strong capital position also remains a priority. Our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at the end of the first quarter was 9.8%, which is above our targeted range of 9.0% to 9.5%. In January, our Board of Directors authorized a $900 million share repurchase program of which we executed $135 million in the first quarter.

I remain optimistic about the future as we emerge from the pandemic and the economic recovery continues. Key is well-positioned to grow and deliver on our commitments to all of our stakeholders.

- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights















dollars in millions, except per share data

Change 1Q21 vs.



1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 591

$ 549

$ 118



7.7 % 400.8 % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution .61

.56

.12



8.9

408.3

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 18.25 % 16.61 % 3.82 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.44

1.35

.40



N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.8

9.7

8.9



N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 16.22

$ 16.53

$ 15.95



(1.9) % 1.7 % Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.61 % 2.70 % 3.01 %

N/A N/A





















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) March 31, 2021 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS













Revenue

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q21 vs.

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,012

$ 1,043

$ 989



(3.0) % 2.3 % Noninterest income 738

802

477



(8.0)

54.7

Total revenue $ 1,750

$ 1,845

$ 1,466



(5.1) % 19.4 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the first quarter of 2021, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $989 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income reflects higher earning asset balances and loan fees, partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates and a change in balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $31 million and the net interest margin decreased by 9 basis points. The decrease in both net interest income and the net interest margin reflects lower reinvestment yields, lower loan fees, and an unfavorable balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity, partly offset by lower interest-bearing deposit costs. Net interest income was also impacted by two fewer days in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q21 vs.

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Trust and investment services income $ 133

$ 123

$ 133



8.1 % — % Investment banking and debt placement fees 162

243

116



(33.3)

39.7

Service charges on deposit accounts 73

82

84



(11.0)

(13.1)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 38

39

30



(2.6)

26.7

Corporate services income 64

63

62



1.6

3.2

Cards and payments income 105

97

66



8.2

59.1

Corporate-owned life insurance income 31

38

36



(18.4)

(13.9)

Consumer mortgage income 47

43

20



9.3

135.0

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 34

32

18



6.3

88.9

Other income 51

42

(88)



21.4

(158.0)

Total noninterest income $ 738

$ 802

$ 477



(8.0) % 54.7 %















Compared to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased by $261 million, primarily driven by a $139 million increase in other income including $92 million of market-related valuation adjustments in the year-ago quarter. Investment banking and debt placement fees increased $46 million from the year-ago period, due to strength in the debt and equity markets. Cards and payments income increased $39 million, due to heightened prepaid card activity. Additionally, investments made in Key's mortgage business continue to drive consumer mortgage income and commercial mortgage servicing fees, which increased $27 million and $16 million, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income decreased by $64 million. The largest driver of the quarter-over-quarter decrease was a $81 million decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees, partially driven by expected seasonality. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $10 million increase in trust and investment services income and a $8 million increase in cards and payments income.

Noninterest Expense

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q21 vs.

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Personnel expense $ 624

$ 661

$ 515



(5.6) % 21.2 % Nonpersonnel expense 447

467

416



(4.3)

7.5

Total noninterest expense $ 1,071

$ 1,128

$ 931



(5.1) % 15.0 %















Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $140 million from the year-ago period. The increase is primarily related to higher personnel costs of $109 million, reflecting higher incentive and stock-based compensation, attributed to an increase in revenue and stock performance and an increase in employee benefits. Other drivers for the year-over-year increases include payments-related expenses from prepaid card activity incurred in the current period, as well as computer processing expenses.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased $57 million. This was largely due to decreases in severance, incentive and stock-based compensation, and salaries and contract labor. Additionally, other expense decreased $22 million, partially due to lower charitable contributions.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q21 vs.

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 52,581

$ 53,562

$ 49,466



(1.8) % 6.3 % Other commercial loans 18,848

19,174

19,779



(1.7)

(4.7)

Total consumer loans 29,299

28,974

26,929



1.1

8.8

Total loans $ 100,728

$ 101,710

$ 96,174



(1.0) % 4.7 %



















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $126 million, $129 million, and $145 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Average loans were $100.7 billion for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.6 billion compared to the first quarter of 2020. Commercial loans increased $2.2 billion, reflecting Key's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), partially offset by decreased utilization versus the year-ago period. Consumer loans increased $2.4 billion, driven by strength from Laurel Road and Key's consumer mortgage business.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, average loans decreased by $1.0 billion. Commercial loans declined due to the forgiveness of a portion of PPP loans and lower commercial utilization rates. Consumer loans continue to reflect strength from Key's consumer mortgage business, as well as Laurel Road.

