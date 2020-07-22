KeyCorp Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Income Of $159 Million, Or $.16 Per Diluted Common Share

Results reflect provision for credit losses of $482 million, which exceeded net charge-offs by $386 million, or $.34 per share

Positive operating leverage relative to prior year with record pre-provision net revenue

Record revenue up 17% from prior quarter, driven by strength in fees: positive momentum in capital markets businesses, payments and consumer mortgage

Continued to support clients with over $8 billion of Paycheck Protection Program funding

Committed to maintaining strong risk management practices: net charge-offs to average loans of 36 basis points

Strong capital position: Common Equity Tier 1 of 9.1%, within targeted range

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $159 million, or $.16 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $118 million, or $.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $403 million, or $.40 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019. Key's results in the first and second quarters of 2020 reflect the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting methodology, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are pleased with Key's second quarter results, which demonstrated the resiliency of our team and business, the strength of our balance sheet, and our strong risk management practices. Our results also reflected a significant build in our allowance for loan and lease losses, with our provision for credit losses exceeding net charge-offs by $386 million.

Importantly, we generated positive operating leverage versus the year-ago quarter and a record level of pre-provision net revenue. Our results included strong balance sheet trends, with double-digit growth in both loans and deposits. Our fee businesses also benefitted from broad-based growth, driven by strength in capital markets related income, cards and payments and consumer mortgage. Expenses this quarter reflected higher production-related variable costs, expenses related to our payments business, and COVID-19 related expenses, including steps that we continue to take to ensure the health and safety of our teammates.

We have also supported our clients by offering payment deferrals, hardship support, borrower assistance programs, and forbearance options to help provide a bridge for individuals and businesses through these uncertain times. We were very active in the Paycheck Protection Program, processing more than 40,000 loans, and providing over $8 billion of funding to help our clients. 

We have positioned the company to perform through various operating environments and play a role in helping to revitalize our economy. Key remains well-capitalized, highly liquid, and committed to maintaining our moderate risk profile. I remain confident about the future of our company and our ability to create value for all our stakeholders.

Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights













dollars in millions, except per share data



Change 2Q20 vs.


2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

159

$

118

$

403

34.7

%

(60.5)

%

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
  common share — assuming dilution

.16

.12

.40

33.3

(60.0)

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)

4.96

%

3.82

%

13.69

%

N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations

.45

.40

1.19

N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)

9.1

8.9

9.6

N/A

N/A

Book value at period end

$

16.07

$

15.95

$

15.07

.8

%

6.6

%

Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations

2.76

%

3.01

%

3.06

%

N/A

N/A








(a)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(b) 

6/30/20 ratio is estimated.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS







Revenue












dollars in millions



Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Net interest income (TE)

$

1,025

$

989

$

989

3.6

%

3.6

%

Noninterest income

692

477

622

45.1

11.3

Total revenue

$

1,717

$

1,466

$

1,611

17.1

%

6.6

%








TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $989 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income reflects higher earning asset balances partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates, a lag in deposit pricing as interest rates declined, and a change in balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity and Key's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $36 million, reflecting higher earning asset balances, partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The lower net interest margin reflects elevated levels of liquidity, the impact of lower interest rates, and Key's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program.

Noninterest Income












dollars in millions



Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Trust and investment services income

$

123

$

133

$

122

(7.5)

%

.8

%

Investment banking and debt placement fees

156

116

163

34.5

(4.3)

Service charges on deposit accounts

68

84

83

(19.0)

(18.1)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

60

30

44

100.0

36.4

Corporate services income

52

62

53

(16.1)

(1.9)

Cards and payments income

91

66

73

37.9

24.7

Corporate-owned life insurance income

35

36

33

(2.8)

6.1

Consumer mortgage income

62

20

15

210.0

313.3

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

12

18

19

(33.3)

(36.8)

Other income

33

(88)

17

N/M

94.1

Total noninterest income

$

692

$

477

$

622

45.1

%

11.3

%







Compared to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased by $70 million, primarily driven by a $47 million increase in consumer mortgage income, driven by a record level of loan originations and related fees in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, cards and payments income increased $18 million related to prepaid card activity and operating lease income increased $16 million driven by gains from the sale of leveraged leases. These benefits were partially offset by a decline of $15 million in service charges on deposit accounts.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased by $215 million. The largest driver of the quarterly increase was a $121 million improvement in other income, primarily driven by $92 million of market-related valuation adjustments in the first quarter of 2020. Other significant drivers for the quarter-over-quarter increase include $42 million of higher consumer mortgage income, and a $40 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees related to strong commercial mortgage and debt capital markets activity. Operating lease income and cards and payments income also increased, $30 million and $25 million, respectively.

Noninterest Expense












dollars in millions



Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Personnel expense

$

572

$

515

$

589

11.1

%

(2.9)

%

Nonpersonnel expense

441

416

430

6.0

2.6

Total noninterest expense

$

1,013

$

931

$

1,019

8.8

%

(.6)

%








Key's noninterest expense was $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $6 million from the year-ago period. The second quarter of 2019 included notable items of $52 million, primarily personnel-related from Key's efficiency initiatives. Excluding notable items in the year-ago period, expenses increased $46 million. The increase is primarily related to higher other expense, from $25 million of payments-related expenses incurred in the current period, as well as COVID-19-related costs related to steps that the company has taken to ensure the health and safety of teammates.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased $82 million. The increase was largely due to higher incentive and stock-based compensation from strong revenue production in Key's investment banking and consumer mortgage businesses. Other drivers for the linked quarter increase include $25 million of payments-related costs (in other expense), as well as other COVID-19 related expenses.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS







Average Loans












dollars in millions



Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

60,480

$

49,466

$

47,227

22.3

%

28.1

%

Other commercial loans

19,850

19,779

19,765

.4

.4

Total consumer loans

27,611

26,929

23,793

2.5

16.0

Total loans

$

107,941

$

96,174

$

90,785

12.2

%

18.9

%







(a) 

Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $135 million, $145 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.


