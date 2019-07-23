KeyCorp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income Of $403 Million, Or $.40 Per Common Share

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $403 million, or $.40 per common share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $386 million, or $.38 per common share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $464 million, or $.44 per common share, for the second quarter of 2018. Key's second quarter 2019 results included $.04 per common share of notable items, primarily related to efficiency initiative expenses. Key's results in the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 also included notable items; additional detail can be found on page 24 of this release.

Our second quarter results were driven by broad-based growth in our commercial and consumer businesses, along with disciplined expense management and strong credit quality. Revenue trends reflect growth in both loans and deposits, along with positive momentum in our fee-based businesses, including investment banking and debt placement and cards and payments. In addition to strong organic growth, we are also benefiting from the investments we continue to make across our franchise. Our recent acquisition of Laurel Road and the investments we have made in our residential mortgage business contributed to our top line results this quarter and position us well for the future.

Expenses this quarter were well-managed, as we continued to execute on our continuous improvement plans. We made meaningful progress toward our cash efficiency ratio target of 54% to 56%, which we expect to achieve in the second half of 2019. Maintaining our moderate risk profile through disciplined underwriting continues to be a priority. Credit quality and capital remain strong and position us to continue to deliver on our commitments of profitable growth and improved returns.

- Beth Mooney, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights



























dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 2Q19 vs.



2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 403

$ 386

$ 464



4.4 % (13.1) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution .40

.38

.44



5.3

(9.1)

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 13.69 % 13.69 % 16.73 %

N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.19

1.18

1.41



N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.60

9.81

10.13



N/A

N/A

Book value at period end $ 15.07

$ 14.31

$ 13.29



5.3 % 13.4 % Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 3.06 % 3.13 % 3.19 %

N/A

N/A





















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) 6/30/19 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q19 vs.

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Net interest income (TE) $ 989

$ 985

$ 987



.4 % .2 % Noninterest income 622

536

660



16.0

(5.8)

Total revenue $ 1,611

$ 1,521

$ 1,647



5.9 % (2.2) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $989 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $987 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income reflects the benefit from higher earning asset balances and higher interest rates, partially offset by a lower net interest margin, driven by an elevated level of liquidity, higher interest-bearing deposit costs, lower loan fees, and a continued decline in purchase accounting accretion. Second quarter 2019 net interest income included $17 million of purchase accounting accretion, a decline of $11 million from the second quarter of 2018.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $4 million. The increase was driven by higher earning asset balances and one additional day in the quarter. These benefits were partially offset by a decline in net interest margin, driven by an elevated level of liquidity, reflecting higher short-term deposits and higher interest-bearing deposit costs, as well as a decline in purchase accounting accretion of $5 million from the first quarter.

Noninterest Income

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q19 vs.

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Trust and investment services income $ 122

$ 115

$ 128



6.1 % (4.7) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 163

110

155



48.2

5.2

Service charges on deposit accounts 83

82

91



1.2

(8.8)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 44

37

(6)



18.9

N/M

Corporate services income 53

55

61



(3.6)

(13.1)

Cards and payments income 73

66

71



10.6

2.8

Corporate-owned life insurance income 33

32

32



3.1

3.1

Consumer mortgage income 10

8

7



25.0

42.9

Mortgage servicing fees 24

21

22



14.3

9.1

Other income 17

10

99



70.0

(82.8)

Total noninterest income $ 622

$ 536

$ 660



16.0 % (5.8) %















Key's noninterest income was $622 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $660 million for the year-ago quarter and $536 million in the prior quarter. The year-ago quarter included notable items with a net impact of $36 million from the sale of Key Insurance and Benefit Services, included in other income, and a residual loss on an operating lease. There were no notable noninterest income items in the current and prior quarters.

Excluding notable items, noninterest income declined $2 million from the year-ago period. The decline reflects the sale of Key Insurance and Benefit Services, which resulted in a year-over-year reduction in trust and investment services income. Offsetting the decline was growth in investment banking and debt placement fees of $8 million and higher consumer mortgage income.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased by $86 million, due to growth in investment banking and debt placement fees, trust and investment services income, operating lease income, and cards and payments. Consumer mortgage and mortgage servicing fees increased from the prior quarter, primarily related to the growth in our residential mortgage business.

