KeyCorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income Of $397 Million, Or $.41 Per Diluted Common Share

Revenue up 3% from year-ago period, reflecting continued momentum in consumer and commercial businesses

Strong balance sheet with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 9.5%, up 40 basis points from prior quarter

Disciplined risk management and underwriting drives credit quality: net charge-offs to average loans of 49 basis points

Double-digit growth in loans and deposits compared to prior year

Noninterest income up 5% from the prior year, driven by growth in payments business and consumer mortgage

Oct 21, 2020, 06:30 ET

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $397 million, or $.41 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020. This compared to $159 million, or $.16 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020 and $383 million, or $.38 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, which included $.10 per diluted common share related to notable items.

Key's third quarter results reflect continued momentum in our businesses, strong credit discipline and investments we have made to strengthen our franchise.  Our success also demonstrates the resiliency and dedication of our team in serving our clients and supporting our communities.

In the third quarter, revenue increased 3% from the prior year, driven by strong balance sheet growth and higher fee income.  Average loans and deposits were both up double-digits from the same period last year, reflecting the impact from the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as strong loan originations from consumer mortgage and Laurel Road.  Noninterest income benefitted from higher cards and payments activity and growth in consumer mortgage fees.

During the quarter, expense levels reflected higher variable costs from production-related incentives and cards and payments activity, as well as elevated pandemic-related costs associated with keeping our teammates and clients safe.  Through our continuous improvement efforts, we are maintaining our focus on expenses – improving our efficiency while continuing to invest for growth, including our digital capabilities across our franchise.

Importantly, we remain committed to strong risk management practices and being disciplined with our capital.  Our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ended the quarter at 9.5%, up 40 basis points from the prior quarter, and at the upper end of our targeted range. 

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, low interest rates and economic uncertainty, we are confident that Key is well-positioned to navigate the current environment while concurrently assisting in the recovery phase and investing in our bright future.

Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO


 

Selected Financial Highlights













dollars in millions, except per share data



Change 3Q20 vs.


3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

397

$

159

$

383

149.7

%

3.7

%

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
   per common share — assuming dilution

.41

.16

.38

156.3

7.9

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)

12.19

%

4.96

%

12.38

%

N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations

1.00

.45

1.14

N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)

9.5

9.1

9.5

N/A

N/A

Book value at period end

$

16.25

$

16.07

$

15.44

1.1

%

5.2

%

Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations

2.62

%

2.76

%

3.00

%

N/A

N/A










(a)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(b)

9/30/20 ratio is estimated.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS












Revenue












dollars in millions



Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Net interest income (TE)

$

1,006

$

1,025

$

980

(1.9)

%

2.7

%

Noninterest income

681

692

650

(1.6)

4.8

Total revenue

$

1,687

$

1,717

$

1,630

(1.7)

%

3.5

%








TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2020, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $980 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income reflects higher earning asset balances partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates and a change in balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity and Key's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). 

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $19 million, primarily reflecting lower loan balances. The lower net interest margin was driven by a shift in balance sheet mix, reflecting continued elevated levels of liquidity.

Noninterest Income












dollars in millions



Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Trust and investment services income

$

128

$

123

$

118

4.1

%

8.5

%

Investment banking and debt placement fees

146

156

176

(6.4)

(17.0)

Service charges on deposit accounts

77

68

86

13.2

(10.5)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

38

60

42

(36.7)

(9.5)

Corporate services income

51

52

63

(1.9)

(19.0)

Cards and payments income

114

91

69

25.3

65.2

Corporate-owned life insurance income

30

35

32

(14.3)

(6.3)

Consumer mortgage income

51

62

16

(17.7)

218.8

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

18

12

21

50.0

(14.3)

Other income

28

33

27

(15.2)

3.7

Total noninterest income

$

681

$

692

$

650

(1.6)

%

4.8

%







Compared to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased by $31 million, primarily driven by a $45 million increase in cards and payments income related to higher prepaid card activity. Additionally, consumer mortgage income increased $35 million from the year-ago period, driven by strong loan originations and related fees. These increases were partially offset by a $30 million decline in investment banking and debt placement fees, primarily driven by lower loan syndication and M&A fees.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income decreased by $11 million. The largest driver of the quarterly decrease was a $22 million decline in operating lease income, related to gains on the sale of leveraged leases in the prior quarter. Investment banking and debt placement fees and consumer mortgage income delivered solid results, but both declined versus the prior quarter. Partially offsetting these declines was a $23 million increase in cards and payments income related to higher prepaid card activity and a $9 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts. 

Noninterest Expense












dollars in millions



Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Personnel expense

$

588

$

572

$

547

2.8

%

7.5

%

Nonpersonnel expense

449

441

392

1.8

14.5

Total noninterest expense

$

1,037

$

1,013

$

939

2.4

%

10.4

%







Key's noninterest expense was $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $98 million from the year-ago period. The increase is primarily related to higher payments-related expenses from prepaid card activity incurred in the current period, as well as COVID-19-related costs related to steps that the company has taken to ensure the health and safety of teammates. Personnel costs increased by $41 million, reflecting higher production-related incentives, merit increases and employee benefits costs.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased $24 million. The increase was largely due to payments-related costs (in other expense), as well as higher employee benefits costs, which drove an increase in personnel costs quarter over quarter.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS












Average Loans












dollars in millions



Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

57,067

$

60,480

$

48,322

(5.6)

%

18.1

%

Other commercial loans

19,677

19,850

19,016

(.9)

3.5

Total consumer loans

28,175

27,611

24,618

2.0

14.4

Total loans

$

104,919

$

107,941

$

91,956

(2.8)

%

14.1

%









(a)

Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $129 million, $135 million, and $144 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Average loans were $104.9 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $13.0 billion compared to the third quarter of 2019. Commercial loans increased $9.4 billion, reflecting growth from PPP, as well as core broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans and increased utilization versus the year-ago period. Consumer loans increased $3.6 billion, driven by strength from Laurel Road and Key's consumer mortgage business.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, average loans decreased by $3.0 billion. Commercial loans declined as clients paid down elevated line draws from earlier in the year, partly offset by growth in PPP average balances. Consumer loans continue to reflect strength from Laurel Road, as well as Key's consumer mortgage business.