Average loans were $107.9 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $17.2 billion compared to the second quarter of 2019. Commercial loans increased $13.3 billion, reflecting growth from participation in the Paycheck Protection Program during the current quarter, as well as core broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans and increased utilization versus the year-ago period. Consumer loans increased $3.8 billion, driven by strength from Laurel Road and Key's consumer mortgage business.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, average loans increased by $11.8 billion. The second quarter of 2020 included over $8 billion of loans related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which, in addition to the increase in commercial and industrial utilization rates in March 2020, drove the majority of commercial loan growth from the prior quarter. Consumer loan growth continued to be driven by strength from Laurel Road, as well as a record quarter in Key's consumer mortgage business. 

Average Deposits












dollars in millions



Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Non-time deposits

$

118,694

$

99,117

$

95,885

19.8

%

23.8

%

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

4,950

6,310

8,147

(21.6)

(39.2)

Other time deposits

4,333

4,901

5,569

(11.6)

(22.2)

Total deposits

$

127,977

$

110,328

$

109,601

16.0

%

16.8

%







Cost of total deposits

.30

%

.62

%

.82

%

N/A

N/A








N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $128.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $18.4 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, average deposits increased by $17.6 billion, primarily driven by broad-based commercial growth as well as growth from consumer stimulus payments and lower consumer spending. This growth was offset by a decline in time deposits, primarily related to lower interest rates.

ASSET QUALITY












dollars in millions



Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Net loan charge-offs

$

96

$

84

$

65

14.3

%

47.7

%

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.36

%

.35

%

.29

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end

$

760

$

632

$

561

20.3

35.5

Nonperforming assets at period end

951

844

608

12.7

56.4

Allowance for loan and lease losses

1,708

1,359

890

25.7

91.9

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

224.7

%

215.0

%

158.6

%

N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses

$

482

$

359

$

74

34.3

%

551.4

%








N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $482 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $74 million for the second quarter of 2019, and $359 million for the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses reflects the adoption of a new accounting standard, often referred to as Current Expected

Credit Losses ("CECL"), beginning in the first quarter of 2020. This framework requires that management estimate credit losses over the full remaining expected life and consider expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions.

The provision for credit losses exceeded net charge-offs by $386 million. Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $96 million, or .36% of average total loans. These results compare to $65 million, or .29%, for the second quarter of 2019, and $84 million, or .35%, for the first quarter of 2020. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.61% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2020, compared to .97% at June 30, 2019, and 1.32% at March 31, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $760 million, which represented .72% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .61% at June 30, 2019, and .61% at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020, totaled $951 million, and represented .89% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .66% at June 30, 2019, and .82% at March 31, 2020.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2020.

Capital Ratios







6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

Common Equity Tier 1 (a)

9.1

%

8.9

%

9.6

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.4

10.2

11.0

Total risk based capital (a)

12.8

12.2

13.0

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

7.6

8.3

8.6

Leverage (a)

8.8

9.8

10.0




(a) 

6/30/2020 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

(b) 

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2020. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2020, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.1% and 10.4%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 7.6% at June 30, 2020.

Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 29 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding








in thousands



Change 2Q20 vs.


2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Shares outstanding at beginning of period

975,319

977,189

1,013,186

(.2)

%

(3.7)

%

Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee
   compensation plans

(19)

(7,862)

(10,412)

(99.8)

(99.8)

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)

647

5,992

340

(89.2)

90.3

Shares outstanding at end of period

975,947

975,319

1,003,114

.1

%

(2.7)

%








Consistent with Key's 2019 Capital Plan, during the second quarter of 2020, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share. Per Key's announcement on March 17, 2020, share repurchase activity has been temporarily suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments













dollars in millions



Change 2Q20 vs.


2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Revenue from continuing operations (TE)





Consumer Bank

$

841

$

820

$

825

2.6

%

1.9

%

Commercial Bank

847

629

760

34.7

11.4

Other (a)

29

17

26

70.6

11.5

Total

$

1,717

$

1,466

$

1,611

17.1

%

6.6

%








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key





Consumer Bank

$

91

$

105

$

177

(13.3)

%

(48.6)

%

Commercial Bank

120

70

277

71.4

(56.7)

Other (a)

(24)

(29)

(29)

N/M

N/M

Total

$

187

$

146

$

425

28.1

%

(56.0)

%








(a) 

Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank



















dollars in millions



Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

594

$

590

$

594

.7

%


Noninterest income

247

230

231

7.4

6.9

%

Total revenue (TE)

841

820

825

2.6

1.9

Provision for credit losses

167

140

40

19.3

317.5

Noninterest expense

555

543

552

2.2

.5

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

119

137

233

(13.1)

(48.9)

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments

28

32

56

(12.5)

(50.0)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

91

$

105

$

177

(13.3)

%

(48.6)

%







Average balances





Loans and leases

$

39,197

$

35,197

$

31,881

11.4

%

22.9

%

Total assets

44,106

38,460

35,469

14.7

24.4

Deposits

79,502

73,320

72,303

8.4

10.0







Assets under management at period end

$

39,722

$

36,189

$

38,942

9.8

%

2.0

%








TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data












dollars in millions



Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$

87

$

93

$

91

(6.5)

%

(4.4)

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

38

55

56

(30.9)

(32.1)