Average Deposits

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q21 vs.

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Non-time deposits $ 132,267

$ 129,529

$ 99,117



2.1 % 33.4 % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,571

2,983

6,310



(13.8)

(59.3)

Other time deposits 2,902

3,209

4,901



(9.6)

(40.8)

Total deposits $ 137,740

$ 135,721

$ 110,328



1.5 % 24.8 %













Cost of total deposits .06 % .08 % .62 %

N/A N/A

















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $137.7 billion for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $27.4 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships, partially offset by a decline in time deposits as a result of lower interest rates.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, average deposits increased by $2.0 billion, primarily driven by broad-based commercial growth and higher consumer balances.

ASSET QUALITY

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q21 vs.

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Net loan charge-offs $ 114

$ 135

$ 84



(15.6) % 35.7 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .46 % .53 % .35 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 728

$ 785

$ 632



(7.3)

15.2

Nonperforming assets at period end 790

937

844



(15.7)

(6.4)

Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,438

1,626

1,359



(11.6)

5.8

Allowance for credit losses 1,616

1,823

1,520



(11.4)

6.3

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 197.5 % 207.1 % 215.0 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 222.0

232.2

240.5



N/A N/A Provision for credit losses $ (93)

$ 20

$ 359



(565.0) % (125.9) %

















N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $93 million, including a $207 million reserve release for the first quarter of 2021, compared to an expense of $359 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an expense of $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The reserve release was largely driven by expected improvement in the economic outlook.

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $114 million, or .46% of average total loans. These results compare to $84 million, or .35%, for the first quarter of 2020 and $135 million, or .53%, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.6 billion, or 1.60% of total period-end loans at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.47% at March 31, 2020, and 1.80% at December 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $728 million, which represented .72% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .61% at March 31, 2020, and .78% at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2021, totaled $790 million, and represented .78% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .82% at March 31, 2020, and .92% at December 31, 2020.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2021.

Capital Ratios















3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.8 % 9.7 % 8.9 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.2

11.1

10.2

Total risk-based capital (a) 13.4

13.4

12.2

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.5

7.9

8.3

Leverage (a) 8.9

8.9

9.8















(a) March 31, 2021 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the first quarter of 2021. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2021, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.8% and 11.2%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 7.5% at March 31, 2021.

Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 25 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























in thousands







Change 1Q21 vs.



1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 975,773

976,205

977,189



—

(.1) % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee compensation

plans (9,277)

(1,092)

(7,862)



749.5

18.0

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 6,091

660

5,992



822.9 % 1.7



Shares outstanding at end of period 972,587

975,773

975,319



(.3)

(.3) %

















N/M = Not Meaningful

Consistent with Key's 2020 Capital Plan, during the first quarter of 2021, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share. In January, Key announced a new share repurchase authorization program of up to $900 million, applicable through September 30, 2021. During the first quarter, Key completed $135 million of common share repurchases.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























dollars in millions







Change 1Q21 vs.



1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 864

$ 896

$ 810



(3.6) % 6.7 % Commercial Bank 858

922

641



(6.9)

33.9

Other (a) 28

27

15



3.7

86.7



Total $ 1,750

$ 1,845

$ 1,466



(5.1) % 19.4 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 217

$ 225

$ 103



(3.6) % 110.7 % Commercial Bank 383

310

66



23.5

480.3

Other (a) 18

40

(24)



(55.0)

N/M

Total $ 618

$ 575

$ 145



7.5 % 326.2 %





















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 1Q21 vs.

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 607

$ 638

$ 581



(4.9) % 4.5 % Noninterest income 257

258

229



(.4)

12.2

Total revenue (TE) 864

896

810



(3.6)

6.7

Provision for credit losses (23)

(5)

136



(360.0)

(116.9)

Noninterest expense 601

606

539



(.8)

11.5

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 286

295

135



(3.1)

111.9

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 69

70

32



(1.4)

115.6

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 217

$ 225

$ 103



(3.6) % 110.7 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 39,249

$ 39,448

$ 33,175



(.5) % 18.3 % Total assets 42,476

42,666

36,415



(.4)

16.6

Deposits 85,033

82,845

73,133



2.6

16.3















Assets under management at period end $ 45,218

$ 44,140

$ 36,189



2.4 % 24.9 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q21 vs.