Average Deposits












dollars in millions



Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Non-time deposits

$

127,347

$

118,694

$

97,205

7.3

%

31.0

%

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

3,862

4,950

7,625

(22.0)

(49.4)

Other time deposits

3,735

4,333

5,449

(13.8)

(31.5)

Total deposits

$

134,944

$

127,977

$

110,279

5.4

%

22.4

%







Cost of total deposits

.16

%

.30

%

.82

%

N/A

N/A








N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $134.9 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $24.7 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships, partially offset by a decline in time deposits as a result of lower interest rates.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, average deposits increased by $7.0 billion, primarily driven by broad-based commercial growth as well as growth from consumer stimulus payments and lower consumer spending. This growth was offset by a continued decline in time deposits.

ASSET QUALITY












dollars in millions



Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Net loan charge-offs

$

128

$

96

$

196

33.3

%

(34.7)

%

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.49

%

.36

%

.85

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end

$

834

$

760

$

585

9.7

42.6

Nonperforming assets at period end

1,003

951

711

5.5

41.1

Allowance for loan and lease losses

1,730

1,708

893

1.3

93.7

Allowance for credit losses

1,938

1,906

958

1.7

102.3

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

207.4

%

224.7

%

152.6

%

N/A

N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

232.4

250.8

163.8

N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses

$

160

$

482

$

200

(66.8)

%

(20.0)

%








N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $160 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $200 million for the third quarter of 2019 (which included $123 million related to a previously-disclosed fraud loss), and $482 million for the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses reflects the adoption of a new accounting standard, often referred to as Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"), beginning in the first quarter of 2020. This framework requires that management estimate credit losses over the full remaining expected life and consider expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions.

The provision for credit losses exceeded net charge-offs by $32 million. Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $128 million, or .49% of average total loans. These results compare to $196 million, or .85%, for the third quarter of 2019 (which included $123 million related to a previously-disclosed fraud loss) and $96 million, or .36%, for the second quarter of 2020. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.9 billion, or 1.88% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.03% at September 30, 2019, and 1.80% at June 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2020, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $834 million, which represented .81% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .63% at September 30, 2019, and .72% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, totaled $1.0 billion, and represented .97% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .77% at September 30, 2019, and .89% at June 30, 2020.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2020.

Capital Ratios







9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

Common Equity Tier 1 (a)

9.5

%

9.1

%

9.5

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.9

10.5

10.9

Total risk based capital (a)

13.3

12.8

12.9

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

7.8

7.6

8.6

Leverage (a)

8.7

8.8

9.9






(a)

9/30/2020 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

(b)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2020. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2020, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.5% and 10.9%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 7.8% at September 30, 2020.

Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 31 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding











in thousands



Change 3Q20 vs.


3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Shares outstanding at beginning of period

975,947

975,319

1,003,114

.1

%

(2.7)

%

Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee
   compensation plans

(1)

(19)

(15,076)

(94.7)

(100.0)

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)

259

647

500

(60.0)

(48.2)

Shares outstanding at end of period

976,205

975,947

988,538


(1.2)

%








Consistent with Key's 2020 Capital Plan, during the third quarter of 2020, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share. Per Key's announcement on March 17, 2020, share repurchase activity has been temporarily suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments













dollars in millions



Change 3Q20 vs.


3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Revenue from continuing operations (TE)





Consumer Bank

$

871

$

841

$

833

3.6

%

4.6

%

Commercial Bank

804

857

780

(6.2)

3.1

Other (a)

12

19

17

(36.8)

(29.4)

   Total

$

1,687

$

1,717

$

1,630

(1.7)

%

3.5

%








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key





Consumer Bank

$

241

$

91

$

196

164.8

%

23.0

%

Commercial Bank

160

101

301

58.4

(46.8)

Other (a)

23

(7)

(84)

N/M

N/M

   Total

$

424

$

185

$

413

129.2

%

2.7

%










(a)

Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank



















dollars in millions



Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

604

$

594

$

595

1.7

%

1.5

%

Noninterest income

267

247

238

8.1

12.2

Total revenue (TE)

871

841

833

3.6

4.6

Provision for credit losses

(16)

167

48

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

571

555

529

2.9

7.9

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

316

119

256

165.5

23.4

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments

75

28

60

167.9

25.0

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

241

$

91

$

196

164.8

%

23.0

%







Average balances





Loans and leases

$

41,471

$

39,197

$

32,760

5.8

%

26.6

%

Total assets

44,888

44,088

36,397

1.8

23.3

Deposits

83,175

79,502

72,995

4.6

13.9







Assets under management at period end

$

41,312

$

39,722

$

39,416

4.0

%

4.8

%








TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data












dollars in millions



Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$

100

$

87

$

90

14.9

%

11.1

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

44

38

58

15.8

(24.1)

Cards and payments income

55

47

52

17.0

5.8

Consumer mortgage income

51

62

16

(17.7)

218.8

Other noninterest income

17

13

22

30.8

(22.7)

Total noninterest income

$

267

$

247

$

238

8.1

%

12.2

%







Average deposit balances





NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

52,550

$

49,152

$

43,638

6.9

%

20.4

%

Savings deposits

5,169

4,817

4,406

7.3

17.3

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

3,550

4,520

6,488

(21.5)