Cards and payments income

46

49

54

(6.1)

(14.8)

Other noninterest income

76

33

30

130.3

153.3

Total noninterest income

$

247

$

230

$

231

7.4

%

6.9

%







Average deposit balances





NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

49,152

$

45,583

$

42,800

7.8

%

14.8

%

Savings deposits

4,817

4,345

4,506

10.9

6.9

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

4,520

5,587

6,644

(19.1)

(32.0)

Other time deposits

4,296

4,869

5,549

(11.8)

(22.6)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

16,717

12,936

12,804

29.2

30.6

Total deposits

$

79,502

$

73,320

$

72,303

8.4

%

10.0

%







Home equity loans





Average balance

$

9,893

$

10,093

$

10,618



Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination)

70

%

70

%

70

%


Percent first lien positions

63

62

60










Other data





Branches

1,077

1,082

1,102



Automated teller machines

1,394

1,398

1,430










Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q20 vs. 2Q19)

  • Net income attributable to Key of $91 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $177 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable equivalent net interest income was flat compared to the second quarter of 2019 as the lower interest rate environment offset balance sheet growth
  • Average loans and leases increased $7.3 billion, or 22.9%, driven by loan production related to the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as growth from Laurel Road and consumer mortgage
  • Average deposits increased $7.2 billion, or 10.0%, from the second quarter of 2019. This was driven by consumer stimulus payments and lower consumer spend activity
  • Provision for credit losses increased $127 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision for credit losses is mainly attributable to the change in the economic scenario under the CECL accounting methodology, as well as balance sheet growth
  • Noninterest income increased $16 million, or 6.9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by a record quarter in consumer mortgage income partially offset by lower consumer spend activity
  • Noninterest expense increased $3 million, or .5%, from the year ago quarter

Commercial Bank



















dollars in millions



Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

442

$

410

$

405

7.8

%

9.1

%

Noninterest income

405

219

355

84.9

14.1

Total revenue (TE)

847

629

760

34.7

11.4

Provision for credit losses

314

214

33

46.7

851.5

Noninterest expense

403

353

389

14.2

3.6

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

130

62

338

109.7

(61.5)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments

10

(8)

61

N/M

(83.6)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

120

$

70

$

277

71.4

%

(56.7)

%







Average balances





Loans and leases

$

68,038

$

60,082

$

57,918

13.2

%

17.5

%

Loans held for sale

2,012

1,607

1,168

25.2

72.3

Total assets

76,974

69,383

65,901

10.9

16.8

Deposits

46,099

36,058

35,960

27.8

%

28.2

%








TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Commercial Bank Data












dollars in millions



Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$

36

$

39

$

31

(7.7)

%

16.1

%

Investment banking and debt placement fees

156

116

162

34.5

(3.7)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

46

30

43

53.3

7.0







Corporate services income

45

57

50

(21.1)

(10.0)

Service charges on deposit accounts

30

28

27

7.1

11.1

Cards and payments income

44

17

17

158.8

158.8

Payments and services income

119

102

94

16.7

26.6







Commercial mortgage servicing fees

12

18

20

(33.3)

(40.0)

Other noninterest income

36

(86)

5

N/M

620.0

Total noninterest income

$

405

$

219

$

355

84.9

%

14.1

%








N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q20 vs. 2Q19)

  • Net income attributable to Key of $120 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $277 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $37 million, compared to the second quarter of 2019, with balance sheet growth partially offset by lower interest rate environment
  • Average loan and lease balances increased $10.1 billion, or 17.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans from line draws and Paycheck Protection Program loans
  • Average deposit balances increased $10.1 billion, or 28.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2019, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs
  • Provision for credit losses increased $281 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision for credit losses is mainly attributable to the change in the economic scenario under the CECL accounting methodology, but also impacted by line draws on commercial credits
  • Noninterest income increased $50 million, or 14.1%, from the second quarter of 2019, driven by higher cards and payments income related to prepaid card revenue, as well as higher other income
  • Noninterest expense increased by $14 million, or 3.6%, from the second quarter of 2019 driven by higher incentives related to strong revenue production

*******************************************

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $171.2 billion at June 30, 2020.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete.  Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).  These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the COVID–19 global pandemic is adversely affecting us, our clients, and third–party service providers, among others, and its impact may adversely affect our business and results of operations over a period of time. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A replay of the call will be available through August 5, 2020.

Financial Highlights

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three months ended



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

Summary of operations



Net interest income (TE)

$

1,025

$

989

$

989

Noninterest income

692

477

622


Total revenue (TE)

1,717

1,466

1,611

Provision for credit losses

482

359

74

Noninterest expense

1,013

931

1,019

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

185

145

423

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

2

1

2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

187

146

425







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

159

118

403

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

2

1

2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

161

119

405






Per common share



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.16

$

.12

$

.40

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.17

.12

.40







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

.16

.12

.40

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)

.17

.12

.40







Cash dividends declared

.185

.185

.17

Book value at period end

16.07

15.95

15.07

Tangible book value at period end

13.12

12.98

12.12

Market price at period end

12.18

10.37

17.75






Performance ratios



From continuing operations:



Return on average total assets

.45

%

.40

%

1.19

%

Return on average common equity

4.05

3.10

10.94

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

4.96

3.82

13.69

Net interest margin (TE)

2.76

3.01

3.06

Cash efficiency ratio (b)

57.9

62.3

61.9







From consolidated operations:



Return on average total assets

.46

%

.40

%

1.19

%

Return on average common equity

4.10

3.12

11.00

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

5.02

3.86

13.75

Net interest margin (TE)

2.76

3.00

3.05

Loan to deposit (c)