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 101

$ 95

$ 93



6.3 % 8.6 % Service charges on deposit accounts 39

49

55



(20.4)

(29.1)

Cards and payments income 54

54

49



—

10.2

Consumer mortgage income 47

43

20



9.3

135.0

Other noninterest income 16

17

12



(5.9)

33.3

Total noninterest income $ 257

$ 258

$ 229



(.4) % 12.2 %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 54,684

$ 53,045

$ 45,569



3.1 % 20.0 % Savings deposits 5,878

5,407

4,345



8.7

35.3

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,424

2,801

5,587



(13.5)

(56.6)

Other time deposits 2,888

3,187

4,869



(9.4)

(40.7)

Noninterest-bearing deposits 19,159

18,406

12,763



4.1

50.1

Total deposits $ 85,033

$ 82,845

$ 73,133



2.6

16.3 %













Home equity loans











Average balance $ 9,234

$ 9,360

$ 10,093







Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination) 69 % 69 % 70 %





Percent first lien positions 68

66

62





















Other data











Branches 1,068

1,073

1,082







Automated teller machines 1,368

1,386

1,398























Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (1Q21 vs. 1Q20)

Net income attributable to Key of $217 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $103 million for the year-ago quarter

for the first quarter of 2021, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $26 million , or 4.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2020, driven by strong balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans, partially offset by the lower interest rate environment

, or 4.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2020, driven by strong balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans, partially offset by the lower interest rate environment Average loans and leases increased $6.1 billion , or 18.3%, driven by benefit from the PPP, as well as growth from Laurel Road and consumer mortgage

, or 18.3%, driven by benefit from the PPP, as well as growth from Laurel Road and consumer mortgage Average deposits increased $11.9 billion , or 16.3%, from the first quarter of 2020. This was driven by consumer stimulus payments and relationship growth

, or 16.3%, from the first quarter of 2020. This was driven by consumer stimulus payments and relationship growth Provision for credit losses decreased $159 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions and continued strength in client credit quality

compared to the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions and continued strength in client credit quality Noninterest income increased $28 million , or 12.2%, from the year ago quarter, due to higher trust and investment services income, and strength in consumer mortgage income

, or 12.2%, from the year ago quarter, due to higher trust and investment services income, and strength in consumer mortgage income Noninterest expense increased $62 million , or 11.5%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher variable compensation from significantly favorable revenue and higher variable expenses related to higher loan volumes

Commercial Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 1Q21 vs.

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 411

$ 420

$ 421



(2.1) % (2.4) % Noninterest income 447

502

220



(11.0)

103.2

Total revenue (TE) 858

922

641



(6.9)

33.9

Provision for credit losses (67)

44

222



(252.3)

(130.2)

Noninterest expense 443

498

362



(11.0)

22.4

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 482

380

57



26.8

745.6

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 99

70

(9)



41.4

N/M Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 383

$ 310

$ 66



23.5 % 480.3 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 60,885

$ 61,680

$ 62,104



(1.3) % (2.0) % Loans held for sale 1,237

1,285

1,607



(3.7)

(23.0)

Total assets 70,114

70,969

71,410



(1.2)

(1.8)

Deposits 51,894

52,489

36,443



(1.1) % 42.4 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q21 vs.

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 32

$ 28

$ 39



14.3 % (17.9)

Investment banking and debt placement fees 162

243

116



(33.3)

39.7 % Operating lease income and other leasing gains 38

39

30



(2.6)

26.7















Corporate services income 56

55

58



1.8

(3.4)

Service charges on deposit accounts 33

32

29



3.1

13.8

Cards and payments income 51

43

17



18.6

200.0

Payments and services income 140

130

104



7.7

34.6















Commercial mortgage servicing fees 34

32

18



6.3

88.9

Other noninterest income 41

30

(87)



36.7

147.1

Total noninterest income $ 447

$ 502

$ 220



(11.0) % 103.2 %

















N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (1Q21 vs. 1Q20)

Net income attributable to Key of $383 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $66 million for the year-ago quarter

for the first quarter of 2021, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $10 million , compared to the first quarter of 2020, as the lower interest rate environment offset fees related to PPP loans

, compared to the first quarter of 2020, as the lower interest rate environment offset fees related to PPP loans Average loan and lease balances decreased $1.2 billion , compared to the first quarter of 2020 as lower utilization offset PPP loans

