KeyCorp Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Net Income Of $698 Million, Or $.72 Per Diluted Common Share

Record second quarter revenue, driven by an 8% year-over-year increase in noninterest income

Investment banking and debt placement fees up 39% from year-ago period

Strong consumer originations: over $4.0 billion in consumer mortgage and Laurel Road originations

Successful launch of Laurel Road for Doctors

Strong credit quality: nonperforming loans down from the prior quarter and year-ago period and net charge-offs to average loans of 9 basis points

Announced new common share repurchase authorization of up to $1.5 billion

KeyCorp

Jul 20, 2021, 06:30 ET

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $698 million, or $.72 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021. This compared to $591 million, or $.61 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $159 million, or $.16 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Our results this quarter reflect the success of our productive, client-centric team, strong risk management practices, and momentum from recent investments in both our teammates and digital capabilities.

We generated record second quarter revenue, driven by growth in both our commercial and consumer businesses, as we acquired and deepened relationships across our franchise. Our fee-based businesses reported another strong quarter, with noninterest income up 8% year-over-year. Our investment banking business generated record fees for the second quarter. Furthermore, our investment banking revenue in the second quarter represents the second-highest quarter in our history. With broad-based growth across our targeted industry verticals and continued investments in our teammates, our investment banking business has delivered a decade of consistent growth. 

Credit quality remained strong this quarter, with lower nonperforming loans and net charge-offs as a percent of loans of 9 basis points. Our positive credit trends reflect our strong risk culture and disciplined underwriting practices. Our capital position also continues to be one of our strengths, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.9% at the end of the quarter. Earlier this month, our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $1.5 billion and will evaluate an increase to the common stock dividend in the fourth quarter 2021.

Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights













dollars in millions, except per share data



Change 2Q21 vs.


2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

698

$

591

$

159

18.1

%

339.0

%

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
     common share — assuming dilution

.72

.61

.16

18.0

350.0

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)

22.34

%

18.25

%

4.96

%

N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations

1.63

1.44

.45

N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)

9.9

9.9

9.1

N/A

N/A

Book value at period end

$

16.75

$

16.22

$

16.07

3.3

%

4.2

%

Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations

2.52

%

2.61

%

2.76

%

N/A

N/A








(a)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(b)

June 30, 2021 ratio is estimated.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS












Revenue












dollars in millions



Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Net interest income (TE)

$

1,023

$

1,012

$

1,025

1.1

%

(.2)

%

Noninterest income

750

738

692

1.6

8.4

Total revenue

$

1,773

$

1,750

$

1,717

1.3

%

3.3

%







TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2 million from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest income reflects a decrease in the net interest margin, largely offset by higher earning asset balances. The net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates and a change in balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $11 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 9 basis points. Both net interest income and the net interest margin were impacted by higher earning asset balances, including elevated levels of liquidity, lower interest-bearing deposit costs, and higher loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") forgiveness, partially offset by lower earning asset yields. Net interest income also benefited from one additional day in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income












dollars in millions



Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Trust and investment services income

$

133

$

133

$

123

%

8.1

%

Investment banking and debt placement fees

217

162

156

34.0

39.1

Service charges on deposit accounts

83

73

68

13.7

22.1

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

36

38

60

(5.3)

(40.0)

Corporate services income

55

64

52

(14.1)

5.8

Cards and payments income

113

105

91

7.6

24.2

Corporate-owned life insurance income

30

31

35

(3.2)

(14.3)

Consumer mortgage income

26

47

62

(44.7)

(58.1)

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

44

34

12

29.4

266.7

Other income

13

51

33

(74.5)

(60.6)

Total noninterest income

$

750

$

738

$

692

1.6

%

8.4

%







Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased by $58 million, primarily driven by a $61 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees. Commercial mortgage servicing fees increased $32 million. Additionally, cards and payments income increased $22 million, reflecting broad-based growth across credit, debit, and merchant product categories. Partially offsetting these increases were consumer mortgage income and other income, which decreased $36 million and $20 million, respectively.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased by $12 million. The largest driver of the quarter-over-quarter increase was a $55 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, reflecting broad-based growth in all areas. Commercial mortgage servicing fees and service charges on deposit accounts both increased $10 million. Partially offsetting these increases were a $38 million decrease in other income, reflecting market-related valuation adjustments, and a $21 million decrease in consumer mortgage income.

Noninterest Expense












dollars in millions



Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Personnel expense

$

623

$

624

$

572

(.2)

%

8.9

%

Nonpersonnel expense

453

447

441

1.3

2.7

Total noninterest expense

$

1,076

$

1,071

$

1,013

.5

%

6.2

%







Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $63 million from the year-ago period. The increase is primarily related to higher personnel costs of $51 million, reflecting higher incentive and stock-based compensation, attributed to an increase in revenue and stock performance and an increase in employee benefits. Additionally, other drivers for the year-over-year increase include higher computer processing expense and marketing expense.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $5 million. Incentive and stock-based compensation increased $14 million, reflecting Key's strong investment banking performance, offset by a $15 million decrease in employee benefits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS












Average Loans












dollars in millions



Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

51,808

$

52,581

$

60,480

(1.5)

%

(14.3)

%

Other commercial loans

19,034

18,848

19,850

1.0

(4.1)

Total consumer loans

29,972

29,299

27,611

2.3

8.6

Total loans

$

100,814

$

100,728

$

107,941

.1

%

(6.6)

%







(a)

Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $132 million, $126 million, and $135 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Average loans were $100.8 billion for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $7.1 billion compared to the second quarter of 2020. Commercial loans decreased $9.5 billion, reflecting decreased utilization versus the year-ago period, partly offset by growth in PPP loans. Consumer loans increased $2.4 billion, reflecting strength from Laurel Road and Key's consumer mortgage business, partly offset by Key's exit from the indirect auto lending business.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, average loans increased by $86 million. Commercial loans declined due to lower commercial utilization rates, partly offset by growth in PPP loans. Consumer loans continue to reflect strength from Key's consumer mortgage business, partly offset by Key's exit from the indirect auto lending business.