80.4

92.1

86.1






Capital ratios at period end



Key shareholders' equity to assets

10.2

%

11.1

%

11.7

%

Key common shareholders' equity to assets

9.2

10.0

10.5

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

7.6

8.3

8.6

Common Equity Tier 1 (d)

9.1

8.9

9.6

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)

10.4

10.2

11.0

Total risk-based capital (d)

12.8

12.2

13.0

Leverage (d)

8.8

9.8

10.0






Asset quality — from continuing operations



Net loan charge-offs

$

96

$

84

$

65

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

.36

%

.35

%

.29

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

1,708

$

1,359

$

890

Allowance for credit losses

1,906

1,520

954

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.61

%

1.32

%

.97

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.80

1.47

1.04

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (e)

224.7

215.0

158.6

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (e)

250.8

240.5

170.1

Nonperforming loans at period-end (e)

$

760

$

632

$

561

Nonperforming assets at period-end (e)

951

844

608

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (e)

.72

%

.61

%

.61

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (e)

.89

.82

.66






Trust assets



Assets under management

$

39,722

$

36,189

$

38,942






Other data



Average full-time equivalent employees

16,646

16,529

17,206

Branches

1,077

1,082

1,102






Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$

7

$

8

$

8

Financial Highlights (continued)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Six months ended


6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Summary of operations


Net interest income (TE)

$

2,014

$

1,974

Noninterest income

1,169

1,158

Total revenue (TE)

3,183

3,132

Provision for credit losses

841

136

Noninterest expense

1,944

1,982

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

330

829

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

3

3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

333

832





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

277

$

789

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

3

3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

280

792




Per common share


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.29

$

.79

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes




Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.29

.79





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

.28

.78

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution




Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)

.29

.78





Cash dividends paid

.37

.34




Performance ratios


From continuing operations:


Return on average total assets

.43

%

1.18

%

Return on average common equity

3.58

10.96

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

4.40

13.69

Net interest margin (TE)

2.88

3.10

Cash efficiency ratio (b)

60.0

61.9





From consolidated operations:


Return on average total assets

.43

%

1.18

%

Return on average common equity

3.62

11.01

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

4.45

13.74

Net interest margin (TE)

2.87

3.08




Asset quality — from continuing operations


Net loan charge-offs

$

180

$

129

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.35

%

.29

%




Other data


Average full-time equivalent employees

16,587

17,379




Taxable-equivalent adjustment

15

16

(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b) 

The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(c) 

Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.

(d) 

June 30, 2020, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio" and certain ratios excluding notable items.

Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without notable items, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end





Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

17,542

$

17,411

$

16,969



Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,877

2,894

2,952



Preferred Stock (b)

1,856

1,856

1,856



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

12,809

$

12,661

$

12,161



Total assets (GAAP)

$

171,192

$

156,197

$

144,545



Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,877

2,894

2,952



Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

168,315

$

153,303

$

141,593



Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

7.6

%

8.3

%

8.6

%


Pre-provision net revenue





Net interest income (GAAP)

$

1,018

$

981

$

981

$

1,999

$

1,958

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

7

8

8

15

16

Noninterest income

692

477

622

1,169

1,158

Less: Noninterest expense

1,013

931

1,019

1,944

1,982

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$

704

$

535

$

592

$

1,239

$

1,150

Average tangible common equity





Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

17,688

$

17,216

$

16,531

$

17,452

$

16,119

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)

2,886

2,902

2,959

2,894

2,886

Preferred stock (average)

1,900

1,900

1,762

1,900

1,607

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

12,902

$

12,414

$

11,810

$

12,658

$

11,626

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations





Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
   shareholders (GAAP)

$

159

$

118

$

403

$

277

$

789

Plus: Notable items, after tax (d)



40


60

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
   shareholders excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

159

$

118

$

443

$

277

$

849

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

12,902

12,414

11,810

12,658

11,626







Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

4.96

%

3.82

%

13.69

%

4.40

%

13.69

%

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding
   notable items (non-GAAP)

4.96

%

3.82

%

15.05

%

4.40

%

14.73

%

Return on average tangible common equity consolidated





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$

161

$

119

$

405

$

280

$

792

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

12,902

12,414

11,810

12,658

11,626







Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)

5.02

%

3.86

%

13.75

%

4.45

%

13.74

%

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Cash efficiency ratio





Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

1,013

$

931

$

1,019

$

1,944

$

1,982

Less: Intangible asset amortization

18

17

22

35

44

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

995

$

914

$

997

$

1,909

$

1,938

Less: Notable items (d)



52


78

Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

995

$

914

$

945

$

1,909

$

1,860







Net interest income (GAAP)

$

1,018

$

981

$

981

$

1,999

$

1,958

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

7

8

8

15

16

Noninterest income

692

477

622

1,169

1,158

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

$

1,717

$

1,466

$

1,611

$

3,183

$

3,132







Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.9

%

62.3

%

61.9

%

60.0

%

61.9

%







Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

57.9

%

62.3

%

58.7

%

60.0

%

59.4

%

(a) 

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, intangible assets exclude $5 million, $6 million, and $10 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.

(b) 

Net of capital surplus.

(c) 

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $6 million, $7 million, and $11 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $6 million and $12 million, respectively, of average purchase credit card receivables.

(d) 

Additional detail provided in Notable Items table on page 24 of this release.

GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in millions)









6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

Assets



Loans

$

106,159

$

103,198

$

91,937

Loans held for sale

2,007

2,143

1,790

Securities available for sale

23,600

20,807

21,528

Held-to-maturity securities

9,075

9,638

10,878

Trading account assets

645

795

1,005

Short-term investments

14,036

4,073

2,443

Other investments

655

679

632


Total earning assets

156,177

141,333

130,213

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,708)

(1,359)

(890)

Cash and due from banks

1,059

865

607

Premises and equipment

776

791

829

Goodwill

2,664

2,664

2,664

Other intangible assets

218

236

298

Corporate-owned life insurance

4,251

4,243

4,201

Accrued income and other assets

6,976

6,604

5,633

Discontinued assets

779

820

990


Total assets

$

171,192

156,197

144,545






Liabilities



Deposits in domestic offices:




NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

78,853

$

71,005

$

63,619


Savings deposits

5,371

4,753

4,747


Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

4,476

5,630

8,084


Other time deposits

4,011

4,623

5,524


Total interest-bearing deposits

92,711

86,011

81,974


Noninterest-bearing deposits

42,802

29,293

27,972


Total deposits

135,513

115,304

109,946

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

267

2,444

161

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

1,716

4,606

720

Accrued expense and other liabilities

2,420

2,700

2,435

Long-term debt

13,734

13,732

14,312


Total liabilities

153,650

138,786

127,574






Equity



Preferred stock

1,900

1,900

1,900

Common shares

1,257

1,257

1,257

Capital surplus

6,240

6,222

6,266

Retained earnings

12,154

12,174

12,005

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,945)

(4,956)

(4,457)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

936

814

(2)


Key shareholders' equity

17,542

17,411

16,969

Noncontrolling interests



2


Total equity

17,542

17,411

16,971

Total liabilities and equity

$

171,192

$

156,197

$

144,545






Common shares outstanding (000)

975,947

975,319

1,003,114

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Interest income






Loans

$

980

$

1,026

$

1,082

$

2,006

$

2,148

Loans held for sale

21

19

15

40

28

Securities available for sale

121

129

135

250

264

Held-to-maturity securities

56

62

67

118

135

Trading account assets

5

8

9

13

17

Short-term investments

7

6

17

13

33

Other investments


1

4

1

8


Total interest income

1,190

1,251

1,329

2,441

2,633

Interest expense






Deposits

96

169

223

265

425

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements


6



6

1

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

5

5

5

10

9

Long-term debt

71

90

120

161

240


Total interest expense

172

270

348

442

675

Net interest income

1,018

981

981

1,999

1,958

Provision for credit losses

482

359

74

841

136

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

536

622

907

1,158

1,822

Noninterest income






Trust and investment services income

123

133

122

256

237

Investment banking and debt placement fees

156

116

163

272

273

Service charges on deposit accounts

68

84

83

152

165

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

60

30

44

90

81

Corporate services income

52

62

53

114

108

Cards and payments income

91

66

73

157

139

Corporate-owned life insurance income

35

36

33

71

65

Consumer mortgage income

62

20

15

82

26

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

12

18

19

30

37

Other income

33

(88)

17

(55)

27


Total noninterest income

692

477

622

1,169

1,158

Noninterest expense






Personnel

572

515

589

1,087

1,152

Net occupancy

71

76

73

147

145

Computer processing

56

55

56

111

110

Business services and professional fees

49

44

45

93

89

Equipment

25

24

24

49

48

Operating lease expense

34

36

32

70

58

Marketing

24

21

24

45

43

FDIC assessment

8

9

9

17

16

Intangible asset amortization

18

17

22

35

44

OREO expense, net

6

3

4

9

7

Other expense

150

131

141

281

270


Total noninterest expense

1,013

931

1,019

1,944

1,982

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

215

168

510

383

998

Income taxes

30

23

87

53

169

Income (loss) from continuing operations

185

145

423

330

829

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

2

1

2

3

3

Net income (loss)

187

146

425

333

832

Less:  Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests







Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

187

$

146

$

425

$

333

$

832









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

159

$

118

$

403

$

277

$

789

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

161

119

405

280

792

Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.16

$

.12

$

.40

$

.29

$

.79

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes







Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.17

.12

.40

.29

.79

Per common share — assuming dilution





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.16

$

.12

$

.40

$

.28

$

.78

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes







Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.17

.12

.40

.29

.78









Cash dividends declared per common share

$

.185

$

.185

$

.17

$

.37

$

.34









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

967,147

967,446

999,163

967,380

1,003,047

Effect of common share options and other stock awards

4,994

8,664

8,801

6,892

9,318

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)

972,141

976,110

1,007,964

974,272

1,012,365

(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b) 

Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)


Second Quarter 2020

First Quarter 2020

Second Quarter 2019


Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets











Loans: (b), (c)











Commercial and industrial (d)

$

60,480

$

518

3.44

%

$

49,466

$

508

4.13

%

$

47,227

$

547

4.65

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

13,510

128

3.80

13,548

155

4.60

13,866

175

5.06

Real estate — construction

1,756

17

3.97

1,666

20

4.75

1,423

20

5.41

Commercial lease financing

4,584

33

2.96

4,565

39

3.39

4,476

41

3.65

Total commercial loans

80,330

696

3.49

69,245

722

4.19

66,992

783

4.69

Real estate — residential mortgage

7,783

69

3.57

7,215

68

3.75

5,790

58

4.03

Home equity loans

9,949

97

3.89

10,155

113

4.49

10,701

135

5.05

Consumer direct loans

4,152

55

5.24

3,709

54

5.91

2,352

43

7.39

Credit cards

983

25

10.22

1,082

31

11.50

1,091

31

11.26

Consumer indirect loans

4,744

45

3.82

4,768

46

3.86

3,859

40

4.15

Total consumer loans

27,611

291

4.22

26,929

312

4.66

23,793

307

5.17

Total loans

107,941

987

3.67

96,174

1,034

4.32

90,785

1,090

4.81

Loans held for sale

2,463

21

3.50

1,885

19

3.99

1,302

15

4.56

Securities available for sale (b), (e)