, compared to the first quarter of 2020 as lower utilization offset PPP loans Average deposit balances increased $15.5 billion , or 42.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2020, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs

, or 42.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2020, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs Provision for credit losses decreased $289 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions

compared to the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions Noninterest income increased $227 million , from the year-ago quarter, driven by favorable market-related adjustments to customer derivatives compared to detriments in 2020, increased investment banking client activity, and higher cards and payments income related to prepaid card revenue

, from the year-ago quarter, driven by favorable market-related adjustments to customer derivatives compared to detriments in 2020, increased investment banking client activity, and higher cards and payments income related to prepaid card revenue Noninterest expense increased by $81 million , or 22.4%, from the first quarter of 2020, driven by higher variable compensation from significantly favorable revenue and elevated variable expenses related to prepaid card

*******************************************

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $176.2 billion at March 31, 2021.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.



INVESTOR RELATIONS: KEY MEDIA NEWSROOM: www.key.com/ir www.key.com/newsroom

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, and the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on us, our clients, our third-party service providers, and the markets. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 10:00 a.m. ET, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A replay of the call will be available through April 29, 2021.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom .

*****

KeyCorp First Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement

Page

14 Financial Highlights 15 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 17 Consolidated Balance Sheets 18 Consolidated Statements of Income 19 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 20 Noninterest Expense 20 Personnel Expense 21 Loan Composition 21 Loans Held for Sale Composition 21 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 22 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 23 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 24 Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,012

$ 1,043

$ 989



Noninterest income 738

802

477





Total revenue (TE) 1,750

1,845

1,466



Provision for credit losses (93)

20

359



Noninterest expense 1,071

1,128

931



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 618

575

145



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 4

7

1



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 622

582

146















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 591

549

118



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 4

7

1



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 595

556

119













Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .61

$ .57

$ .12



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

.01

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .62

.57

.12















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .61

.56

.12



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution —

.01

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .61

.57

.12















Cash dividends declared .185

.185

.185



Book value at period end 16.22

16.53

15.95



Tangible book value at period end 13.30

13.61

12.98



Market price at period end 19.98

16.41

10.37













Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.44 % 1.35 % .40 %

Return on average common equity 14.98

13.65

3.10



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 18.25

16.61

3.82



Net interest margin (TE) 2.61

2.70

3.01



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.3

60.3

62.3















From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.45 % 1.36 % .40 %

Return on average common equity 15.08

13.82

3.12



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 18.37

16.82

3.86



Net interest margin (TE) 2.60

2.69

3.00



Loan to deposit (c) 73.1

76.5

92.1













Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 10.0 % 10.6 % 11.1 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 9.0

9.5

10.0



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.5

7.9

8.3



Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.8

9.7

8.9



Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 11.2

11.1

10.2



Total risk-based capital (d) 13.4

13.4

12.2



Leverage (d) 8.9

8.9

9.8













Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 114

$ 135

$ 84



Net loan charge-offs to average loans .46 % .53 % .35 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,438

$ 1,626

$ 1,359



Allowance for credit losses 1,616

1,823

1,520



Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.42 % 1.61 % 1.32 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.60

1.80

1.47



Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 197.5

207.1

215.0



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 222.0

232.2

240.5



Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 728

$ 785

$ 632



Nonperforming assets at period-end 790

937

844



Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .72 % .78 % .61 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .78

.92

.82













Trust assets







Assets under management $ 45,218

$ 44,140

$ 36,189













Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,086

17,029

16,529



Branches 1,068

1,073

1,082



Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 7

$ 8

$ 8







(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) March 31, 2021, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end





Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,634

$ 17,981

$ 17,411

Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,842

2,848

2,894

Preferred Stock (b) 1,856

1,856

1,856

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 12,936

$ 13,277

$ 12,661

Total assets (GAAP) $ 176,203

$ 170,336

$ 156,197

Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,842

2,848

2,894

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 173,361

$ 167,488

$ 153,303

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.46 % 7.93 % 8.26 % Pre-provision net revenue





Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,005

$ 1,035

$ 981

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7

8

8

Noninterest income 738

802

477

Less: Noninterest expense 1,071

1,128

931

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 679

$ 717

$ 535

Average tangible common equity





Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,769

$ 17,905

$ 17,216

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,844

2,855

2,902

Preferred stock (average) 1,900

1,900

1,900

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 13,025

$ 13,150

$ 12,414

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations





Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 591

$ 549

$ 118

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13,025

13,150

12,414









Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 18.25 % 16.61 % 3.82 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 595