Average Deposits












dollars in millions



Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Non-time deposits

$

139,480

$

132,267

$

118,694

5.5

%

17.5

%

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

2,212

2,571

4,950

(14.0)

(55.3)

Other time deposits

2,630

2,902

4,333

(9.4)

(39.3)

Total deposits

$

144,322

$

137,740

$

127,977

4.8

%

12.8

%







Cost of total deposits

.05

%

.06

%

.30

%

N/A

N/A







N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $144.3 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $16.3 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, average deposits increased by $6.6 billion, primarily driven by broad-based commercial growth and higher consumer balances.

ASSET QUALITY












dollars in millions



Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Net loan charge-offs

$

22

$

114

$

96

(80.7)

%

(77.1)

%

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.09

%

.46

%

.36

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end

$

694

$

728

$

760

(4.7)

(8.7)

Nonperforming assets at period end

738

790

951

(6.6)

(22.4)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

1,220

1,438

1,708

(15.2)

(28.6)

Allowance for credit losses

1,372

1,616

1,906

(15.1)

(28.0)

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

175.8

%

197.5

%

224.7

%

N/A

N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

197.7

222.0

250.8

N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses

$

(222)

$

(93)

$

482

138.7

%

(146.1)

%







N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $222 million, including a $244 million reserve release for the second quarter of 2021, compared to an expense of $482 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a net benefit of $93 million in the first quarter of 2021. The reserve release was largely driven by a continued improvement in the economic outlook.

Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $22 million, or .09% of average total loans. These results compare to $96 million, or .36%, for the second quarter of 2020 and $114 million, or .46%, for the first quarter of 2021. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.4 billion, or 1.36% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.80% at June 30, 2020, and 1.60% at March 31, 2021.

At June 30, 2021, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $694 million, which represented .69% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .72% at June 30, 2020, and .72% at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021, totaled $738 million, and represented .73% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .89% at June 30, 2020, and .78% at March 31, 2021.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2021.

Capital Ratios







6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

Common Equity Tier 1 (a)

9.9

%

9.9

%

9.1

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.3

11.3

10.5

Total risk based capital (a)

13.2

13.4

12.8

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

7.4

7.5

7.6

Leverage (a)

8.7

8.9

8.8




(a)

June 30, 2021 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

(b)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2021. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2021, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.9% and 11.3%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 7.4% at June 30, 2021.

Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 20 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding











in thousands



Change 2Q21 vs.


2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Shares outstanding at beginning of period

972,587

975,773

975,319

(.3)

%

(.3)

%

Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee compensation
     plans

(13,304)

(9,277)

(19)

43.4

N/M

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)

993

6,091

647

(83.7)

53.5

Shares outstanding at end of period

960,276

972,587

975,947

(1.3)

%

(1.6)

%








N/M = Not Meaningful

During the second quarter of 2021, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share and completed $300 million of common share repurchases. Capital distributions for the quarter were consistent with the regulatory capital distribution guidelines. In July of 2021, Key's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization program of up to $1.5 billion, applicable for the third quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of 2022, that supersedes the remaining capacity under the previous authorization. Additionally, Key will evaluate an increase to the per share common dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to Board approval.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments













dollars in millions



Change 2Q21 vs.


2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Revenue from continuing operations (TE)





Consumer Bank

$

854

$

867

$

835

(1.5)

%

2.3

%

Commercial Bank

874

859

879

1.7

(.6)

Other (a)

45

24

3

87.5

1,400.0

Total

$

1,773

$

1,750

$

1,717

1.3

%

3.3

%








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key





Consumer Bank

$

259

$

220

$

98

17.7

%

164.3

%

Commercial Bank

434

384

106

13.0

309.4

Other (a)

31

14

(19)

121.4

N/M

Total

$

724

$

618

$

185

17.2

%

291.4

%








(a)

Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.

 TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank



















dollars in millions



Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

600

$

610

$

589

(1.6)

%

1.9

%

Noninterest income

254

257

246

(1.2)

3.3

Total revenue (TE)

854

867

835

(1.5)

2.3

Provision for credit losses

(70)

(23)

155

(204.3)

(145.2)

Noninterest expense

584

601

552

(2.8)

5.8

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

340

289

128

17.6

165.6

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments

81

69

30

17.4

170.0

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

259

$

220

$

98

17.7

%

164.3

%







Average balances





Loans and leases

$

40,598

$

39,249

$

37,300

3.4

%

8.8

%

Total assets

43,991

42,476

42,194

3.6

4.3

Deposits

88,412

85,033

79,235

4.0

11.6







Assets under management at period end

$

47,737

$

45,218

$

39,722

5.6

%

20.2

%







TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data












dollars in millions



Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$

104

$

101

$

87

3.0

%

19.5

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

47

38

36

23.7

30.6

Cards and payments income

62

54

47

14.8

31.9

Consumer mortgage income

26

47

61

(44.7)

(57.4)