20,749

121

2.43

21,172

129

2.49

21,086

135

2.54

Held-to-maturity securities (b)

9,331

56

2.43

9,820

62

2.51

11,058

67

2.41

Trading account assets

760

5

2.43

1,065

8

2.95

1,124

9

3.28

Short-term investments

7,892

7

.31

1,764

6

1.42

3,200

17

2.23

Other investments (e)

672


.29

614

1

.40

640

4

2.00

Total earning assets

149,808

1,197

3.22

132,494

1,259

3.82

129,195

1,337

4.14

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,413)



(1,097)



(881)



Accrued income and other assets

15,704



14,831



14,321



Discontinued assets

793



838



1,009



Total assets

$

164,892



$

147,066



$

143,644


Liabilities











NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

75,297

56

.30

$

66,721

112

.67

$

63,071

147

.93

Savings deposits

5,130


.04

4,655

1

.05

4,781

1

.09

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

4,950

24

1.93

6,310

34

2.20

8,147

48

2.37

Other time deposits

4,333

16

1.52

4,901

22

1.81

5,569

27

1.93

Total interest-bearing deposits

89,710

96

.43

82,587

169

.82

81,568

223

1.10

Federal funds purchased and securities sold
   under repurchase agreements

242


.03

2,002

6

1.17

194


.20

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

2,869

5

.57

1,401

5

1.58

842

5

2.46

Long-term debt (f), (g)

12,954

71

2.30

12,443

90

2.96

13,213

120

3.67

Total interest-bearing liabilities

105,775

172

.66

98,433

270

1.10

95,817

348

1.46

Noninterest-bearing deposits

38,267



27,741



28,033



Accrued expense and other liabilities

2,369



2,838



2,253



Discontinued liabilities (g)

793



838



1,009



Total liabilities

147,204



129,850



127,112


Equity











Key shareholders' equity

17,688



17,216



16,531



Noncontrolling interests









1



Total equity

17,688



17,216



16,532



Total liabilities and equity

$

164,892



$

147,066



$

143,644


Interest rate spread (TE)

2.56

%


2.72

%


2.68

%

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

1,025

2.76

%

989

3.01

%

989

3.06

%

TE adjustment (b)

7



8



8


Net interest income, GAAP basis

$

1,018



$

981



$

981

(a) 

Results are from continuing operations.  Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b) 

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019.

(c) 

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d) 

Commercial and industrial average balances include $135 million, $145 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

(e) 

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f) 

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g) 

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates  From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)


Six months ended June 30, 2020

Six months ended June 30, 2019


Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets







Loans: (b), (c)







Commercial and industrial (d)

$

54,973

$

1,026

3.75

%

$

46,616

$

1,079

4.67

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

13,529

283

4.20

14,094

354

5.07

Real estate — construction

1,711

37

4.35

1,492

41

5.45

Commercial lease financing

4,575

72

3.17

4,486

82

3.66

Total commercial loans

74,788

1,418

3.81

66,688

1,556

4.70

Real estate — residential mortgage

7,500

137

3.66

5,667

114

4.02

Home equity loans

10,052

210

4.19

10,847

272

5.06

Consumer direct loans

3,930

109

5.56

2,109

80

7.68

Credit cards

1,032

56

10.89

1,098

63

11.53

Consumer indirect loans

4,756

91

3.84

3,811

79

4.14

Total consumer loans

27,270

603

4.44

23,532

608

5.20

Total loans

102,058

2,021

3.98

90,220

2,164

4.83

Loans held for sale

2,174

40

3.71

1,212

28

4.64

Securities available for sale (b), (e)

20,960

250

2.46

20,649

264

2.52

Held-to-maturity securities (b)

9,575

118

2.47

11,213

135

2.41

Trading account assets

913

13

2.73

1041

17

3.31

Short-term investments

4,828

13

.52

2,965

33

2.25

Other investments (e)

643

1

.34

647

8

2.35

Total earning assets

141,151

2,456

3.51

127,947

2,649

4.16

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1255)



(879)



Accrued income and other assets

15,268



14,317



Discontinued assets

815



1,037



Total assets

$

155,979



$

142,422


Liabilities







NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

71,009

168

.47

$

61,928

277

.90

Savings deposits

4,893

1

.04

4,796

2

.08

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

5,630

58

2.08

8,261

95

2.31

Other time deposits

4,617

38

1.67

5,535

51

1.86

Total interest-bearing deposits

86,149

265

.62

80,520

425

1.06

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,122

6

1.05

301

1

.67

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

2,135

10

.90

746

9

2.59

Long-term debt (f), (g)

12,698

161

2.62

13,187

240

3.67

Total interest-bearing liabilities

102,104

442

.87

94,754

675

1.44

Noninterest-bearing deposits

33,004



28,074



Accrued expense and other liabilities

2,604



2,437



Discontinued liabilities (g)

815



1,037



Total liabilities

138,527



126,302


Equity







Key shareholders' equity

17,452



16,119



Noncontrolling interests





1



Total equity

17,452



16,120



Total liabilities and equity

$

155,979



$

142,422


Interest rate spread (TE)

2.64

%


2.72

%

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

2,014

2.88

%

1,974

3.10

%

TE adjustment (b)

15



16


Net interest income, GAAP basis

$

1,999



$

1,958

(a)

Results are from continuing operations.  Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b) 

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

(c) 

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d) 

Commercial and industrial average balances include $140 million and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

(e) 

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f) 

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g) 

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense

(dollars in millions)








Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Personnel (a)

$

572

$

515

$

589

$

1,087

$

1,152

Net occupancy

71

76

73

147

145

Computer processing

56

55

56

111

110

Business services and professional fees

49

44

45

93

89

Equipment

25

24

24

49

48

Operating lease expense

34

36

32

70

58

Marketing

24

21

24

45

43

FDIC assessment

8

9

9

17

16

Intangible asset amortization

18

17

22

35

44

OREO expense, net

6

3

4

9

7

Other expense

150

131

141

281

270

Total noninterest expense

$

1,013

$

931

$

1,019

$

1,944

$

1,982

Average full-time equivalent employees (b)

16,646

16,529

17,206

16,587

17,379

(a) 

Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.