$ 556

$ 119

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13,025

13,150

12,414









Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 18.37 % 16.82 % 3.86 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (dollars in millions)

Three months ended

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Cash efficiency ratio





Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,071

$ 1,128

$ 931

Less: Intangible asset amortization 15

15

17

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,056

$ 1,113

$ 914









Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,005

$ 1,035

$ 981

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7

8

8

Noninterest income 738

802

477

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,750

$ 1,845

$ 1,466









Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.3 % 60.3 % 62.3 %









(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, intangible assets exclude $4 million, $4 million, and $6 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $4 million, $5 million, and $7 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in millions)

















3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Assets







Loans $ 100,926

$ 101,185

$ 103,198



Loans held for sale 2,296

1,583

2,143



Securities available for sale 33,923

27,556

20,807



Held-to-maturity securities 6,857

7,595

9,638



Trading account assets 811

735

795



Short-term investments 15,376

16,194

4,073



Other investments 621

621

679





Total earning assets 160,810

155,469

141,333



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,438)

(1,626)

(1,359)



Cash and due from banks 938

1,091

865



Premises and equipment 737

753

791



Goodwill 2,673

2,664

2,664



Other intangible assets 173

188

236



Corporate-owned life insurance 4,296

4,286

4,243



Accrued income and other assets 7,347

6,812

6,604



Discontinued assets 667

699

820





Total assets $ 176,203

170,336

156,197













Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 82,777

$ 80,427

$ 71,005





Savings deposits 6,655

5,913

4,753





Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,437

2,733

5,630





Other time deposits 2,782

3,010

4,623





Total interest-bearing deposits 94,651

92,083

86,011





Noninterest-bearing deposits 47,532

43,199

29,293





Total deposits 142,183

135,282

115,304



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 281

220

2,444



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 744

759

4,606



Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,862

2,385

2,700



Long-term debt 12,499

13,709

13,732





Total liabilities 158,569

152,355

138,786













Equity







Preferred stock 1,900

1,900

1,900



Common shares 1,257

1,257

1,257



Capital surplus 6,213

6,281

6,222



Retained earnings 13,166

12,751

12,174



Treasury stock, at cost (5,005)

(4,946)

(4,956)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 103

738

814





Key shareholders' equity 17,634

17,981

17,411



Noncontrolling interests —

—

—





Total equity 17,634

17,981

17,411

Total liabilities and equity $ 176,203

$ 170,336

$ 156,197













Common shares outstanding (000) 972,587

975,773

975,319



Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Interest income







Loans $ 889

$ 933

$ 1,026



Loans held for sale 11

11

19



Securities available for sale 130

119

129



Held-to-maturity securities 45

51

62



Trading account assets 5

4

8



Short-term investments 5

4

6



Other investments 2

3

1





Total interest income 1,087

1,125

1,251

Interest expense







Deposits 21

28

169



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements —

—

6



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 1

1

5



Long-term debt 60

61

90





Total interest expense 82

90

270

Net interest income 1,005

1,035

981

Provision for credit losses (93)

20

359

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,098

1,015

622

Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income 133

123

133



Investment banking and debt placement fees 162

243

116



Service charges on deposit accounts 73

82

84



Operating lease income and other leasing gains 38

39

30



Corporate services income 64

63

62



Cards and payments income 105

97

66



Corporate-owned life insurance income 31

38

36



Consumer mortgage income 47

43

20



Commercial mortgage servicing fees 34

32

18



Other income 51

42

(88)





Total noninterest income 738

802

477

Noninterest expense







Personnel 624

661

515



Net occupancy 76

75

76



Computer processing 73

62

55



Business services and professional fees 50

54

44



Equipment 25

26

24



Operating lease expense 34

35

36



Marketing 26

30

21



Intangible asset amortization 15

15

17



Other expense 148

170

143





Total noninterest expense 1,071

1,128

931

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 765

689

168



Income taxes 147

114

23

Income (loss) from continuing operations 618

575

145



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 4

7

1

Net income (loss) 622

582

146



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 622

$ 582

$ 146













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 591

$ 549

$ 118

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 595

556

119

Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .61

$ .57

$ .12

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

.01

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .62

.57

.12

Per common share — assuming dilution





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .61

$ .56

$ .12

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

.01

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .61

.57

.12













Cash dividends declared per common share $ .185

$ .185

$ .185













Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 964,878

967,987

967,446



Effect of common share options and other stock awards 9,419

8,473

8,664

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 974,297

976,460

976,110







(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)