Other noninterest income

15

17

15

(11.8)

.0

Total noninterest income

$

254

$

257

$

246

(1.2)

%

3.3

%







Average deposit balances





NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

56,038

$

54,685

$

49,143

2.5

%

14.0

%

Savings deposits

6,523

5,878

4,816

11.0

35.4

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

2,083

2,424

4,520

(14.1)

(53.9)

Other time deposits

2,615

2,888

4,296

(9.5)

(39.1)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

21,153

19,159

16,460

10.4

28.5

Total deposits

$

88,412

$

85,033

$

79,235

4.0

11.6

%







Home equity loans





Average balance

$

9,081

$

9,234

$

9,893



Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination)

68

%

69

%

70

%


Percent first lien positions

70

68

63










Other data





Branches

1,014

1,068

1,077



Automated teller machines

1,329

1,368

1,394










Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q21 vs. 2Q20)

  • Net income attributable to Key of $259 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $98 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $11 million, or 1.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by strong consumer mortgage balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans, partially offset by the lower interest rate environment
  • Average loans and leases increased $3.3 billion, or 8.8%, driven by growth in consumer mortgage and benefit from the PPP
  • Average deposits increased $9.2 billion, or 11.6%, from the second quarter of 2020, driven by retention of consumer stimulus payments and relationship growth
  • Provision for credit losses decreased $225 million, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions and continued strength in client credit quality
  • Noninterest income increased $8 million, or 3.3%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher trust and investment services income and client spend activity, partially offset by lower consumer mortgage income, due to lower gain on sale volume
  • Noninterest expense increased $32 million, or 5.8%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher variable compensation and support expenses related to higher loan volumes

Commercial Bank



















dollars in millions



Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

419

$

413

$

458

1.5

%

(8.5)

%

Noninterest income

455

446

421

2.0

8.1

Total revenue (TE)

874

859

879

1.7

(.6)

Provision for credit losses

(131)

(67)

326

95.5

(140.2)

Noninterest expense

451

443

441

1.8

2.3

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

554

483

112

14.7

394.6

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments

120

99

6

21.2

N/M

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

434

$

384

$

106

13.0

%

309.4

%







Average balances





Loans and leases

$

59,953

$

61,221

$

70,336

(2.1)

%

(14.8)

%

Loans held for sale

1,341

1,237

2,012

8.4

(33.3)

Total assets

69,101

70,448

79,267

(1.9)

(12.8)

Deposits

54,814

51,894

47,954

5.6

%

14.3

%







TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Commercial Bank Data












dollars in millions



Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$

27

$

32

$

37

(15.6)

%

(27.0)

Investment banking and debt placement fees

215

162

156

32.7

37.8

%

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

35

38

59

(7.9)

(40.7)







Corporate services income

47

56

45

(16.1)

4.4

Service charges on deposit accounts

34

33

30

3.0

13.3

Cards and payments income

49

52

45

(5.8)

8.9

Payments and services income

130

141

120

(7.8)

8.3







Commercial mortgage servicing fees

44

34

12

29.4

266.7

Other noninterest income

4

39

37

(89.7)

(89.2)

Total noninterest income

$

455

$

446

$

421

2.0

%

8.1

%







N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q21 vs. 2Q20)

  • Net income attributable to Key of $434 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $106 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $39 million, compared to the second quarter of 2020, as lower average loan balances offset fees related to PPP loans
  • Average loan and lease balances decreased $10.4 billion, compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by lower commercial and industrial line draws
  • Average deposit balances increased $6.9 billion, or 14.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs
  • Provision for credit losses decreased $457 million, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions
  • Noninterest income increased $34 million, from the year-ago quarter, driven by elevated investment banking client activity and commercial mortgage servicing fees, partially offset by favorable market-related adjustments to customer derivatives in the year-ago period
  • Noninterest expense increased by $10 million, or 2.3%, from the second quarter of 2020, driven by higher personnel-related costs

*******************************************

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $181.1 billion at June 30, 2021.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

KEY MEDIA NEWSROOM:

www.key.com/ir

www.key.com/newsroom

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, and the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on us, our clients, our third-party service providers, and the markets. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 10:00 a.m. ET, on July 20, 2021. A replay of the call will be available through July 29, 2021.

*****

KeyCorp

Second Quarter 2021

Financial Supplement

Page

12

Financial Highlights

14

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

16

Consolidated Balance Sheets

17

Consolidated Statements of Income

18

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

20

Noninterest Expense

20

Personnel Expense

21

Loan Composition

21

Loans Held for Sale Composition

21

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

22

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

23

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

23

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

23

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

24

Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three months ended



6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

Summary of operations



Net interest income (TE)

$

1,023

$

1,012

$

1,025

Noninterest income

750

738

692


Total revenue (TE)

1,773

1,750

1,717

Provision for credit losses

(222)

(93)

482

Noninterest expense

1,076

1,071

1,013

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

724

618

185

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

5

4

2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

729

622

187







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

698

591

159

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

5

4

2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

703

595

161






Per common share



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.73

$

.61

$

.16

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.73

.62

.17







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

.72

.61

.16

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)

.73

.61

.17







Cash dividends declared

.185

.185

.185

Book value at period end

16.75

16.22

16.07

Tangible book value at period end

13.81

13.30

13.12

Market price at period end

20.65

19.98

12.18






Performance ratios



From continuing operations:



Return on average total assets

1.63

%

1.44

%

.45

%

Return on average common equity

18.21

14.98

4.05

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

22.34

18.25

4.96

Net interest margin (TE)