Noninterest Expense

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q19 vs.

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Personnel expense $ 589

$ 563

$ 586



4.6 % .5 % Nonpersonnel expense 430

400

407



7.5

5.7

Total noninterest expense $ 1,019

$ 963

$ 993



5.8 % 2.6 %















Key's noninterest expense was $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $993 million in the year-ago quarter and $963 million in the prior quarter. The second quarter of 2019 included notable items of $52 million, which were efficiency-related expenses, primarily personnel related. The year-ago quarter and prior quarter both included notable items, primarily efficiency-related expenses, which were $27 million and $26 million, respectively.

Excluding notable items, noninterest expense increased by $1 million from the year-ago period, reflecting the impact of Key's acquisition of Laurel Road in April 2019, offset by the successful implementation of Key's expense initiatives. The change also reflected an increase in charitable contributions and volume-driven expenses, which were partially offset by the elimination of the FDIC surcharge.

Excluding notable items, noninterest expense increased $30 million from the prior quarter, due to an increase in salaries and incentive compensation, a higher operating lease expense, and seasonally higher marketing costs; many of the increases reflected the impact of the Laurel Road acquisition. These expenses were partially offset by a seasonal decline in employee benefits expense.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q19 vs.

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 47,227

$ 45,998

$ 45,030



2.7 % 4.9 % Other commercial loans 19,765

20,383

20,394



(3.0)

(3.1)

Total consumer loans 23,793

23,268

23,220



2.3

2.5

Total loans $ 90,785

$ 89,649

$ 88,644



1.3 % 2.4 %



















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $141 million, $133 million, and $126 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Average loans were $90.8 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $2.1 billion compared to the second quarter of 2018. Commercial loans increased $1.6 billion, reflecting broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by declines in commercial mortgage and construction loans. Consumer loans increased $573 million, driven by solid growth from Laurel Road, residential mortgage loans, and indirect auto lending. Home equity loans declined $900 million, largely the result of continued paydowns in home equity lines of credit.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, average loans increased by $1.1 billion, driven by solid growth in commercial and industrial loans, partly offset by declines in commercial mortgage and construction loans. Consumer loans increased $525 million from the prior quarter, as growth from Laurel Road and residential mortgage loans more than offset the decline in home equity loans. Laurel Road loan originations were over $400 million for the quarter.

Average Deposits

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q19 vs.

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Non-time deposits $ 95,885

$ 93,699

$ 91,538



2.3 % 4.7 % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 8,147

8,376

7,516



(2.7)

8.4

Other time deposits 5,569

5,501

4,949



1.2

12.5

Total deposits $ 109,601

$ 107,576

$ 104,003



1.9 % 5.4 %













Cost of total deposits .82 % .76 % .43 %

N/A

N/A

















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $109.6 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $5.6 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, average deposits increased by $2 billion, primarily driven by continued growth from consumer and commercial relationships, as well as short-term deposits.

ASSET QUALITY

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q19 vs.

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Net loan charge-offs $ 65

$ 64

$ 60



1.6 % 8.3 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .29 % .29 % .27 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end (a) $ 561

$ 548

$ 545



2.4

2.9

Nonperforming assets at period end (a) 608

597

571



1.8

6.5

Allowance for loan and lease losses 890

883

887



.8

.3

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (a) 158.6 % 161.1 % 162.8 %

N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses $ 74

$ 62

$ 64



19.4 % 15.6 %

















(a) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $518 million, $551 million, and $629 million of purchased credit impaired loans at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $74 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $64 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $62 million for the first quarter of 2019. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $890 million, or .97% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.01% at June 30, 2018, and .98% at March 31, 2019.

Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $65 million, or .29% of average total loans. These results compare to $60 million, or .27%, for the second quarter of 2018, and $64 million, or .29%, for the first quarter of 2019.

At June 30, 2019, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $561 million, which represented .61% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .62% at June 30, 2018, and .61% at March 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019, totaled $608 million, and represented .66% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .65% at June 30, 2018, and .66% at March 31, 2019.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2019.