First Quarter 2021

Fourth Quarter 2020

First Quarter 2020



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 52,581

$ 453

3.48 %

$ 53,562

$ 477

3.54 %

$ 49,466

$ 508

4.13 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 12,658

114

3.67



12,862

121

3.74



13,548

155

4.60



Real estate — construction 2,048

19

3.75



1,959

19

3.79



1,666

20

4.75



Commercial lease financing 4,142

31

2.99



4,353

32

2.92



4,565

39

3.39



Total commercial loans 71,429

617

3.50



72,736

649

3.55



69,245

722

4.19



Real estate — residential mortgage 9,699

76

3.12



8,968

74

3.29



7,215

68

3.75



Home equity loans 9,282

85

3.73



9,410

91

3.81



10,155

113

4.49



Consumer direct loans 4,817

56

4.72



4,583

56

4.93



3,709

54

5.91



Credit cards 933

24

10.45



973

26

10.57



1,082

31

11.50



Consumer indirect loans 4,568

37

3.30



5,040

45

3.56



4,768

46

3.86



Total consumer loans 29,299

278

3.84



28,974

292

4.01



26,929

312

4.66



Total loans 100,728

895

3.60



101,710

941

3.68



96,174

1,034

4.32



Loans held for sale 1,531

11

2.89



1,621

11

2.76



1,885

19

3.99



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 30,039

130

1.76



28,046

119

1.75



21,172

129

2.49



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 7,188

45

2.53



7,939

51

2.56



9,820

62

2.51



Trading account assets 848

5

2.15



744

4

2.21



1,065

8

2.95



Short-term investments 16,510

5

.13



14,111

4

0.14



1,764

6

1.42



Other investments (e) 614

2

1.40



615

3

1.31



614

1

0.40



Total earning assets 157,458

1,094

2.81



154,786

1,133

2.93



132,494

1,259

3.82



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,623)







(1,715)







(1,097)







Accrued income and other assets 16,398







15,861







14,831







Discontinued assets 686







717







838







Total assets $ 172,919







$ 169,649







$ 147,066





Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 81,439

10

.05



$ 80,636

12

.06



$ 66,721

112

.67



Savings deposits 6,203

1

.03



5,737

—

.03



4,655

1

.05



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,571

6

.96



2,983

9

1.20



6,310

34

2.20



Other time deposits 2,902

4

.57



3,209

7

.80



4,901

22

1.81



Total interest-bearing deposits 93,115

21

.09



92,565

28

.12



82,587

169

.82



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 243

—

.04



220

—

.04



2,002

6

1.17



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 878

1

.64



791

1

.73



1,401

5

1.58



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,831

60

1.93



12,118

61

2.05



12,443

90

2.96



Total interest-bearing liabilities 107,067

82

.31



105,694

90

.34



98,433

270

1.10



Noninterest-bearing deposits 44,625







43,156







27,741







Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,772







2,177







2,838







Discontinued liabilities (g) 686







717







838







Total liabilities 155,150







151,744







129,850





Equity























Key shareholders' equity 17,769







17,905







17,216







Noncontrolling interests —







—







—







Total equity 17,769







17,905







17,216







Total liabilities and equity $ 172,919







$ 169,649







$ 147,066





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.50 %





2.59 %





2.72 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

1,012

2.61 %



1,043

2.70 %



989

3.01 % TE adjustment (b)

7







8







8





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,005







$ 1,035







$ 981









(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $126 million, $129 million, and $145 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Personnel (a) $ 624

$ 661

$ 515

Net occupancy 76

75

76

Computer processing 73

62

55

Business services and professional fees 50

54

44

Equipment 25

26

24

Operating lease expense 34

35

36

Marketing 26

30

21

Intangible asset amortization 15

15

17

Other expense 148

170

143

Total noninterest expense $ 1,071

$ 1,128

$ 931

Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,086

17,029

16,529







(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Salaries and contract labor $ 320

$ 342

$ 316

Incentive and stock-based compensation 196

208

102

Employee benefits 107

89

92

Severance 1

22

5

Total personnel expense $ 624

$ 661

$ 515



Loan Composition (dollars in millions)



