2.52

2.61

2.76

Cash efficiency ratio (b)

59.9

60.3

57.9







From consolidated operations:



Return on average total assets

1.64

%

1.45

%

.46

%

Return on average common equity

18.34

15.08

4.10

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

22.50

18.37

5.02

Net interest margin (TE)

2.55

2.60

2.76

Loan to deposit (c)

70.4

73.1

80.4






Capital ratios at period end



Key shareholders' equity to assets

9.9

%

10.0

%

10.2

%

Key common shareholders' equity to assets

8.9

9.0

9.2

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

7.4

7.5

7.6

Common Equity Tier 1 (d)

9.9

9.9

9.1

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)

11.3

11.3

10.5

Total risk-based capital (d)

13.2

13.4

12.8

Leverage (d)

8.7

8.9

8.8






Asset quality — from continuing operations



Net loan charge-offs

$

22

$

114

$

96

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

.09

%

.46

%

.36

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

1,220

$

1,438

$

1,708

Allowance for credit losses

1,372

1,616

1,906

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.21

%

1.42

%

1.61

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.36

1.60

1.80

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

175.8

197.5

224.7

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

197.7

222.0

250.8

Nonperforming loans at period-end

$

694

$

728

$

760

Nonperforming assets at period-end

738

790

951

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.69

%

.72

%

.72

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.73

.78

.89






Trust assets



Assets under management

$

47,737

$

45,218

$

39,722






Other data



Average full-time equivalent employees

17,157

17,086

16,646

Branches

1,014

1,068

1,077

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$

6

$

7

$

7




Financial Highlights (continued)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Six months ended


6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Summary of operations


Net interest income (TE)

$

2,035

$

2,014

Noninterest income

1,488

1,169

Total revenue (TE)

3,523

3,183

Provision for credit losses

(315)

841

Noninterest expense

2,147

1,944

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

1,342

330

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

9

3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

1,351

333





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

1,289

277

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

9

3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

1,298

280




Per common share


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

1.34

$

.29

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

.01



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

1.35

.29





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

1.33

.28

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution

.01



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)

1.34

.29





Cash dividends paid

.37

.37




Performance ratios


From continuing operations:


Return on average total assets

1.55

%

.43

%

Return on average common equity

16.64

3.58

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

20.34

4.40

Net interest margin (TE)

2.56

2.88

Cash efficiency ratio (b)

60.1

60.0





From consolidated operations:


Return on average total assets

1.55

%

.43

%

Return on average common equity

16.76

3.62

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

20.48

4.45

Net interest margin (TE)

2.57

2.87




Asset quality — from continuing operations


Net loan charge-offs

$

136

$

180

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.27

%

.35

%




Other data


Average full-time equivalent employees

17,122

16,587




Taxable-equivalent adjustment

13

15

(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(c)

Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.

(d)

June 30, 2021, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.


Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end





Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

17,941

$

17,634

$

17,542



Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,828

2,842

2,877



Preferred Stock (b)

1,856

1,856

1,856



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

13,257

$

12,936

$

12,809



Total assets (GAAP)

$

181,115

$

176,203

$

171,192



Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,828

2,842

2,877



Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

178,287

$

173,361

$

168,315



Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

7.44

%

7.46

%

7.61

%


Pre-provision net revenue





Net interest income (GAAP)

$

1,017

$

1,005

$

1,018

$

2,022

$

1,999

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

6

7

7

13

15

Noninterest income

750

738

692

1,488

1,169

Less: Noninterest expense

1,076

1,071

1,013

2,147

1,944

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$

697

$

679

$

704

$

1,376

$

1,239

Average tangible common equity





Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

17,271

$

17,769

$

17,688

$

17,519

$

17,452

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)

2,840

2,844

2,886

2,840

2,894

Preferred stock (average)

1,900

1,900

1,900

1,900

1,900

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

12,531

$

13,025

$

12,902

$

12,779

$

12,658

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations





Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
shareholders (GAAP)

$

698

$

591

$

159

$

1,289

$

277

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

12,531

13,025

12,902

12,779

12,658







Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-
GAAP)

22.34

%

18.25

%

4.96

%

20.34

%

4.40

%

Return on average tangible common equity consolidated





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$

703

$

595

$

161

$

1,298

$

280

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

12,531

13,025

12,902

12,779

12,658







Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)

22.50

%

18.37

%

5.02

%

20.48

%

4.45

%

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Cash efficiency ratio





Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

1,076

$

1,071

$

1,013

$

2,147

$

1,944

Less: Intangible asset amortization

14

15

18

29

35

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

1,062

$

1,056

$

995

$

2,118

$

1,909







Net interest income (GAAP)

$

1,017

$

1,005

$

1,018

$

2,022

$

1,999

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

6

7

7

13

15

Noninterest income

750

738

692

1,488

1,169

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

$

1,773

$

1,750

$

1,717

$

3,523

$

3,183







Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

59.9

%

60.3

%

57.9

%

60.1

%

60.0

%







(a)

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, intangible assets exclude $4 million, $4 million, and $5 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. 

(b)

Net of capital surplus.