(45.3)

Other time deposits

3,701

4,296

5,430

(13.9)

(31.8)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

18,205

16,717

13,033

8.9

39.7

Total deposits

$

83,175

$

79,502

$

72,995

4.6

%

13.9

%







Home equity loans





Average balance

$

9,528

$

9,893

$

10,413



Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination)

70

%

70

%

70

%


Percent first lien positions

64

63

60










Other data





Branches

1,077

1,077

1,101



Automated teller machines

1,388

1,394

1,422










Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q20 vs. 3Q19)

  • Net income attributable to Key of $241 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $196 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $9 million, or 1.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, as a result of strong balance sheet growth, partially offset by the lower interest rate environment
  • Average loans and leases increased $8.7 billion, or 26.6%, driven by benefit from the PPP, as well as growth from consumer mortgage and Laurel Road
  • Average deposits increased $10.2 billion, or 13.9%, from the third quarter of 2019, driven by consumer stimulus payments and relationship growth
  • Provision for credit losses decreased $64 million compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to lower net charge-offs and a reduced allowance, driven by improved macroeconomic factors and continued strength in client credit quality
  • Noninterest income increased $29 million, or 12.2%, from the year ago quarter, driven by strength in consumer mortgage income and higher trust and investment services income, partially offset by lower consumer spend activity
  • Noninterest expense increased $42 million, or 7.9%, from the year ago quarter driven by higher variable expenses from production-related incentives and higher loan volumes

Commercial Bank



















dollars in millions



Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

421

$

452

$

399

(6.9)

%

5.5

%

Noninterest income

383

405

381

(5.4)

.5

Total revenue (TE)

804

857

780

(6.2)

3.1

Provision for credit losses

163

314

32

(48.1)

409.4

Noninterest expense

443

438

378

1.1

17.2

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

198

105

370

88.6

(46.5)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments

38

4

69

850.0

(44.9)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

160

$

101

$

301

58.4

%

(46.8)

%







Average balances





Loans and leases

$

62,925

$

68,038

$

58,215

(7.5)

%

8.1

%

Loans held for sale

1,383

2,012

1,325

(31.3)

4.4

Total assets

72,613

76,974

66,549

(5.7)

9.1

Deposits

51,238

47,685

36,204

7.5

%

41.5

%








TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Commercial Bank Data












dollars in millions



Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$

28

$

36

$

28

(22.2)

%


Investment banking and debt placement fees

146

156

176

(6.4)

(17.0)

%

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

38

46

40

(17.4)

(5.0)







Corporate services income

44

45

56

(2.2)

(21.4)

Service charges on deposit accounts

32

30

27

6.7

18.5

Cards and payments income

59

44

16

34.1

268.8

Payments and services income

135

119

99

13.4

36.4







Commercial mortgage servicing fees

18

12

20

50.0

(10.0)

Other noninterest income

18

36

18

(50.0)


Total noninterest income

$

383

$

405

$

381

(5.4)

%

.5

%








N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q20 vs. 3Q19)

  • Net income attributable to Key of $160 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $301 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $22 million, or 5.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, with balance sheet growth partially offset by the lower interest rate environment
  • Average loan and lease balances increased $4.7 billion, or 8.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans from line draws and PPP loans
  • Average deposit balances increased $15 billion, or 41.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs
  • Provision for credit losses increased $131 million compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven by an increase in net charge-offs and higher reserve levels
  • Noninterest income increased $2 million, from the third quarter of 2019, as higher cards and payments income related to prepaid card revenue was partially offset by declines in investment banking and corporate services income
  • Noninterest expense increased by $65 million, or 17.2%, from the third quarter of 2019 driven by elevated variable expenses related to prepaid card

*******************************************

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.5 billion at September 30, 2020.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

KEY MEDIA NEWSROOM:

www.key.com/ir

www.key.com/newsroom

 

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete.  Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).  These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the COVID–19 global pandemic is adversely affecting us, our clients, and third–party service providers, among others, and its impact may adversely affect our business and results of operations over a period of time. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A replay of the call will be available through November 4, 2020.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom.

*****

           

KeyCorp

Third Quarter 2020

Financial Supplement


Page

13

Financial Highlights

14

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

16

Consolidated Balance Sheets

17

Consolidated Statements of Income

18

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

20

Noninterest Expense

20

Personnel Expense

21

Loan Composition

21

Loans Held for Sale Composition

21

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

22

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

23

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

23

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

23

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

24

Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Three months ended


9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

Summary of operations



Net interest income (TE)

$

1,006

$

1,025

$

980

Noninterest income

681

692

650

   Total revenue (TE)

1,687

1,717

1,630

Provision for credit losses

160

482

200

Noninterest expense

1,037

1,013

939

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

424

185

413

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

4

2

3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

428

187

416






Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

397

159

383

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

4

2

3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

401

161

386





Per common share



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.41

$

.16

$

.39

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.41

.17

.39






Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

.41

.16

.38

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)

.41

.17

.39






Cash dividends declared

.185

.185

.185

Book value at period end

16.25

16.07

15.44

Tangible book value at period end

13.32

13.12

12.48

Market price at period end

11.93

12.18

17.84





Performance ratios



From continuing operations:



Return on average total assets

1.00

%

.45

%

1.14

%

Return on average common equity

9.98

4.05

9.99

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

12.19

4.96

12.38

Net interest margin (TE)

2.62

2.76

3.00

Cash efficiency ratio (b)

60.6

57.9

56.0






From consolidated operations:



Return on average total assets

1.00

%

.46

%

1.14

%

Return on average common equity

10.08

4.10

10.07

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

12.31

5.02

12.48

Net interest margin (TE)

2.62

2.76

2.98

Loan to deposit (c)

77.2

80.4

85.3





Capital ratios at period end



Key shareholders' equity to assets

10.4

%

10.2

%

11.7

%

Key common shareholders' equity to assets

9.3

9.2

10.4

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

7.8

7.6

8.6

Common Equity Tier 1 (d)

9.5

9.1

9.5

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)

10.9

10.5

10.9

Total risk-based capital (d)

13.3

12.8

12.9

Leverage (d)

8.7

8.8

9.9





Asset quality — from continuing operations



Net loan charge-offs

$

128

$

96

$

196

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

.49

%

.36

%

.85

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

1,730

$

1,708

$

893

Allowance for credit losses

1,938

1,906

958

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.68

%

1.61

%

.96

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.88

1.80

1.03

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (e)

207.4

224.7

152.6

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (e)

232.4

250.8

163.8

Nonperforming loans at period-end (e)

$

834

$

760

$

585

Nonperforming assets at period-end (e)

1,003

951

711

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (e)

.81

%

.72

%

.63

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (e)

.97

.89

.77





Trust assets



Assets under management

$

41,312

$

39,722

$

39,416





Other data



Average full-time equivalent employees

17,097

16,646

16,898

Branches

1,077

1,077

1,101





Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$

6

$

7

$

8


Financial Highlights (continued)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Nine months ended


9/30/2020

9/30/2019

Summary of operations

Net interest income (TE)

$

3,020

$

2,954

Noninterest income

1,850

1,808

Total revenue (TE)

4,870

4,762

Provision for credit losses

1,001

336

Noninterest expense

2,981

2,921

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

754

1,242

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

7

6

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

761

1,248





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

674

$

1,172

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

7

6

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

681

1,178




Per common share

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.70

$

1.17

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.70

1.18





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

.69

1.16

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution

.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)

.70

1.17





Cash dividends paid

.555

.525




Performance ratios

From continuing operations:


Return on average total assets

.63

%

1.17

%

Return on average common equity

5.75

10.62

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

7.06

13.23

Net interest margin (TE)

2.78

3.06

Cash efficiency ratio (b)

60.2

59.9





From consolidated operations:


Return on average total assets

.63

%

1.16

%

Return on average common equity

5.81

10.68

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

7.13

13.30

Net interest margin (TE)

2.78

3.05




Asset quality — from continuing operations

Net loan charge-offs

$

308

$

325

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.40

%

.48

%




Other data

Average full-time equivalent employees

16,758

17,217




Taxable-equivalent adjustment

21

24


(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(c)

Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.

(d)

September 30, 2020, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio" and certain ratios excluding notable items.

Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without notable items, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.


Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.


Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end





Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

17,722

$

17,542

$

17,116



Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,862

2,877

2,928



Preferred Stock (b)

1,856

1,856

1,856



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

13,004

$

12,809

$

12,332



Total assets (GAAP)

$

170,540

$

171,192

$

146,691



Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,862

2,877

2,928



Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

167,678

$

168,315

$

143,763



Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

7.8

%

7.6

%

8.6

%


Pre-provision net revenue





Net interest income (GAAP)

$

1,000

$

1,018

$

972

$

2,999

$

2,930

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

6

7

8

21

24

Noninterest income

681

692

650

1,850

1,808

Less: Noninterest expense

1,037

1,013

939

2,981

2,921

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$

650

$

704

$

691

$

1,889

$

1,841

Average tangible common equity





Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

17,730

$

17,688

$

17,113

$

17,545

$

16,454

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)

2,870

2,886

2,942

2,886

2,905

Preferred stock (average)

1,900

1,900

1,900

1,900

1,705

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

12,960

$

12,902

$

12,271

$

12,759

$

11,844

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations





Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
   shareholders (GAAP)

$

397

$

159

$

383

$

674

$

1,172

Plus: Notable items, after tax (d)



94


154

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
   shareholders excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

397

$

159

$

477

$

674

$

1,326

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

12,960

12,902

12,271

12,759

11,844







Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-
   GAAP)

12.19

%

4.96

%

12.38

%

7.06

%

13.23

%

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding
   notable items (non-GAAP)

12.19

%

4.96

%

15.42

%

7.06

%

14.97

%

Return on average tangible common equity consolidated





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$

401

$

161

$

386

$

681

$

1,178

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

12,960

12,902

12,271

12,759

11,844







Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)

12.31

%

5.02

%

12.48

%

7.13

%

13.30

%


GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

Cash efficiency ratio





Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

1,037

$

1,013

$

939

$

2,981

$

2,921

Less: Intangible asset amortization

15

18

26

50

70

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

1,022

$

995

$

913

$

2,931

$

2,851

Less: Notable items (d)






78

Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

1,022

$

995

$

913

$

2,931

$

2,773







Net interest income (GAAP)

$

1,000

$

1,018

$

972

$

2,999

$

2,930

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

6

7

8

21

24

Noninterest income

681

692

650

1,850

1,808

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

$

1,687

$

1,717

$

1,630

$

4,870

$

4,762







Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.6

%

57.9

%

56.0

%

60.2

%

59.9

%







Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

60.6

%

57.9

%

56.0

%

60.2

%

58.2

%


(a)

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, intangible assets exclude $5 million, $5 million, and $9 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. 

(b)

Net of capital surplus.

(c)

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $5 million, $6 million, and $9 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $6 million and $11 million, respectively, of average purchase credit card receivables.

(d)

Additional detail provided in Notable Items table on page 24 of this release.

GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in millions)









9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

Assets



Loans

$

103,081

$

106,159

$

92,760

Loans held for sale

1,724

2,007

1,598

Securities available for sale

26,895

23,600

22,378

Held-to-maturity securities

8,384

9,075

10,490

Trading account assets

733

645

963

Short-term investments

14,148

14,036

3,351

Other investments

620

655

620


Total earning assets

155,585

156,177

132,160

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,730)

(1,708)

(893)

Cash and due from banks

956

1,059

636

Premises and equipment

765

776

815

Goodwill

2,664

2,664

2,664

Other intangible assets

203

218

272

Corporate-owned life insurance

4,274

4,251

4,216

Accrued income and other assets

7,084

6,976

5,881

Discontinued assets

739

779

940


Total assets

$

170,540

171,192

146,691






Liabilities



Deposits in domestic offices:




NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

80,791

$

78,853

$

65,604


Savings deposits

5,585

5,371

4,668


Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

3,345

4,476

7,194


Other time deposits

3,450

4,011

5,300


Total interest-bearing deposits

93,171

92,711

82,766


Noninterest-bearing deposits

43,575

42,802

28,883


Total deposits

136,746

135,513

111,649

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 

213

267

182

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

818

1,716

700

Accrued expense and other liabilities

2,356

2,420

2,574

Long-term debt

12,685

13,734

14,470


Total liabilities

152,818

153,650

129,575






Equity



Preferred stock

1,900

1,900

1,900

Common shares

1,257

1,257

1,257

Capital surplus

6,263

6,240

6,287

Retained earnings

12,375

12,154

12,209

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,940)

(4,945)

(4,696)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

867

936

159


Key shareholders' equity

17,722

17,542

17,116

Noncontrolling interests






Total equity

17,722

17,542

17,116

Total liabilities and equity

$

170,540

$

171,192

$

146,691






Common shares outstanding (000)

976,205

975,947

988,538

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Nine months ended



9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

Interest income






Loans

$

927

$

980

$

1,073

$

2,933

$

3,221

Loans held for sale

18

21

18

58

46

Securities available for sale

115

121

136

365

400

Held-to-maturity securities

53

56

64

171

199

Trading account assets

3

5

7

16

24

Short-term investments

1

7

16

14

49

Other investments

2


3

3

11


Total interest income

1,119

1,190

1,317

3,560

3,950

Interest expense






Deposits

54

96

227

319

652

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements





6

1

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

1

5

4

11

13

Long-term debt

64

71

114

225

354


Total interest expense

119

172

345

561

1020

Net interest income

1,000

1,018

972

2,999

2,930

Provision for credit losses

160

482

200

1,001

336

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

840

536

772

1,998

2,594

Noninterest income






Trust and investment services income

128

123

118

384

355

Investment banking and debt placement fees

146

156

176

418

449

Service charges on deposit accounts

77

68

86

229

251

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

38

60

42

128

123

Corporate services income

51

52

63

165

171

Cards and payments income

114

91

69

271

208

Corporate-owned life insurance income

30

35

32

101

97

Consumer mortgage income

51

62

16

133

42

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

18

12

21

48

58

Other income

28

33

27

(27)

54


Total noninterest income

681

692

650

1,850

1,808

Noninterest expense






Personnel

588

572

547

1,675

1,699

Net occupancy

76

71

72

223

217

Computer processing

59

56

53

170

163

Business services and professional fees

49

49

43

142

132

Equipment

25

25

27

74

75

Operating lease expense

33

34

33

103

91

Marketing

22

24

26

67

69

FDIC assessment

6

8

7

23

23

Intangible asset amortization

15

18

26

50

70

OREO expense, net

(1)

6

3

8

10

Other expense

165

150

102

446

372


Total noninterest expense

1,037

1,013

939

2,981

2,921

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

484

215

483

867

1,481

Income taxes

60

30

70

113

239

Income (loss) from continuing operations

424

185

413

754

1,242

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

4

2

3

7

6

Net income (loss)

428

187

416

761

1,248

Less:  Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests







Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

428

$

187

$

416

$

761

$

1,248









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

397

$

159

$

383

$

674

$

1,172

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

401

161

386

681

1,178

Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.41

$

.16

$

.39

$

.70

$

1.17

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes





.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.41

.17

.39

.70

1.18

Per common share — assuming dilution





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.41

$

.16

$

.38

$

.69

$

1.16

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes





.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.41

.17

.39

.70

1.17









Cash dividends declared per common share

$

.185

$

.185

$

.185

$

.555

$

.525









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

967,804

967,147

988,319

967,632

998,268

Effect of common share options and other stock awards

6,184

4,994

10,009

6,648

9,632

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)

973,988

972,141

998,328

974,280

1,007,900


(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)


Third Quarter 2020

Second Quarter 2020

Third Quarter 2019


Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets











Loans: (b), (c)











Commercial and industrial (d)

$

57,067

$

474

3.31

%

$

60,480

$

518

3.44

%

$

48,322

$

543

4.46

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

13,202

117

3.54

13,510

128

3.80

13,056

163

4.95

Real estate — construction

1,987

18

3.57

1,756

17

3.97

1,463

19

5.22

Commercial lease financing

4,488

35

3.10

4,584

33

2.96

4,497

42

3.68

Total commercial loans

76,744

644

3.34

80,330

696

3.49

67,338

767

4.52

Real estate — residential mortgage

8,398

73

3.46

7,783

69

3.57

6,256

62

3.97

Home equity loans

9,580

91

3.82

9,949

97

3.89

10,488

132

4.97

Consumer direct loans

4,403

56

5.07

4,152

55

5.24

2,548

45

6.99

Credit cards

967

25

10.24

983

25

10.22

1,100

32

11.59

Consumer indirect loans

4,827

44

3.66

4,744

45

3.82

4,226

43

4.10

Total consumer loans

28,175

289

4.10

27,611

291

4.22

24,618

314

5.07

Total loans

104,919

933

3.55

107,941

987

3.67

91,956

1,081

4.67

Loans held for sale

1,924

18

3.61

2,463

21

3.50

1,558

18

4.65

Securities available for sale (b), (e)