Percent change 3/31/2021 vs

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020

12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 52,486

$ 52,907

$ 55,983



(.8) % (6.2) % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 12,702

12,687

13,548



.1

(6.2)

Construction 2,122

1,987

1,710



6.8

24.1

Total commercial real estate loans 14,824

14,674

15,258



1.0

(2.8)

Commercial lease financing (b) 4,104

4,399

4,677



(6.7)

(12.3)

Total commercial loans 71,414

71,980

75,918



(.8)

(5.9)

Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 10,300

9,298

7,498



10.8

37.4

Home equity loans 9,158

9,360

10,103



(2.2)

(9.4)

Total residential — prime loans 19,458

18,658

17,601



4.3

10.6

Consumer direct loans 4,862

4,714

3,833



3.1

26.8

Credit cards 909

989

1,041



(8.1)

(12.7)

Consumer indirect loans 4,283

4,844

4,805



(11.6)

(10.9)

Total consumer loans 29,512

29,205

27,280



1.1

8.2

Total loans (c), (d) $ 100,926

$ 101,185

$ 103,198



(.3) % (2.2) %





(a) Loan balances include $126 million, $127 million, and $143 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $21 million, $23 million, and $14 million at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $675 million at March 31, 2021, $710 million at December 31, 2020, and $821 million at March 31, 2020, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $242 million, $241 million, and $241 million at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (dollars in millions)























Percent change 3/31/2021 vs

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020

12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Commercial and industrial $ 1,175

$ 249

$ 446



371.9 % 163.5 % Real estate — commercial mortgage 837

1,014

1,284



(17.5)

(34.8)

Commercial lease financing —

—

8



N/M N/M Real estate — residential mortgage 236

264

152



(10.6)

55.3

Consumer direct loans 48

56

253



(14.3)

(81.0)

Total loans held for sale $ 2,296

$ 1,583

$ 2,143



45.0 % 7.1 %



N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (in millions)













1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,583

$ 1,724

$ 2,007

$ 2,143

$ 1,334

New originations 4,010

3,835

3,282

3,621

3,333

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net 83

(24)

75

(15)

200

Loan sales (3,303)

(3,932)

(3,583)

(3,679)

(2,649)

Loan draws (payments), net (73)

(19)

(57)

(61)

(77)

Valuation adjustments (4)

—

—

(2)

2

Balance at end of period $ 2,296

$ 1,583

$ 1,724

$ 2,007

$ 2,143



Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Average loans outstanding $ 100,728

$ 101,710

$ 96,174

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period $ 1,626

$ 1,730

$ 900

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a) —

—

204

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,626

1,730

1,104

Loans charged off:





Commercial and industrial 73

119

60









Real estate — commercial mortgage 35

1

3

Real estate — construction —

—

—

Total commercial real estate loans 35

1

3

Commercial lease financing 4

19

2

Total commercial loans 112

139

65

Real estate — residential mortgage —

—

—

Home equity loans 2

1

4

Consumer direct loans 8

7

12

Credit cards 6

7

11

Consumer indirect loans 7

6

9

Total consumer loans 23

21

36

Total loans charged off 135

160

101

Recoveries:





Commercial and industrial 8

15

5









Real estate — commercial mortgage 1

—

1

Real estate — construction —

—

—

Total commercial real estate loans 1

—

1

Commercial lease financing 1

—

—

Total commercial loans 10

15

6

Real estate — residential mortgage 1

—

—

Home equity loans 1

1

2

Consumer direct loans 2

1

2

Credit cards 2

2

2

Consumer indirect loans 5

6

5

Total consumer loans 11

10

11

Total recoveries 21

25

17

Net loan charge-offs (114)

(135)

(84)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses (74)

31

339

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,438

$ 1,626

$ 1,359









Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior period $ 197

$ 208

$ 68

Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period —

—

7

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b) —

—

66

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 197

208

141

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments (19)

(11)

20

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c) $ 178

$ 197

$ 161









Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,616

$ 1,823

$ 1,520









Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .46 % .53 % .35 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.42

1.61

1.32

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.60

1.80

1.47

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 197.5

207.1

215.0

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 222.0

232.2

240.5









Discontinued operations — education lending business:





Loans charged off $ 1

1

$ 2

Recoveries 1

2

1

Net loan charge-offs $ —

1

$ (1)







(a) The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13. (b) Three months ended March 31, 2020, excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets as a result of the change in accounting principle. (c) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 Net loan charge-offs $ 114