(c)

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $4 million, $4 million, and $6 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $4 million and $6 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables

 GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in millions)









6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

Assets



Loans

$

100,730

$

100,926

$

106,159

Loans held for sale

1,537

2,296

2,007

Securities available for sale

34,638

33,923

23,600

Held-to-maturity securities

6,175

6,857

9,075

Trading account assets

851

811

645

Short-term investments

20,460

15,376

14,036

Other investments

635

621

655


Total earning assets

165,026

160,810

156,177

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,220)

(1,438)

(1,708)

Cash and due from banks

792

938

1,059

Premises and equipment

785

737

776

Goodwill

2,673

2,673

2,664

Other intangible assets

159

173

218

Corporate-owned life insurance

4,304

4,296

4,251

Accrued income and other assets

7,966

7,347

6,976

Discontinued assets

630

667

779


Total assets

$

181,115

176,203

171,192






Liabilities



Deposits in domestic offices:




NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

85,242

$

82,777

$

78,853


Savings deposits

6,993

6,655

5,371


Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

2,064

2,437

4,476


Other time deposits

2,493

2,782

4,011


Total interest-bearing deposits

96,792

94,651

92,711


Noninterest-bearing deposits

49,280

47,532

42,802


Total deposits

146,072

142,183

135,513

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 

211

281

267

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

723

744

1,716

Accrued expense and other liabilities

2,957

2,862

2,420

Long-term debt

13,211

12,499

13,734


Total liabilities

163,174

158,569

153,650






Equity



Preferred stock

1,900

1,900

1,900

Common shares

1,257

1,257

1,257

Capital surplus

6,232

6,213

6,240

Retained earnings

13,689

13,166

12,154

Treasury stock, at cost

(5,287)

(5,005)

(4,945)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

150

103

936


Key shareholders' equity

17,941

17,634

17,542

Noncontrolling interests






Total equity

17,941

17,634

17,542

Total liabilities and equity

$

181,115

$

176,203

$

171,192






Common shares outstanding (000)

960,276

972,587

975,947

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended



6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Interest income






Loans

$

888

$

889

$

980

$

1,777

$

2,006

Loans held for sale

11

11

21

22

40

Securities available for sale

133

130

121

263

250

Held-to-maturity securities

45

45

56

90

118

Trading account assets

5

5

5

10

13

Short-term investments

6

5

7

11

13

Other investments

2

2



4

1


Total interest income

1,090

1,087

1,190

2,177

2,441

Interest expense






Deposits

16

21

96

37

265

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements






6

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

3

1

5

4

10

Long-term debt

54

60

71

114

161


Total interest expense

73

82

172

155

442

Net interest income

1,017

1,005

1,018

2,022

1,999

Provision for credit losses

(222)

(93)

482

(315)

841

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,239

1,098

536

2,337

1,158

Noninterest income






Trust and investment services income

133

133

123

266

256

Investment banking and debt placement fees

217

162

156

379

272

Service charges on deposit accounts

83

73

68

156

152

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

36

38

60

74

90

Corporate services income

55

64

52

119

114

Cards and payments income

113

105

91

218

157

Corporate-owned life insurance income

30

31

35

61

71

Consumer mortgage income

26

47

62

73

82

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

44

34

12

78

30

Other income

13

51

33

64

(55)


Total noninterest income

750

738

692

1,488

1,169

Noninterest expense






Personnel

623

624

572

1,247

1,087

Net occupancy

75

76

71

151

147

Computer processing

71

73

56

144

111

Business services and professional fees

51

50

49

101

93

Equipment

25

25

25

50

49

Operating lease expense

31

34

34

65

70

Marketing

31

26

24

57

45

Intangible asset amortization

14

15

18

29

35

Other expense

155

148

164

303

307


Total noninterest expense

1,076

1,071

1,013

2,147

1,944

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

913

765

215

1,678

383

Income taxes

189

147

30

336

53

Income (loss) from continuing operations

724

618

185

1,342

330

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

5

4

2

9

3

Net income (loss)

729

622

187

1,351

333

Less:  Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests







Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

729

$

622

$

187

$

1,351

$

333









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

698

$

591

$

159

$

1,289

$

277

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

703

595

161

1,298

280

Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.73

$

.61

$

.16

$

1.34

$

.29

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes





.01


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.73

.62

.17

1.35

.29

Per common share — assuming dilution





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.72

$

.61

$

.16

$

1.33

$

.28

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes





.01


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.73

.61

.17

1.34

.29









Cash dividends declared per common share

$

.185

$

.185

$

.185

$

.370

$

.370









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

961,292

964,878

967,147

957,423

967,380

Effect of common share options and other stock awards

9,514

9,419

4,994

9,740

6,892

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)

970,806

974,297

972,141

967,163

974,272

(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)


Second Quarter 2021

First Quarter 2021

Second Quarter 2020


Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets











Loans: (b), (c)











Commercial and industrial (d)

$

51,808

$

450

3.52

$

52,581

$

453

3.48

$

60,480

$

518

3.44

Real estate — commercial mortgage

12,825

117

3.67

12,658

114

3.67

13,510

128

3.80

Real estate — construction

$

2,149

$

20

3.68

$

2,048

$

19

3.75

$

1,756

$

17

3.97

Commercial lease financing

4,060

30

2.98

4,142

31

2.99

4,584

33

2.96

Total commercial loans

$

70,842

$

617

3.53

$

71,429

$

617

3.50

$

80,330

$

696

3.49

Real estate — residential mortgage

11,055

81

2.92

9,699

76

3.12

7,783

69

3.57

Home equity loans

$

9,089

$

85

3.76

$

9,282

$

85

3.73

$

9,949

$

97

3.89

Consumer direct loans

4,910

57

4.69

4,817

56

4.72

4,152

55

5.24

Credit cards

$

908

$

22

9.79

$

933

$

24

10.45

$

983

$

25

10.22

Consumer indirect loans

4,010

32

3.23

4,568

37

3.30

4,744

45

3.82

Total consumer loans

$

29,972

$

277

3.74

$

29,299

$

278

3.84

$

27,611

$

291

4.22

Total loans

100,814

894

3.59

100,728

895

3.60

107,941

987

3.67

Loans held for sale

$

1,616

$

11

2.60

$

1,531

$

11

2.89

$

2,463

$

21

3.50

Securities available for sale (b), (e)