Capital Ratios















6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.60 % 9.81 % 10.13 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.05

10.94

10.95

Total risk based capital (a) 13.07

12.98

12.83

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 8.59

8.43

8.32

Leverage (a) 10.02

9.89

9.87













(a) 6/30/2019 ratio is estimated. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. See below for further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules.

Key's capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2019. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2019, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.60% and 11.05%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 8.59% at June 30, 2019.

As a "standardized approach" banking organization, Key's mandatory compliance with the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules") began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions. Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as calculated under the fully phased-in Regulatory Capital Rules was 9.53% at June 30, 2019. This estimate exceeds the fully phased-in required minimum Common Equity Tier 1 and Capital Conservation Buffer of 7.00%.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























in thousands







Change 2Q19 vs.



2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 1,013,186

1,019,503

1,064,939



(.6) % (4.9) % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee

compensation plans (10,412)

(11,791)

(6,259)



(11.7)

66.4

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 340

5,474

264



(93.8)

28.8

Shares outstanding at end of period 1,003,114

1,013,186

1,058,944



(1.0) % (5.3) %

















Consistent with Key's 2018 Capital Plan, during the second quarter of 2019, Key declared a dividend of $.17 per common share and completed $180 million of common share repurchases. These repurchases included $179 million of common share repurchases in the open market and $1 million of share repurchases related to employee equity compensation programs.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























dollars in millions







Change 2Q19 vs.



2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 825

$ 805

$ 810



2.5 % 1.9 % Commercial Bank 759

701

721



8.3

5.3

Other (a) 27

15

116



80.0

(76.7) % Total $ 1,611

$ 1,521

$ 1,647



5.9 % (2.2) %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 172

$ 161

$ 155



6.8 % 11.0 % Commercial Bank 283

257

256



10.1

10.5

Other (a) (30)

(11)

71



N/M

N/M

Total $ 425

$ 407

$ 482



4.4 % (11.8) %



















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 2Q19 vs.

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 594

$ 591

$ 574



.5 % 3.5 % Noninterest income 231

214

236



7.9

(2.1)

Total revenue (TE) 825

805

810



2.5

1.9

Provision for credit losses 40

45

39



(11.1)

2.6

Noninterest expense 560

548

569



2.2

(1.6)

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 225

212

202



6.1

11.4

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 53

51

47



3.9

12.8

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 172

$ 161

$ 155



6.8 % 11.0 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 31,881

$ 31,321

$ 31,276



1.8 % 1.9 % Total assets 35,469

34,732

34,495



2.1

2.8

Deposits 72,303

71,288

68,279



1.4

5.9















Assets under management at period end $ 38,942

$ 38,742

$ 39,663



.5 % (1.8) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q19 vs.

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 91

$ 85

$ 91



7.1 % —

Service charges on deposit accounts 56

53

62



5.7

(9.7) % Cards and payments income 54

48

52



12.5

3.8

Other noninterest income 30

28

31



7.1

(3.2)

Total noninterest income $ 231

$ 214

$ 236



7.9 % (2.1) %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 42,800

$ 42,261

$ 40,231



1.3 % 6.4 % Savings deposits 4,506

4,524

4,883



(.4)

(7.7)

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,644

6,393

5,026



3.9

32.2

Other time deposits 5,549

5,484

4,929



1.2

12.6

Noninterest-bearing deposits 12,804

12,626

13,210



1.4

(3.1)

Total deposits $ 72,303

$ 71,288

$ 68,279



1.4 % 5.9 %













Home equity loans











Average balance $ 10,618

$ 10,905

$ 11,496







Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination) 70 % 70 % 70 %





Percent first lien positions 60

60

60





















Other data











Branches 1,102

1,158

1,177







Automated teller machines 1,430

1,502

1,537























Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q19 vs. 2Q18)

Net income of $172 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $155 million for the year-ago quarter

for the second quarter of 2019, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $20 million , or 3.5%, from the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by balance sheet growth

, or 3.5%, from the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by balance sheet growth Average loans and leases increased $605 million , or 1.9%. This was driven by Laurel Road and strength in residential mortgage and indirect auto lending. This growth was partially offset by an $878 million , or 7.6%, decrease in home equity balances