$ 135

$ 128

$ 96

$ 84

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .46 % .53 % .49 % .36 % .35 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,438

$ 1,626

$ 1,730

$ 1,708

$ 1,359

Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,616

1,823

1,938

1,906

1,520

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.42 % 1.61 % 1.68 % 1.61 % 1.32 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.60

1.80

1.88

1.80

1.47

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 197.5

207.1

207.4

224.7

215.0

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 222.0

232.2

232.4

250.8

240.5

Nonperforming loans at period end $ 728

$ 785

$ 834

$ 760

$ 632

Nonperforming assets at period end 790

937

1,003

951

844

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .72 % .78 % .81 % .72 % .61 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .78

.92

.97

.89

.82







(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Commercial and industrial $ 387

$ 385

$ 459

$ 404

$ 277













Real estate — commercial mortgage 66

104

104

91

87

Real estate — construction —

—

1

1

2

Total commercial real estate loans 66

104

105

92

89

Commercial lease financing 8

8

6

9

5

Total commercial loans 461

497

570

505

371

Real estate — residential mortgage 95

110

96

89

89

Home equity loans 148

154

146

141

143

Consumer direct loans 5

5

3

3

4

Credit cards 3

2

2

2

3

Consumer indirect loans 16

17

17

20

22

Total consumer loans 267

288

264

255

261

Total nonperforming loans 728

785

834

760

632

OREO 12

100

105

112

119

Nonperforming loans held for sale 47

49

61

75

89

Other nonperforming assets 3

3

3

4

4

Total nonperforming assets $ 790

$ 937

$ 1,003

$ 951

$ 844

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 92

86

73

87

128

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 191

241

336

419

393

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a) 376

363

306

310

340

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a) 192

229

168

166

172

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 5

5

6

7

7

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .72 % .78 % .81 % .72 % .61 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .78

.92

.97

.89

.82







(a) Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (in millions)

1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 Balance at beginning of period $ 785

$ 834

$ 760

$ 632

$ 577

Loans placed on nonaccrual status 196

300

387

293

219

Charge-offs (135)

(160)

(150)

(111)

(100)

Loans sold (13)

(9)

(6)

(5)

(4)

Payments (37)

(83)

(83)

(29)

(31)

Transfers to OREO (3)

(3)

—

—

(3)

Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale —

—

—

—

—

Loans returned to accrual status (65)

(94)

(74)

(20)

(26)

Balance at end of period $ 728

$ 785

$ 834

$ 760

$ 632



Line of Business Results (dollars in millions)































Percentage change 1Q21 vs.

1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20

4Q20 1Q20 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 864

$ 896

$ 864

$ 832

$ 810



(3.6) % 6.7 % Provision for credit losses (23)

(5)

(3)

155

136



(360.0)

(103.7)

Noninterest expense 601

606

567

552

539



(.8)

11.5

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 217

225

229

96

103



(3.6)

110.7

Average loans and leases 39,249

39,448

38,468

37,291

33,175



(.5)

18.3

Average deposits 85,033

82,845

82,829

79,233

73,133



2.6

16.3

Net loan charge-offs 36

28

23

40

43



28.6

(16.3)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .37 % .28 % .24 % .43 % .52 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming assets at period end $ 345

$ 374

$ 353

$ 332

$ 342



(7.8)

.9

Return on average allocated equity 25.76 % 25.61 % 26.22 % 11.28 % 12.30 %

N/A N/A

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 858

$ 922

$ 811

$ 867

$ 641



(6.9) % 33.9 % Provision for credit losses (67)

44

150

326

222



(252.3)

(80.2)

Noninterest expense 443

498

447

441

362



(11.0)

22.4

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 383

310

173

96

66



23.5

480.3

Average loans and leases 60,885

61,680

65,928

69,945

62,104



(1.3)

(2.0)

Average loans held for sale 1,237

1,285

1,383

2,012

1,607



(3.7)

(23.0)

Average deposits 51,894

52,489

51,585

47,954

36,443



(1.1)

42.4

Net loan charge-offs 78

108

104

57

40



(27.8)

95.0

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .52 % .70 % .63 % .33 % .26 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming assets at period end $ 441

$ 558

$ 645

$ 616

$ 407



(21.0)

8.4

Return on average allocated equity 17.47 % 23.87 % 13.40 % 7.87 % 5.57 %

N/A N/A



TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful

SOURCE KeyCorp