24,941

115

1.90

20,749

121

2.43

21,867

136

2.52

Held-to-maturity securities (b)

8,677

53

2.44

9,331

56

2.43

10,684

64

2.41

Trading account assets

686

3

2.08

760

5

2.43

884

7

3.00

Short-term investments

12,525

1

.04

7,892

7

0.31

2,861

16

2.19

Other investments (e)

640

2

1.49

672


.29

624

3

1.82

Total earning assets

154,312

1,125

2.93

149,808

1,197

3.22

130,434

1,325

4.05

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,696)



(1,413)



(881)



Accrued income and other assets

16,195



15,704



14,605



Discontinued assets

752



793



957



Total assets

$

169,563



$

164,892



$

145,115


Liabilities











NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

80,175

26

.13

$

75,297

56

.30

$

64,595

154

.94

Savings deposits

5,478

1

.04

5,130


.04

4,709

1

.10

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

3,862

16

1.60

4,950

24

1.93

7,625

45

2.37

Other time deposits

3,735

11

1.17

4,333

16

1.52

5,449

27

1.96

Total interest-bearing deposits

93,250

54

.23

89,710

96

.43

82,378

227

1.09

Federal funds purchased and securities sold
   under repurchase agreements

225


.05

242


.03

187


.50

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

761

1

.68

2,869

5

.57

626

4

2.04

Long-term debt (f), (g)

12,801

64

2.12

12,954

71

2.30

13,347

114

3.51

Total interest-bearing liabilities

107,037

119

.45

105,775

172

.66

96,538

345

1.42

Noninterest-bearing deposits

41,694



38,267



27,901



Accrued expense and other liabilities

2,350



2,369



2,605



Discontinued liabilities (g)

752



793



957



Total liabilities

151,833



147,204



128,001


Equity











Key shareholders' equity

17,730



17,688



17,113



Noncontrolling interests









1



Total equity

17,730



17,688



17,114



Total liabilities and equity

$

169,563



$

164,892



$

145,115


Interest rate spread (TE)

2.48

%


2.56

%


2.63

%

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

1,006

2.62

%

1,025

2.76

%

980

3.00

%

TE adjustment (b)

6



7



8


Net interest income, GAAP basis

$

1,000



$

1,018



$

972



(a)

Results are from continuing operations.  Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019.   

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $129 million, $135 million, and $144 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

(e)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f)

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates  From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)


Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Nine months ended September 30, 2019


Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets







Loans: (b), (c)







Commercial and industrial (d)

$

55,676

$

1,500

3.60

%

$

47,191

$

1,622

4.59

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

13,419

400

3.98

13,744

517

5.03

Real estate — construction

1,804

55

4.06

1,482

60

5.37

Commercial lease financing

4,546

107

3.15

4,490

124

3.66

Total commercial loans

75,445

2,062

3.65

66,907

2,323

4.64

Real estate — residential mortgage

7,801

210

3.59

5,866

176

4.00

Home equity loans

9,894

301

4.07

10,726

404

5.03

Consumer direct loans

4,089

165

5.38

2,256

125

7.42

Credit cards

1,010

81

10.68

1,099

95

11.55

Consumer indirect loans

4,779

135

3.78

3,951

122

4.13

Total consumer loans

27,573

892

4.32

23,898

922

5.15

Total loans

103,018

2,954

3.83

90,805

3,245

4.77

Loans held for sale

2,090

58

3.68

1,329

46

4.64

Securities available for sale (b), (e)

22,297

365

2.25

21,059

400

2.52

Held-to-maturity securities (b)

9,274

171

2.46

11,035

199

2.41

Trading account assets

837

16

2.55

988

24

3.22

Short-term investments

7,412

14

.24

2,930

49

2.23

Other investments (e)

642

3

.72

639

11

2.18

Total earning assets

145,570

3,581

3.30

128,785

3,974

4.12

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1403)



(880)



Accrued income and other assets

15,579



14,414



Discontinued assets

794



1,010



Total assets

$

160,540



$

143,329


Liabilities







NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

74,087

194

.35

$

62,827

431

.92

Savings deposits

5,089

2

.04

4,767

3

.09

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

5,036

74

1.96

8,046

140

2.33

Other time deposits

4,321

49

1.53

5,506

78

1.90

Total interest-bearing deposits

88,533

319

.48

81,146

652

1.07

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase
   agreements

821

6

.95

262

1

.63

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

1,674

11

.87

706

13

2.43

Long-term debt (f), (g)

12,733

225

2.45

13,241

354

3.62

Total interest-bearing liabilities

103,761

561

.73

95,355

1020

1.43

Noninterest-bearing deposits

35,922



28,016



Accrued expense and other liabilities

2,518



2,493



Discontinued liabilities (g)

794



1,010



Total liabilities

142,995



126,874


Equity







Key shareholders' equity

17,545



16,454



Noncontrolling interests





1



Total equity

17,545



16,455



Total liabilities and equity

$

160,540



$

143,329


Interest rate spread (TE)

2.57

%


2.69

%

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

3,020

2.78

%

2,954

3.06

%

TE adjustment (b)

21


24


Net interest income, GAAP basis

$

2,999



$

2,930



(a)

Results are from continuing operations.  Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.  