, or 1.9%. This was driven by Laurel Road and strength in residential mortgage and indirect auto lending. This growth was partially offset by an , or 7.6%, decrease in home equity balances Average deposits increased $4.0 billion , or 5.9%, from the second quarter of 2018. This was driven by growth in money market and certificates of deposit, reflecting Key's relationship strategy

, or 5.9%, from the second quarter of 2018. This was driven by growth in money market and certificates of deposit, reflecting Key's relationship strategy Provision for credit losses increased $1 million compared to the second quarter of 2018, as credit quality remained stable

compared to the second quarter of 2018, as credit quality remained stable Noninterest income decreased $5 million , or 2.1%, from the year-ago quarter driven by lower service charges on deposit accounts

, or 2.1%, from the year-ago quarter driven by lower service charges on deposit accounts Noninterest expense decreased $9 million , or 1.6%, from the year-ago quarter. The decline reflects the benefit of efficiency initiatives, strong expense discipline, and the elimination of the FDIC quarterly surcharge. The decline in expense was partially offset by expenses related to the acquisition of Laurel Road

Commercial Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 2Q19 vs.

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 405

$ 402

$ 418



.7 % (3.1) % Noninterest income 354

299

303



18.4

16.8

Total revenue (TE) 759

701

721



8.3

5.3

Provision for credit losses 33

16

25



106.3

32.0

Noninterest expense 381

364

391



4.7

(2.6)

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 345

321

305



7.5

13.1

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 62

64

49



(3.1)

26.5

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 283

$ 257

$ 256



10.1 % 10.5 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 57,924

$ 57,292

$ 56,175



1.1 % 3.1 % Loans held for sale 1,168

1,066

1,301



9.6

(10.2)

Total assets 65,907

64,898

63,948



1.6

3.1

Deposits 35,961

34,418

33,169



4.5 % 8.4 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q19 vs.

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

1Q19 2Q18 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 31

$ 30

$ 30



3.3 % 3.3 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 163

111

155



46.8

5.2

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 43

37

(8)



16.2

(637.5)















Corporate services income 50

48

53



4.2

(5.7)

Service charges on deposit accounts 27

27

28



—

(3.6)

Cards and payments income 17

18

16



(5.6)

6.3

Payments and services income 94

93

97



1.1

(3.1)















Mortgage servicing fees 20

17

19



17.6

5.3

Other noninterest income 4

12

10



(66.7)

(60.0)

Total noninterest income $ 355

$ 300

$ 303



18.3 % 17.2 %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q19 vs. 2Q18)

Net income attributable to Key of $283 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $256 million for the year-ago quarter

for the second quarter of 2019, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $13 million , or 3.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2018, driven by lower purchase accounting accretion and loan spread compression

, or 3.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2018, driven by lower purchase accounting accretion and loan spread compression Average loan and lease balances increased $1.7 billion , or 3.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2018 driven by broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans

, or 3.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2018 driven by broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans Average deposit balances increased $2.8 billion , or 8.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2018, driven by growth in core deposits and short-term transactional deposits

, or 8.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2018, driven by growth in core deposits and short-term transactional deposits Provision for credit losses increased $8 million compared to the second quarter of 2018, driven by loan growth. Credit quality remained stable compared to the second quarter of 2018

compared to the second quarter of 2018, driven by loan growth. Credit quality remained stable compared to the second quarter of 2018 Noninterest income increased $51 million , or 16.8%, from the prior year. The year-ago quarter included a notable item of $42 million related to a residual loss on an operating lease. Investment banking and debt placement fees increased $8 million , or 5.2%, from the prior year, primarily related to strength in loan syndication fees

, or 16.8%, from the prior year. The year-ago quarter included a notable item of related to a residual loss on an operating lease. Investment banking and debt placement fees increased , or 5.2%, from the prior year, primarily related to strength in loan syndication fees Noninterest expense decreased by $10 million , or 2.6%, from the second quarter of 2018. The decline reflects the benefit of efficiency initiatives, strong expense discipline, and the elimination of the FDIC quarterly surcharge

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $144.5 billion at June 30, 2019.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:

KeyCorp

Second Quarter 2019

Financial Supplement