33,623

133

3.13

30,039

130

1.76

20,749

121

2.43

Held-to-maturity securities (b)

$

6,452

$

45

2.75

$

7,188

$

46

2.53

$

9,331

$

56

2.43

Trading account assets

837

5

2.56

848

5

2.15

760

5

2.43

Short-term investments

$

18,817

$

6

0.13

$

16,510

$

5

0.13

$

7,892

$

7

0.31

Other investments (e)

622

2

1.02

614

2

1.40

672


0.29

Total earning assets

$

162,781

$

1,096

2.72

$

157,458

$

1,094

2.81

$

149,808

$

1,197

3.22

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,442)



(1,623)



(1,413)



Accrued income and other assets

$

16,531



$

16,398



$

15,704



Discontinued assets

650



686



793



Total assets

$

178,520



$

172,919



$

164,892


Liabilities











NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

83,981

$

9

.05

$

81,439

$

10

.05

$

75,297

$

56

.30

Savings deposits

6,859

1

.03

6,203

1

.03

5,130


.04

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

$

2,212

$

4

.72

$

2,571

$

6

.96

$

4,950

$

24

1.93

Other time deposits

2,630

2

.38

2,902

4

.57

4,333

16

1.52

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

95,682

$

16

.07

$

93,115

$

21

.09

$

89,710

$

96

.43

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

251


.02

243


.04

242


.03

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

$

744

$

3

1.19

$

878

$

1

.64

$

2,869

$

5

.57

Long-term debt (f), (g)

11,978

54

1.83

12,831

60

1.93

12,954

71

2.30

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

108,655

$

73

.27

$

107,067

$

82

.31

$

105,775

$

172

.66

Noninterest-bearing deposits

48,640



44,625



38,267



Accrued expense and other liabilities

$

3,304



$

2,772



$

2,369



Discontinued liabilities (g)

650



686



793



Total liabilities

$

161,249



$

155,150



$

147,204


Equity











Key shareholders' equity

$

17,271



$

17,769



$

17,688



Noncontrolling interests













Total equity

$

17,271



$

17,769



$

17,688



Total liabilities and equity

$

178,520



$

172,919



$

164,892


Interest rate spread (TE)

2.45

%


2.50

%


2.56

%

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

1,023

2.52

%

1,012

2.61

%

1,025

2.76

%

TE adjustment (b)

6


7


7

Net interest income, GAAP basis

$

1,017



$

1,005



$

1,018

(a)

Results are from continuing operations.  Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020.   

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $132 million, $126 million, and $135 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(e)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f)

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates  From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)


Six months ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2020


Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets








Loans: (b), (c)








Commercial and industrial (d)

$

52,194

$

902

3.48

%

$

54,973

$

1,026

3.75

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

12,742

232

3.67


13,529

283

4.20

Real estate — construction

2,099

39

3.71


1,711

37

4.35

Commercial lease financing

4,101

61

2.99


4,575

72

3.17

Total commercial loans

71,136

1,234

3.49


74,788

1,418

3.81

Real estate — residential mortgage

10,380

154

2.97


7,500

137

3.66

Home equity loans

9,189

173

3.79


10,052

210

4.19

Consumer direct loans

4,864

113

4.70


3,930

109

5.56

Credit cards

920

46

10.12


1,032

56

10.89

Consumer indirect loans

4,288

69

3.25


4,756

91

3.84

Total consumer loans

29,641

555

3.77


27,270

603

4.44

  Total loans

100,777

1,789

3.58


102,058

2,021

3.98

Loans held for sale

1,574

22

2.74


2,174

40

3.71

Securities available for sale (b), (e)

31,841

263

1.66


20,960

250

2.46

Held-to-maturity securities (b)

6,818

90

2.63


9,575

118

2.47

Trading account assets

842

10

2.35


913

13

2.73

Short-term investments

17,670

11

0.13


4,828

13

0.52

Other investments (e)

618

4

1.21


643

1

0.34

Total earning assets

160,140

2,189

2.75


141,151

2,456

3.51

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1532)




(1255)



Accrued income and other assets

16,463




15,268



Discontinued assets

668




815



Total assets

$

175,739




$

155,979


Liabilities








NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

82,717

20

.05


$

71,009

168

.47

Savings deposits

6,533

1

.03


4,893

1

.04

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

2,390

10

.85


5,630

58

2.08

Other time deposits

2,766

6

.48


4,617

38

1.67

Total interest-bearing deposits

94,406

37

.08


86,149

265

.62

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

247


.03


1,122

6

1.05

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

811

4

.89


2,135

10

.90

Long-term debt (f), (g)

12,402

114

1.87


12,698

161

2.62

Total interest-bearing liabilities

107,866

155

.29


102,104

442

.87

Noninterest-bearing deposits

46,638




33,004



Accrued expense and other liabilities

3,048




2,604



Discontinued liabilities (g)

668




815



Total liabilities

158,220




138,527


Equity








Key shareholders' equity

17,519




17,452



Noncontrolling interests










Total equity

17,519




17,452



Total liabilities and equity

$

175,739




$

155,979


Interest rate spread (TE)

2.46

%



2.64

%

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

2,035

2.56

%


2,014

2.88

%

TE adjustment (b)

13



15


Net interest income, GAAP basis

$

2,022




$

1,999











(a)

Results are from continuing operations.  Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.  