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $137 million and $139 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

(e)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f)

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense

(dollars in millions)








Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

Personnel (a)

$

588

$

572

$

547

$

1,675

$

1,699

Net occupancy

76

71

72

223

217

Computer processing

59

56

53

170

163

Business services and professional fees

49

49

43

142

132

Equipment

25

25

27

74

75

Operating lease expense

33

34

33

103

91

Marketing

22

24

26

67

69

FDIC assessment

6

8

7

23

23

Intangible asset amortization

15

18

26

50

70

OREO expense, net

(1)

6

3

8

10

Other expense

165

150

102

446

372

Total noninterest expense

$

1,037

$

1,013

$

939

$

2,981

$

2,921

Average full-time equivalent employees (b)

17,097

16,646

16,898

16,758

17,217


(a)

Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.

(b)

The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense

(in millions)








Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

Salaries and contract labor

$

339

$

332

$

314

$

987

$

956

Incentive and stock-based compensation

155

162

143

419

430

Employee benefits

93

76

87

261

263

Severance

1

2

3

8

50

Total personnel expense

$

588

$

572

$

547

$

1,675

$

1,699

Loan Composition

(dollars in millions)










Percent change 9/30/2020 vs

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

55,025

$

58,297

$

48,362

(5.6)

%

13.8

%

Commercial real estate:





Commercial mortgage

13,059

13,465

13,167

(3.0)

(.8)

Construction

1,947

1,919

1,480

1.5

31.6

Total commercial real estate loans

15,006

15,384

14,647

(2.5)

2.5

Commercial lease financing (b)

4,450

4,524

4,470

(1.6)

(.4)

Total commercial loans

74,481

78,205

67,479

(4.8)

10.4

Residential — prime loans:





Real estate — residential mortgage

8,715

8,149

6,527

6.9

33.5

Home equity loans

9,488

9,782

10,456

(3.0)

(9.3)

Total residential — prime loans

18,203

17,931

16,983

1.5

7.2

Consumer direct loans

4,395

4,327

2,789

1.6

57.6

Credit cards

970

974

1,105

(.4)

(12.2)

Consumer indirect loans

5,032

4,722

4,404

6.6

14.3

Total consumer loans

28,600

27,954

25,281

2.3

13.1

Total loans (c), (d)

$

103,081

$

106,159

$

92,760

(2.9)

%

11.1

%


(a)

Loan balances include $128 million, $132 million, and $147 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

(b)

Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $18 million, $18 million, and $10 million at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.

(c)

Total loans exclude loans of $743 million at September 30, 2020, $780 million at June 30, 2020, and $915 million at September 30, 2019, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

(d)

Accrued interest of $235 million, $225 million, and $257 million at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition

(dollars in millions)












Percent change 9/30/2020 vs

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

Commercial and industrial

$

336

$

419

$

195

(19.8)

%

72.3

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

1,031

1,107

1,123

(6.9)

(8.2)

Commercial lease financing

1


100

N/M

(99.0)

Real estate — residential mortgage

288

250

120

15.2

140.0

Consumer direct loans

68

231

60

(70.6)

13.3

Total loans held for sale (a)

$

1,724

$

2,007

$

1,598

(14.1)

%

7.9

%


(a)

Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $288 million at September 30, 2020, $250 million at June 30, 2020, and $120 million at September 30, 2019.

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

(in millions)







3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

Balance at beginning of period

$

2,007

$

2,143

$

1,334

$

1,598

$

1,790

New originations

3,282

3,621

3,333

3,659

3,222

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net

75

(15)

200

26

237

Loan sales

(3,583)

(3,679)

(2,649)

(3,933)

(3,602)

Loan draws (payments), net

(57)

(61)

(77)

(18)

(49)

Valuation adjustments


(2)

2

2


Balance at end of period (a)

$

1,724

$

2,007

$

2,143

$

1,334

$

1,598


(a)

Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $288 million at September 30, 2020, $250 million at June 30, 2020, $152 million at March 31, 2020, $140 million at December 31, 2019, and $120 million at September 30, 2019.

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)








Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

Average loans outstanding

$

104,919

$

107,941

$

91,956

$

103,018

$

90,805

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period

$

1,708

$

1359

$

890

$

900

$

883

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a)





204


Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period

1,708

1,359

890

1,104

883

Loans charged off:





Commercial and industrial

101

71

176

232

242







Real estate — commercial mortgage

13

2



18

6

Real estate — construction






4

   Total commercial real estate loans

13

2



18

10

Commercial lease financing

10

4

1

16

25

   Total commercial loans

124

77

177

266

277

Real estate — residential mortgage


2

1

2

3

Home equity loans

4

2

6

10

16

Consumer direct loans

8

10

10

30

30

Credit cards

9

12

11

32

34

Consumer indirect loans

6

7

8

22

24

   Total consumer loans

27

33

36

96

107

   Total loans charged off

151

110

213

362

384

Recoveries:





Commercial and industrial

9

5

6

19

22







Real estate — commercial mortgage

2




3

2

   Total commercial real estate loans

2




3

2

Commercial lease financing


1

1

1

4

   Total commercial loans

11

6

7

23

28

Real estate — residential mortgage

1




1

1

Home equity loans

3

1

2

6

6

Consumer direct loans

2

2

2

6

5

Credit cards

2

2

2

6

6

Consumer indirect loans

4

3

4

12

13

   Total consumer loans

12

8

10

31

31

   Total recoveries

23

14

17

54

59

Net loan charge-offs

(128)

(96)

(196)

(308)

(325)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

150

445

199

934

335

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period

$

1,730

$

1,708

$

893

$

1,730

$

893







Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior period

$

198

$

161

$

64

$

68

$

64

Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period





7


Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b)





66


Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period

198

161

64

141

64

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments

10

37

1

67

1

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c)

$

208

$

198

$

65

$

208

$

65







Total allowance for credit losses at end of period

$

1,938

$

1,906

$

958

$

1,938

$

958







Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.49

%

.36

%

.85

%

.40

%

.48

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.68

1.61

.96

1.68

.96

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.88

1.80

1.03

1.88

1.03

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

207.4

224.7

152.6

207.4

152.6

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

232.4

250.8

163.8

232.4

163.8







Discontinued operations — education lending business:





Loans charged off


$

2

$

1

$

4

$

9

Recoveries


2

1

3

3

   Net loan charge-offs





$

(1)

$

(6)


(a)

The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13.