(b) 

The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense

(in millions)








Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Salaries and contract labor

$

332

$

316

$

322

$

648

$

642

Incentive and stock-based compensation

162

102

155

264

287

Employee benefits

76

92

83

168

176

Severance

2

5

29

7

47

Total personnel expense

$

572

$

515

$

589

$

1,087

$

1,152

Loan Composition

(dollars in millions)










Percent change 6/30/2020 vs

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

58,297

$

55,983

$

48,544

4.1

%

20.1

%

Commercial real estate:





Commercial mortgage

13,465

13,548

13,299

(.6)

1.2

Construction

1,919

1,710

1,439

12.2

33.4

Total commercial real estate loans

15,384

15,258

14,738

.8

4.4

Commercial lease financing (b)

4,524

4,677

4,578

(3.3)

(1.2)

Total commercial loans

78,205

75,918

67,860

3.0

15.2

Residential — prime loans:





Real estate — residential mortgage

8,149

7,498

6,053

8.7

34.6

Home equity loans

9,782

10,103

10,575

(3.2)

(7.5)

Total residential — prime loans

17,931

17,601

16,628

1.9

7.8

Consumer direct loans

4,327

3,833

2,350

12.9

84.1

Credit cards

974

1,041

1,096

(6.4)

(11.1)

Consumer indirect loans

4,722

4,805

4,003

(1.7)

18.0

Total consumer loans

27,954

27,280

24,077

2.5

16.1

Total loans (c), (d)

$

106,159

$

103,198

$

91,937

2.9

%

15.5

%

(a) 

Loan balances include $132 million, $143 million, and $143 million of commercial credit card balances at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

(b) 

Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $18 million, $14 million, and $11 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.

(c) 

Total loans exclude loans of $780 million at June 30, 2020, $821 million at March 31, 2020, and $964 million at June 30, 2019, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

(d) 

Accrued interest of $225 million, $241 million, and $272 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition

(dollars in millions)












Percent change 6/30/2020 vs

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

Commercial and industrial

$

419

$

446

$

255

(6.1)

%

64.3

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

1,107

1,284

1,123

(13.8)

(1.4)

Commercial lease financing


8



N/M

N/M

Real estate — residential mortgage

250

152

164

64.5

52.4

Consumer direct loans

231

253

248

(8.7)

(6.9)

Total loans held for sale (a)

$

2,007

$

2,143

$

1,790

(6.3)

%

12.1

%

(a) 

Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $250 million at June 30, 2020, $152 million at March 31, 2020, and $164 million at June 30, 2019.

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

(in millions)







2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Balance at beginning of period

$

2,143

$

1,334

$

1,598

$

1,790

$

894

New originations

3,621

3,333

3,659

3,222

3,218

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net

(15)

200

26

237

42

Loan sales

(3,679)

(2,649)

(3,933)

(3,602)

(2,358)

Loan draws (payments), net

(61)

(77)

(18)

(49)

(6)

Valuation adjustments

(2)

2

2



Balance at end of period (a)

$

2,007

$

2,143

$

1,334

$

1,598

$

1,790

(a) 

Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $250 million at June 30, 2020, $152 million at March 31, 2020, $140 million at December 31, 2019, $120 million at September 30, 2019, and $164 million at June 30, 2019.

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)








Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Average loans outstanding

$

107,941

$

96,174

$

90,785

$

102,058

$

90,220

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period

$

1,359

$

900

$

883

$

900

$

883

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a)


204



204


Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period

1,359

1,104

883

1,104

883

Loans charged off:





Commercial and industrial

71

60

30

131

66







Real estate — commercial mortgage

2

3

1

5

6

Real estate — construction






4

Total commercial real estate loans

2

3

1

5

10

Commercial lease financing

4

2

16

6

24

Total commercial loans

77

65

47

142

100

Real estate — residential mortgage

2


1

2

2

Home equity loans

2

4

6

6

10

Consumer direct loans

10

12

10

22

20

Credit cards

12

11

12

23

23

Consumer indirect loans

7

9

8

16

16

Total consumer loans

33

36

37

69

71

Total loans charged off

110

101

84

211

171

Recoveries:





Commercial and industrial

5

5

6

10

16







Real estate — commercial mortgage


1

1

1

2

Total commercial real estate loans


1

1

1

2

Commercial lease financing

1


2

1

3

Total commercial loans

6

6

9

12

21

Real estate — residential mortgage






1

Home equity loans

1

2

2

3

4

Consumer direct loans

2

2

2

4

3

Credit cards

2

2

2

4

4

Consumer indirect loans

3

5

4

8

9

Total consumer loans

8

11

10

19

21

Total recoveries

14

17

19

31

42

Net loan charge-offs

(96)

(84)

(65)

(180)

(129)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

445

339

72

784

136

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period

$

1,708

$

1,359

$

890

$

1,708

$

890







Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior
   period

$

161

$

68

$

62

$

68

$

64

Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period


7



7


Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b)


66



66


Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period

161

141

62

141

64

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments

37

20

2

57


Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c)

$

198

$

161

$

64

$

198

$

64







Total allowance for credit losses at end of period

$

1,906

$

1,520

$

954

$

1,906

$

954







Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.36

%

.35

%

.29

%

.35

%

.29

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.61

1.32

.97

1.61

.97

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.80

1.47

1.04

1.80

1.04

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

224.7

215.0

158.6

224.7

158.6

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

250.8

240.5

170.1

250.8

170.1







Discontinued operations — education lending business:





Loans charged off

$

2

$

2

$

4

$

4

$

8

Recoveries

2

1

1

3

2

Net loan charge-offs


$

(1)

$

(3)

$

(1)

$

(6)

(a) 

The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13.

(b) 

March 31, 2020, amount excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets.

(c) 

Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Net loan charge-offs

$

96

$

84

$

99

$

196

$

65

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.36

%

.35

%

.42

%

.85

%

.29

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

1,708

$

1,359

$

900

$

893

$

890

Allowance for credit losses (a)

1,906

1,520

968

958

954

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.61

%

1.32

%

.95

%

.96

%

.97

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.80

1.47

1.02

1.03

1.04

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

224.7

215.0

156.0

152.6

158.6

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

250.8

240.5

167.8

163.8

170.1

Nonperforming loans at period end

$

760

$

632

$

577

$

585

$

561

Nonperforming assets at period end

951

844

715

711

608

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.72

%

.61

%

.61

%

.63

%

.61

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming
  assets

.89

.82

.75

.77

.66

(a) 

Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

Commercial and industrial

$

404

$

277

$

264

$

238

$

189






Real estate — commercial mortgage

91

87

83

92

85

Real estate — construction

1

2

2

2

2

Total commercial real estate loans

92

89

85

94

87

Commercial lease financing

9

5

6

7

7

Total commercial loans

505

371

355

339

283

Real estate — residential mortgage

89

89

48

42

62

Home equity loans

141

143

145

179

191

Consumer direct loans

3

4

4

3

3

Credit cards

2

3

3

2

2

Consumer indirect loans

20

22

22

20

20

Total consumer loans

255

261

222

246

278

Total nonperforming loans

760

632

577

585

561

OREO

112

119

35

39

38

Nonperforming loans held for sale

75

89

94

78


Other nonperforming assets

4

4

9

9

9

Total nonperforming assets

$

951

$

844

$

715

$

711

$

608

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

87

128

97

54

74

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days

419

393

329

366

299

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)

310

340

347

347

395

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)

166

172

183

176

228

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business

7

7

7

7

7

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.72

%

.61

%

.61

%

.63

%

.61

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
   nonperforming assets

.89

.82

.75

.77

.66

(a) 

Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider.  These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

(in millions)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Balance at beginning of period

$

632

$

577

$

585

$

561

$

548

Loans placed on nonaccrual status (a)

293

219

268

271

189

Charge-offs

(111)

(100)

(114)

(91)

(84)

Loans sold

(5)

(4)

(1)


(38)

Payments

(29)

(31)

(59)

(37)

(23)

Transfers to OREO


(3)

(3)

(4)

(4)

Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale



(47)

(78)


Loans returned to accrual status

(20)

(26)

(52)

(37)

(27)

Balance at end of period

$

760

$

632

$

577

$

585

$

561

(a) 

Purchase credit impaired (PCI) loans meeting nonperforming criteria were historically excluded from Key's nonperforming disclosures. As a result of CECL implementation on January 1, 2020, PCI loans became purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans. PCD loans that met the definition of nonperforming are now included in nonperforming disclosures, resulting in a $45 million increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter of 2020.

Line of Business Results

(dollars in millions)
















Percentage change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Consumer Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$

841

$

820

$

825

$

833

$

825

2.6

%

1.9

%

Provision for credit losses

167

140

55

48

40

19.3

317.5

Noninterest expense

555

543

552

531

552

2.2

.5

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

91

105

166

194

177

(13.3)

(48.6)

Average loans and leases

39,197

35,197

34,148

32,760

31,881

11.4

22.9

Average deposits

79,502

73,320

73,561

72,995

72,303

8.4

10.0

Net loan charge-offs

39

43

43

40

40

(9.3)

(2.5)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.40

%

.49

%

.50

%

.48

%

.50

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end

$

332

$

342

$

306

$

354

$

366

(2.9)

(9.3)

Return on average allocated equity

10.38

%

12.18

%

19.27

%

22.82

%

21.75

%

N/A

N/A









Commercial Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$

847

$

629

$

771

$

779

$

760

34.7

%

11.4

%

Provision for credit losses

314

214

38

32

33

46.7

851.5

Noninterest expense

403

353

388

372

389

14.2

3.6

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

120

70

315

304

277

71.4

(56.7)

Average loans and leases

68,038

60,082

58,535

58,215

57,918

13.2

17.5

Average loans held for sale

2,012

1,607

1,465

1,325

1,168

25.2

72.3

Average deposits

46,099

36,058

38,224

36,204

35,960

27.8

28.2

Net loan charge-offs

57

40

39

35

23

42.5

147.8

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.34

%

.27

%

.26

%

.24

%

.16

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end

$

616

$

407

$

402

$

351

$

235

51.4

162.1

Return on average allocated equity

10.00

%

6.00

%

26.69

%

26.37

%

24.09

%

N/A

N/A

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful

Notable Items

(in millions)








Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Efficiency initiative expenses



$

(50)


$

(76)

Laurel Road acquisition expenses



(2)


(2)

Total notable items



$

(52)


$

(78)

Income taxes



(12)


(18)

Total notable items, after tax



$

(40)


$

(60)

SOURCE KeyCorp