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $129 million and $140 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(e)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f)

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

 TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense

(dollars in millions)








Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Personnel (a)

$

623

$

624

$

572

$

1,247

$

1,087

Net occupancy

75

76

71

151

147

Computer processing

71

73

56

144

111

Business services and professional fees

51

50

49

101

93

Equipment

25

25

25

50

49

Operating lease expense

31

34

34

65

70

Marketing

31

26

24

57

45

Intangible asset amortization

14

15

18

29

35

Other expense

155

148

164

303

307

Total noninterest expense

$

1,076

$

1,071

$

1,013

$

2,147

$

1,944

Average full-time equivalent employees (b)

17,157

17,086

16,646

17,122

16,587

(a)

Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.

(b)

The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense

(in millions)








Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Salaries and contract labor

$

321

$

320

$

332

$

641

$

648

Incentive and stock-based compensation

210

196

162

406

264

Employee benefits

92

107

76

199

168

Severance


1

2

1

7

Total personnel expense

$

623

$

624

$

572

$

1,247

$

1,087

Loan Composition

(dollars in millions)










Percent change 6/30/2021 vs

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

50,672

$

52,486

$

58,297

(3.5)

%

(13.1)

%

Commercial real estate:





Commercial mortgage

12,965

12,702

13,465

2.1

(3.7)

Construction

2,132

2,122

1,919

.5

11.1

  Total commercial real estate loans

15,097

14,824

15,384

1.8

(1.9)

Commercial lease financing (b)

4,061

4,104

4,524

(1.0)

(10.2)

  Total commercial loans

69,830

71,414

78,205

(2.2)

(10.7)

Residential — prime loans:





Real estate — residential mortgage

12,131

10,300

8,149

17.8

48.9

Home equity loans

9,047

9,158

9,782

(1.2)

(7.5)

  Total residential — prime loans

21,178

19,458

17,931

8.8

18.1

Consumer direct loans

5,049

4,862

4,327

3.8

16.7

Credit cards

923

909

974

1.5

(5.2)

Consumer indirect loans

3,750

4,283

4,722

(12.4)

(20.6)

Total consumer loans

30,900

29,512

27,954

4.7

10.5

Total loans (c), (d)

$

100,730

$

100,926

$

106,159

(.2)

%

(5.1)

%

(a)

Loan balances include $135 million, $126 million, and $132 million of commercial credit card balances at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(b)

Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $19 million, $21 million, and $18 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.

(c)

Total loans exclude loans of $636 million at June 30, 2021, $675 million at March 31, 2021, and $780 million at June 30, 2020, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

(d)

Accrued interest of $225 million, $241 million, and $225 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition

(dollars in millions)












Percent change 6/30/2021 vs

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

Commercial and industrial

$

233

$

1,175

$

419

(80.2)

%

(44.4)

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

1,073

837

1,107

28.2

(3.1)

Commercial lease financing





N/M

N/M

Real estate — residential mortgage

231

236

250

(2.1)

(7.6)

Consumer direct loans


48

231

N/M

N/M

Total loans held for sale

$

1,537

$

2,296

$

2,007

(33.1)

%

(23.4)

%

 N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

(in millions)







2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

Balance at beginning of period

$

2,296

$

1,583

$

1,724

$

2,007

$

2,143

New originations

3,573

4,010

3,835

3,282

3,621

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net

(71)

83

(24)

75

(15)

Loan sales

(4,195)

(3,303)

(3,932)

(3,583)

(3,679)

Loan draws (payments), net

(27)

(73)

(19)

(57)

(61)

Valuation and other adjustments

(39)

(4)



(2)

Balance at end of period

$

1,537

$

2,296

$

1,583

$

1,724

$

2,007

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)








Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Average loans outstanding

$

100,814

$

100,728

$

107,941

$

100,777

$

102,058

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period

$

1,438

$

1,626

$

1359

$

1,626

$

900

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a)






204

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period

1,438

1,626

1,359

1,626

1,104

Loans charged off:





Commercial and industrial

41

73

71

114

351







Real estate — commercial mortgage

4

35

2

39

19

Real estate — construction







  Total commercial real estate loans

4

35

2

39

19

Commercial lease financing


4

4

4

35

  Total commercial loans

45

112

77

157

405

Real estate — residential mortgage

1


2

1

2

Home equity loans

4

2

2

6

11

Consumer direct loans

7

8

10

15

37

Credit cards

9

6

12

15

39

Consumer indirect loans

5

7

7

12

28

  Total consumer loans

26

23

33

49

117

  Total loans charged off

71

135

110

206

522

Recoveries:





Commercial and industrial

32

8

5

40

34







Real estate — commercial mortgage

6

1



7

3

Real estate — construction







  Total commercial real estate loans

6

1



7

3

Commercial lease financing


1

1

1

1

  Total commercial loans

38

10

6

48

38

Real estate — residential mortgage


1



1

1

Home equity loans

1

1

1

2

7

Consumer direct loans

2

2

2

4

7

Credit cards

3

2

2

5

8

Consumer indirect loans

5

5

3

10

18

  Total consumer loans

11

11

8

22

41

  Total recoveries

49

21

14

70

78

Net loan charge-offs

(22)

(114)