(b)

The nine months ended September 30, 2020, amount excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets.

(c)

Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

Net loan charge-offs

$

128

$

96

$

84

$

99

$

196

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.49

%

.36

%

.35

%

.42

%

.85

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

1,730

$

1,708

$

1,359

$

900

$

893

Allowance for credit losses (a)

1,938

1,906

1,520

968

958

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.68

%

1.61

%

1.32

%

.95

%

.96

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.88

1.80

1.47

1.02

1.03

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

207.4

224.7

215.0

156.0

152.6

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

232.4

250.8

240.5

167.8

163.8

Nonperforming loans at period end

$

834

$

760

$

632

$

577

$

585

Nonperforming assets at period end

1,003

951

844

715

711

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.81

%

.72

%

.61

%

.61

%

.63

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
   nonperforming assets

.97

.89

.82

.75

.77


(a)

Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Commercial and industrial

$

459

$

404

$

277

$

264

$

238






Real estate — commercial mortgage

104

91

87

83

92

Real estate — construction

1

1

2

2

2

Total commercial real estate loans

105

92

89

85

94

Commercial lease financing

6

9

5

6

7

Total commercial loans

570

505

371

355

339

Real estate — residential mortgage

96

89

89

48

42

Home equity loans

146

141

143

145

179

Consumer direct loans

3

3

4

4

3

Credit cards

2

2

3

3

2

Consumer indirect loans

17

20

22

22

20

Total consumer loans

264

255

261

222

246

   Total nonperforming loans

834

760

632

577

585

OREO

105

112

119

35

39

Nonperforming loans held for sale

61

75

89

94

78

Other nonperforming assets

3

4

4

9

9

   Total nonperforming assets

$

1,003

$

951

$

844

$

715

$

711

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

73

87

128

97

54

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days

336

419

393

329

366

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)

306

310

340

347

347

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)

168

166

172

183

176

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending
   business 

6

7

7

7

7

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.81

%

.72

%

.61

%

.61

%

.63

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
   nonperforming assets

.97

.89

.82

.75

.77


(a)

Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider.  These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

(in millions)

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

Balance at beginning of period

$

760

$

632

$

577

$

585

$

561

Loans placed on nonaccrual status (a)

387

293

219

268

271

Charge-offs

(150)

(111)

(100)

(114)

(91)

Loans sold

(6)

(5)

(4)

(1)


Payments

(83)

(29)

(31)

(59)

(37)

Transfers to OREO



(3)

(3)

(4)

Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale




(47)

(78)

Loans returned to accrual status

(74)

(20)

(26)

(52)

(37)

Balance at end of period

$

834

$

760

$

632

$

577

$

585


(a)

Purchase credit impaired (PCI) loans meeting nonperforming criteria were historically excluded from Key's nonperforming disclosures. As a result of CECL implementation on January 1, 2020, PCI loans became purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans. PCD loans that met the definition of nonperforming are now included in nonperforming disclosures, resulting in a $45 million increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter of 2020.

Line of Business Results

(dollars in millions)
















Percentage change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q20

3Q19

Consumer Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$

871

$

841

$

820

$

825

$

833

3.6

%

4.6

%

Provision for credit losses

(16)

167

140

55

48

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

571

555

542

550

529

2.9

7.9

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

241

91

105

168

196

164.8

23.0

Average loans and leases

41,471

39,197

35,197

34,148

32,760

5.8

26.6

Average deposits

83,175

79,502

73,320

73,561

72,995

4.6

13.9

Net loan charge-offs

23

39

43

43

40

(41.0)

(42.5)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.22

%

.40

%

.49

%

.50

%

.48

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end

$

332

$

342

$

306

$

354

$

354

(2.9)

(6.2)

Return on average allocated equity

27.03

%

10.45

%

12.26

%

19.64

%

23.22

%

N/A

N/A









Commercial Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$

804

$

857

$

630

$

771

$

780

(6.2)

%

3.1

%

Provision for credit losses

163

314

218

38

32

(48.1)

409.4

Noninterest expense

443

438

358

393

378

1.1

17.2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

160

101

63

311

301

58.4

(46.8)

Average loans and leases

62,925

68,038

60,082

58,535

58,215

(7.5)

8.1

Average loans held for sale

1,383

2,012

1,607

1,465

1,325

(31.3)

4.4

Average deposits

51,238

47,685

36,256

38,224

36,204

7.5

41.5

Net loan charge-offs

104

57

40

39

35

82.5

197.1

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.66

%

.34

%

.27

%

.26

%

.24

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end

$

616

$

407

$

402

$

351

$

351

51.4

75.5

Return on average allocated equity

12.57

%

8.41

%

5.40

%

26.40

%

26.18

%

N/A

N/A
















TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful

Notable Items

(in millions)








Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

Provision for credit losses



$

(123)


$

(123)







Efficiency initiative expenses






(76)

Laurel Road acquisition expenses






(2)

Total notable items



(123)


(201)

Income taxes



(29)


(47)

Total notable items, after tax



$

(94)


$

(154)

SOURCE KeyCorp