(96)

(136)

(443)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

(196)

(74)

445

(270)

965

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period

$

1,220

$

1,438

$

1,708

$

1,220

$

1,626







Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior
     period

$

178

$

197

$

161

$

197

$

68

Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period






7

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b)






66

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period

178

197

161

197

141

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments

(26)

(19)

37

(45)

56

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c)

$

152

$

178

$

198

$

152

$

197







Total allowance for credit losses at end of period

$

1,372

$

1,616

$

1,906

$

1,372

$

1,823







Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.09

%

.46

%

.36

%

.27

%

.35

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.21

1.42

1.61

1.21

1.61

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.36

1.60

1.80

1.36

1.80

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

175.8

197.5

224.7

175.8

224.7

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

197.7

222.0

250.8

197.7

250.8







Discontinued operations — education lending business:





Loans charged off

$

1

1

$

2

$

2

$

5

Recoveries


1

2

1

5

  Net loan charge-offs

$

(1)


$



(1)

$

(1)

(a)

The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13.

(b)

Six months ended June 30, 2020, excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets as a result of the change in accounting principle.

(c)

Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

Net loan charge-offs

$

22

$

114

$

135

$

128

$

96

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.09

%

.46

%

.53

%

.49

%

.36

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

1,220

$

1,438

$

1,626

$

1,730

$

1,708

Allowance for credit losses (a)

1,372

1,616

1,823

1,938

1,906

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.21

%

1.42

%

1.61

%

1.68

%

1.61

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.36

1.60

1.80

1.88

1.80

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

175.8

197.5

207.1

207.4

224.7

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

197.7

222.0

232.2

232.4

250.8

Nonperforming loans at period end

$

694

$

728

$

785

$

834

$

760

Nonperforming assets at period end

738

790

937

1,003

951

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.69

%

.72

%

.78

%

.81

%

.72

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
     nonperforming assets

.73

.78

.92

.97

.89

(a)

Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

Commercial and industrial

$

355

$

387

$

385

$

459

$

404






Real estate — commercial mortgage

66

66

104

104

91

Real estate — construction




1

1

Total commercial real estate loans

66

66

104

105

92

Commercial lease financing

7

8

8

6

9

Total commercial loans

428

461

497

570

505

Real estate — residential mortgage

99

95

110

96

89

Home equity loans

146

148

154

146

141

Consumer direct loans

4

5

5

3

3

Credit cards

3

3

2

2

2

Consumer indirect loans

14

16

17

17

20

Total consumer loans

266

267

288

264

255

Total nonperforming loans

694

728

785

834

760

OREO

9

12

100

105

112

Nonperforming loans held for sale

32

47

49

61

75

Other nonperforming assets

3

3

3

3

4

Total nonperforming assets

$

738

$

790

$

937

$

1,003

$

951

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

74

92

86

73

87

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days

190

191

241

336

419

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)

334

376

363

306

310

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)

177

192

229

168

166

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 

5

5

5

6

7

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.69

%

.72

%

.78

%

.81

%

.72

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.73

.78

.92

.97

.89

(a)

Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider.  These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

(in millions)

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

Balance at beginning of period

$

728

$

785

$

834

$

760

$

632

Loans placed on nonaccrual status

186

196

300

387

293

Charge-offs

(74)

(135)

(160)

(150)

(111)

Loans sold

(10)

(13)

(9)

(6)

(5)

Payments

(92)

(37)

(83)

(83)

(29)

Transfers to OREO


(3)

(3)



Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale






Loans returned to accrual status

(44)

(65)

(94)

(74)

(20)

Balance at end of period

$

694

$

728

$

785

$

834

$

760

Line of Business Results

(dollars in millions)
















Percentage change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Consumer Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$

854

$

867

$

899

$

866

$

835

(1.5)

%

2.3

%

Provision for credit losses

(70)

(23)

(5)

(3)

155

(204.3)

145.2

Noninterest expense

584

601

606

567

552

(2.8)

5.8

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

259

220

228

231

98

17.7

164.3

Average loans and leases

40,598

39,249

39,455

38,476

37,300

3.4

8.8

Average deposits

88,412

85,033

82,854

82,836

79,235

4.0

11.6

Net loan charge-offs

34

36

28

23

40

(5.6)

(15.0)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.34

%

.37

%

.28

%

.24

%

.43

%

(8.1)

(20.9)

Nonperforming assets at period end

$

274

$

345

$

374

$

353

$

332

(20.6)

(17.5)

Return on average allocated equity

28.74

%

26.10

%

25.95

%

26.44

%

11.50

%

10.1

149.9









Commercial Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$

874

$

859

$

923

$

813

$

879

1.7

%

(.6)

%

Provision for credit losses

(131)

(67)

44

150

326

95.5

(120.6)

Noninterest expense

451

443

498

447

441

1.8

2.3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

434

384

311

174

106

13.0

309.4

Average loans and leases

59,953

61,221

62,016

66,264

70,336

(2.1)

(14.8)

Average loans held for sale

1,341

1,237

1,285

1,383

2,012

8.4

(33.3)

Average deposits

54,814

51,894

52,489

51,585

47,954

5.6

14.3

Net loan charge-offs

9

78

108

103

57

(88.5)

(84.2)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.06

%

.52

%

.69

%

.62

%

.33

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end

$

464

$

441

$

558

$

645

$

616

5.2

(24.7)

Return on average allocated equity

20.79

%

17.45

%

23.87

%

13.43

%

8.66

%

N/A

N/A

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful

