KeyCorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income Of $397 Million, Or $.41 Per Diluted Common Share

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $397 million, or $.41 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020. This compared to $159 million, or $.16 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020 and $383 million, or $.38 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, which included $.10 per diluted common share related to notable items.

Key's third quarter results reflect continued momentum in our businesses, strong credit discipline and investments we have made to strengthen our franchise. Our success also demonstrates the resiliency and dedication of our team in serving our clients and supporting our communities.

In the third quarter, revenue increased 3% from the prior year, driven by strong balance sheet growth and higher fee income. Average loans and deposits were both up double-digits from the same period last year, reflecting the impact from the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as strong loan originations from consumer mortgage and Laurel Road. Noninterest income benefitted from higher cards and payments activity and growth in consumer mortgage fees.

During the quarter, expense levels reflected higher variable costs from production-related incentives and cards and payments activity, as well as elevated pandemic-related costs associated with keeping our teammates and clients safe. Through our continuous improvement efforts, we are maintaining our focus on expenses – improving our efficiency while continuing to invest for growth, including our digital capabilities across our franchise.

Importantly, we remain committed to strong risk management practices and being disciplined with our capital. Our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ended the quarter at 9.5%, up 40 basis points from the prior quarter, and at the upper end of our targeted range.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, low interest rates and economic uncertainty, we are confident that Key is well-positioned to navigate the current environment while concurrently assisting in the recovery phase and investing in our bright future.

2Q20 3Q19 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 397

$ 159

$ 383



149.7 % 3.7 % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

per common share — assuming dilution .41

.16

.38



156.3

7.9

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 12.19 % 4.96 % 12.38 %

Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.00

.45

1.14



Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.5

9.1

9.5



Book value at period end $ 16.25

$ 16.07

$ 15.44



1.1 % 5.2 % Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.62 % 2.76 % 3.00 %

(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) 9/30/20 ratio is estimated.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























dollars in millions







Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,006

$ 1,025

$ 980



(1.9) % 2.7 % Noninterest income 681

692

650



(1.6)

4.8

Total revenue $ 1,687

$ 1,717

$ 1,630



Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2020, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $980 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income reflects higher earning asset balances partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates and a change in balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity and Key's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $19 million, primarily reflecting lower loan balances. The lower net interest margin was driven by a shift in balance sheet mix, reflecting continued elevated levels of liquidity.

Noninterest Income

























dollars in millions







Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Trust and investment services income $ 128

$ 123

$ 118



4.1 % 8.5 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 146

156

176



(6.4)

(17.0)

Service charges on deposit accounts 77

68

86



13.2

(10.5)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 38

60

42



(36.7)

(9.5)

Corporate services income 51

52

63



(1.9)

(19.0)

Cards and payments income 114

91

69



25.3

65.2

Corporate-owned life insurance income 30

35

32



(14.3)

(6.3)

Consumer mortgage income 51

62

16



(17.7)

218.8

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 18

12

21



50.0

(14.3)

Other income 28

33

27



(15.2)

3.7

Total noninterest income $ 681

$ 692

$ 650



Compared to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased by $31 million, primarily driven by a $45 million increase in cards and payments income related to higher prepaid card activity. Additionally, consumer mortgage income increased $35 million from the year-ago period, driven by strong loan originations and related fees. These increases were partially offset by a $30 million decline in investment banking and debt placement fees, primarily driven by lower loan syndication and M&A fees.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income decreased by $11 million. The largest driver of the quarterly decrease was a $22 million decline in operating lease income, related to gains on the sale of leveraged leases in the prior quarter. Investment banking and debt placement fees and consumer mortgage income delivered solid results, but both declined versus the prior quarter. Partially offsetting these declines was a $23 million increase in cards and payments income related to higher prepaid card activity and a $9 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest Expense

























dollars in millions







Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Personnel expense $ 588

$ 572

$ 547



2.8 % 7.5 % Nonpersonnel expense 449

441

392



1.8

14.5

Total noninterest expense $ 1,037

$ 1,013

$ 939



Key's noninterest expense was $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $98 million from the year-ago period. The increase is primarily related to higher payments-related expenses from prepaid card activity incurred in the current period, as well as COVID-19-related costs related to steps that the company has taken to ensure the health and safety of teammates. Personnel costs increased by $41 million, reflecting higher production-related incentives, merit increases and employee benefits costs.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased $24 million. The increase was largely due to payments-related costs (in other expense), as well as higher employee benefits costs, which drove an increase in personnel costs quarter over quarter.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























dollars in millions







Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 57,067

$ 60,480

$ 48,322



(5.6) % 18.1 % Other commercial loans 19,677

19,850

19,016



(.9)

3.5

Total consumer loans 28,175

27,611

24,618



2.0

14.4

Total loans $ 104,919

$ 107,941

$ 91,956



(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $129 million, $135 million, and $144 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Average loans were $104.9 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $13.0 billion compared to the third quarter of 2019. Commercial loans increased $9.4 billion, reflecting growth from PPP, as well as core broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans and increased utilization versus the year-ago period. Consumer loans increased $3.6 billion, driven by strength from Laurel Road and Key's consumer mortgage business.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, average loans decreased by $3.0 billion. Commercial loans declined as clients paid down elevated line draws from earlier in the year, partly offset by growth in PPP average balances. Consumer loans continue to reflect strength from Laurel Road, as well as Key's consumer mortgage business.

Average Deposits

























dollars in millions







Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Non-time deposits $ 127,347

$ 118,694

$ 97,205



7.3 % 31.0 % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 3,862

4,950

7,625



(22.0)

(49.4)

Other time deposits 3,735

4,333

5,449



(13.8)

(31.5)

Total deposits $ 134,944

$ 127,977

$ 110,279



Cost of total deposits .16 % .30 % .82 %

N/A

Average deposits totaled $134.9 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $24.7 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships, partially offset by a decline in time deposits as a result of lower interest rates.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, average deposits increased by $7.0 billion, primarily driven by broad-based commercial growth as well as growth from consumer stimulus payments and lower consumer spending. This growth was offset by a continued decline in time deposits.

ASSET QUALITY

























dollars in millions







Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Net loan charge-offs $ 128

$ 96

$ 196



33.3 % (34.7) % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .49 % .36 % .85 %

Nonperforming loans at period end $ 834

$ 760

$ 585



9.7

42.6

Nonperforming assets at period end 1,003

951

711



5.5

41.1

Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,730

1,708

893



1.3

93.7

Allowance for credit losses 1,938

1,906

958



1.7

102.3

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 207.4 % 224.7 % 152.6 %

N/A

N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 232.4

250.8

163.8



N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses $ 160

$ 482

$ 200



Key's provision for credit losses was $160 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $200 million for the third quarter of 2019 (which included $123 million related to a previously-disclosed fraud loss), and $482 million for the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses reflects the adoption of a new accounting standard, often referred to as Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"), beginning in the first quarter of 2020. This framework requires that management estimate credit losses over the full remaining expected life and consider expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions.

The provision for credit losses exceeded net charge-offs by $32 million. Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $128 million, or .49% of average total loans. These results compare to $196 million, or .85%, for the third quarter of 2019 (which included $123 million related to a previously-disclosed fraud loss) and $96 million, or .36%, for the second quarter of 2020. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.9 billion, or 1.88% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.03% at September 30, 2019, and 1.80% at June 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2020, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $834 million, which represented .81% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .63% at September 30, 2019, and .72% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, totaled $1.0 billion, and represented .97% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .77% at September 30, 2019, and .89% at June 30, 2020.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2020.

Capital Ratios















9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.5 % 9.1 % 9.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.9

10.5

10.9

Total risk based capital (a) 13.3

12.8

12.9

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.8

7.6

8.6

Leverage (a) 8.7

8.8

9.9















(a) 9/30/2020 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2020. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2020, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.5% and 10.9%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 7.8% at September 30, 2020.

Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 31 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























in thousands







Change 3Q20 vs.



3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 975,947

975,319

1,003,114



.1 % (2.7) % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee

compensation plans (1)

(19)

(15,076)



(94.7)

(100.0)

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 259

647

500



(60.0)

(48.2)



Shares outstanding at end of period 976,205

975,947

988,538



—

Consistent with Key's 2020 Capital Plan, during the third quarter of 2020, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share. Per Key's announcement on March 17, 2020, share repurchase activity has been temporarily suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























dollars in millions







Change 3Q20 vs.



3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 871

$ 841

$ 833



3.6 % 4.6 % Commercial Bank 804

857

780



(6.2)

3.1

Other (a) 12

19

17



(36.8)

(29.4)

Total $ 1,687

$ 1,717

$ 1,630



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 241

$ 91

$ 196



164.8 % 23.0 % Commercial Bank 160

101

301



58.4

(46.8)

Other (a) 23

(7)

(84)



N/M

N/M

Total $ 424

$ 185

$ 413



(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 604

$ 594

$ 595



1.7 % 1.5 % Noninterest income 267

247

238



8.1

12.2

Total revenue (TE) 871

841

833



3.6

4.6

Provision for credit losses (16)

167

48



N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense 571

555

529



2.9

7.9

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 316

119

256



165.5

23.4

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 75

28

60



167.9

25.0

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 241

$ 91

$ 196



Average balances











Loans and leases $ 41,471

$ 39,197

$ 32,760



5.8 % 26.6 % Total assets 44,888

44,088

36,397



1.8

23.3

Deposits 83,175

79,502

72,995



4.6

13.9















Assets under management at period end $ 41,312

$ 39,722

$ 39,416



Additional Consumer Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 100

$ 87

$ 90



14.9 % 11.1 % Service charges on deposit accounts 44

38

58



15.8

(24.1)

Cards and payments income 55

47

52



17.0

5.8

Consumer mortgage income 51

62

16



(17.7)

218.8

Other noninterest income 17

13

22



30.8

(22.7)

Total noninterest income $ 267

$ 247

$ 238



Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 52,550

$ 49,152

$ 43,638



6.9 % 20.4 % Savings deposits 5,169

4,817

4,406



7.3

17.3

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 3,550

4,520

6,488



(21.5)

(45.3)

Other time deposits 3,701

4,296

5,430



(13.9)

(31.8)

Noninterest-bearing deposits 18,205

16,717

13,033



8.9

39.7

Total deposits $ 83,175

$ 79,502

$ 72,995



Home equity loans











Average balance $ 9,528

$ 9,893

$ 10,413







Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination) 70 % 70 % 70 %





Percent first lien positions 64

63

60





















Other data











Branches 1,077

1,077

1,101







Automated teller machines 1,388

1,394

1,422























Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q20 vs. 3Q19)

Net income attributable to Key of $241 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $196 million for the year-ago quarter

for the third quarter of 2020, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $9 million , or 1.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, as a result of strong balance sheet growth, partially offset by the lower interest rate environment

, or 1.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, as a result of strong balance sheet growth, partially offset by the lower interest rate environment Average loans and leases increased $8.7 billion , or 26.6%, driven by benefit from the PPP, as well as growth from consumer mortgage and Laurel Road

, or 26.6%, driven by benefit from the PPP, as well as growth from consumer mortgage and Laurel Road Average deposits increased $10.2 billion , or 13.9%, from the third quarter of 2019, driven by consumer stimulus payments and relationship growth

, or 13.9%, from the third quarter of 2019, driven by consumer stimulus payments and relationship growth Provision for credit losses decreased $64 million compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to lower net charge-offs and a reduced allowance, driven by improved macroeconomic factors and continued strength in client credit quality

compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to lower net charge-offs and a reduced allowance, driven by improved macroeconomic factors and continued strength in client credit quality Noninterest income increased $29 million , or 12.2%, from the year ago quarter, driven by strength in consumer mortgage income and higher trust and investment services income, partially offset by lower consumer spend activity

, or 12.2%, from the year ago quarter, driven by strength in consumer mortgage income and higher trust and investment services income, partially offset by lower consumer spend activity Noninterest expense increased $42 million , or 7.9%, from the year ago quarter driven by higher variable expenses from production-related incentives and higher loan volumes

Commercial Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 421

$ 452

$ 399



(6.9) % 5.5 % Noninterest income 383

405

381



(5.4)

.5

Total revenue (TE) 804

857

780



(6.2)

3.1

Provision for credit losses 163

314

32



(48.1)

409.4

Noninterest expense 443

438

378



1.1

17.2

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 198

105

370



88.6

(46.5)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 38

4

69



850.0

(44.9)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 160

$ 101

$ 301



Average balances











Loans and leases $ 62,925

$ 68,038

$ 58,215



(7.5) % 8.1 % Loans held for sale 1,383

2,012

1,325



(31.3)

4.4

Total assets 72,613

76,974

66,549



(5.7)

9.1

Deposits 51,238

47,685

36,204



Additional Commercial Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 3Q20 vs.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 28

$ 36

$ 28



(22.2) % —

Investment banking and debt placement fees 146

156

176



(6.4)

(17.0) % Operating lease income and other leasing gains 38

46

40



(17.4)

Corporate services income 44

45

56



(2.2)

(21.4)

Service charges on deposit accounts 32

30

27



6.7

18.5

Cards and payments income 59

44

16



34.1

268.8

Payments and services income 135

119

99



13.4

36.4















Commercial mortgage servicing fees 18

12

20



50.0

(10.0)

Other noninterest income 18

36

18



(50.0)

—

Total noninterest income $ 383

$ 405

$ 381



Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q20 vs. 3Q19)

Net income attributable to Key of $160 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $301 million for the year-ago quarter

for the third quarter of 2020, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $22 million , or 5.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, with balance sheet growth partially offset by the lower interest rate environment

, or 5.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, with balance sheet growth partially offset by the lower interest rate environment Average loan and lease balances increased $4.7 billion , or 8.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans from line draws and PPP loans

, or 8.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans from line draws and PPP loans Average deposit balances increased $15 billion , or 41.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs

, or 41.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs Provision for credit losses increased $131 million compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven by an increase in net charge-offs and higher reserve levels

compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven by an increase in net charge-offs and higher reserve levels Noninterest income increased $2 million , from the third quarter of 2019, as higher cards and payments income related to prepaid card revenue was partially offset by declines in investment banking and corporate services income

, from the third quarter of 2019, as higher cards and payments income related to prepaid card revenue was partially offset by declines in investment banking and corporate services income Noninterest expense increased by $65 million , or 17.2%, from the third quarter of 2019 driven by elevated variable expenses related to prepaid card

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.5 billion at September 30, 2020.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name.



This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the COVID–19 global pandemic is adversely affecting us, our clients, and third–party service providers, among others, and its impact may adversely affect our business and results of operations over a period of time. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,006

$ 1,025

$ 980



Noninterest income 681

692

650



Total revenue (TE) 1,687

1,717

1,630



Provision for credit losses 160

482

200



Noninterest expense 1,037

1,013

939



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 424

185

413



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 4

2

3



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 428

187

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 397

159

383



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 4

2

3



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 401

161

Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .41

$ .16

$ .39



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .41

.17

.39













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .41

.16

.38



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .41

.17

Cash dividends declared .185

.185

.185



Book value at period end 16.25

16.07

15.44



Tangible book value at period end 13.32

13.12

12.48



Market price at period end 11.93

12.18

Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.00 % .45 % 1.14 %

Return on average common equity 9.98

4.05

9.99



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.19

4.96

12.38



Net interest margin (TE) 2.62

2.76

3.00



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.6

57.9

56.0













From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.00 % .46 % 1.14 %

Return on average common equity 10.08

4.10

10.07



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.31

5.02

12.48



Net interest margin (TE) 2.62

2.76

2.98



Loan to deposit (c) 77.2

80.4

Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 10.4 % 10.2 % 11.7 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 9.3

9.2

10.4



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.8

7.6

8.6



Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.5

9.1

9.5



Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 10.9

10.5

10.9



Total risk-based capital (d) 13.3

12.8

12.9



Leverage (d) 8.7

8.8

Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 128

$ 96

$ 196



Net loan charge-offs to average loans .49 % .36 % .85 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,730

$ 1,708

$ 893



Allowance for credit losses 1,938

1,906

958



Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.68 % 1.61 % .96 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.88

1.80

1.03



Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (e) 207.4

224.7

152.6



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (e) 232.4

250.8

163.8



Nonperforming loans at period-end (e) $ 834

$ 760

$ 585



Nonperforming assets at period-end (e) 1,003

951

711



Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (e) .81 % .72 % .63 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (e) .97

.89

Trust assets







Assets under management $ 41,312

$ 39,722

$ 39,416











Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,097

16,646

16,898



Branches 1,077

1,077

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 6

$ 7

Net interest income (TE) $ 3,020

$ 2,954



Noninterest income 1,850

1,808



Total revenue (TE) 4,870

4,762



Provision for credit losses 1,001

336



Noninterest expense 2,981

2,921



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 754

1,242



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 7

6



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 761

1,248











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 674

$ 1,172



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 7

6



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 681

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .70

$ 1.17



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes .01

.01



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .70

1.18











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .69

1.16



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution .01

.01



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .70

1.17











Cash dividends paid .555

From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets .63 % 1.17 %

Return on average common equity 5.75

10.62



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 7.06

13.23



Net interest margin (TE) 2.78

3.06



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.2

59.9











From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets .63 % 1.16 %

Return on average common equity 5.81

10.68



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 7.13

13.30



Net interest margin (TE) 2.78

Net loan charge-offs $ 308

$ 325



Average full-time equivalent employees 16,758

Taxable-equivalent adjustment 21

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) September 30, 2020, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(dollars in millions) The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio" and certain ratios excluding notable items.

Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without notable items, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019

9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,722

$ 17,542

$ 17,116







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,862

2,877

2,928







Preferred Stock (b) 1,856

1,856

1,856







Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 13,004

$ 12,809

$ 12,332







Total assets (GAAP) $ 170,540

$ 171,192

$ 146,691







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,862

2,877

2,928







Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 167,678

$ 168,315

$ 143,763







Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.8 % 7.6 % 8.6 %





Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,000

$ 1,018

$ 972



$ 2,999

$ 2,930

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 6

7

8



21

24

Noninterest income 681

692

650



1,850

1,808

Less: Noninterest expense 1,037

1,013

939



2,981

2,921

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 650

$ 704

$ 691



$ 1,889

$ 1,841

Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,730

$ 17,688

$ 17,113



$ 17,545

$ 16,454

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,870

2,886

2,942



2,886

2,905

Preferred stock (average) 1,900

1,900

1,900



1,900

1,705

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 12,960

$ 12,902

$ 12,271



$ 12,759

$ 11,844

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common

shareholders (GAAP) $ 397

$ 159

$ 383



$ 674

$ 1,172

Plus: Notable items, after tax (d) —

—

94



—

154

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common

shareholders excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 397

$ 159

$ 477



$ 674

$ 1,326

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12,960

12,902

12,271



12,759

11,844















Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-

GAAP) 12.19 % 4.96 % 12.38 %

7.06 % 13.23 % Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding

notable items (non-GAAP) 12.19 % 4.96 % 15.42 %

7.06 % 14.97 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 401

$ 161

$ 386



$ 681

$ 1,178

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12,960

12,902

12,271



12,759

11,844















Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 12.31 % 5.02 % 12.48 %

7.13 % 13.30 %



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019

9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,037

$ 1,013

$ 939



$ 2,981

$ 2,921

Less: Intangible asset amortization 15

18

26



50

70

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,022

$ 995

$ 913



$ 2,931

$ 2,851

Less: Notable items (d) —

—

—



—

78

Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 1,022

$ 995

$ 913



$ 2,931

$ 2,773















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,000

$ 1,018

$ 972



$ 2,999

$ 2,930

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 6

7

8



21

24

Noninterest income 681

692

650



1,850

1,808

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,687

$ 1,717

$ 1,630



$ 4,870

$ 4,762















Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.6 % 57.9 % 56.0 %

Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 60.6 % 57.9 % 56.0 %

(a) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, intangible assets exclude $5 million, $5 million, and $9 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $5 million, $6 million, and $9 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $6 million and $11 million, respectively, of average purchase credit card receivables. (d) Additional detail provided in Notable Items table on page 24 of this release. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Loans $ 103,081

$ 106,159

$ 92,760



Loans held for sale 1,724

2,007

1,598



Securities available for sale 26,895

23,600

22,378



Held-to-maturity securities 8,384

9,075

10,490



Trading account assets 733

645

963



Short-term investments 14,148

14,036

3,351



Other investments 620

655

620





Total earning assets 155,585

156,177

132,160



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,730)

(1,708)

(893)



Cash and due from banks 956

1,059

636



Premises and equipment 765

776

815



Goodwill 2,664

2,664

2,664



Other intangible assets 203

218

272



Corporate-owned life insurance 4,274

4,251

4,216



Accrued income and other assets 7,084

6,976

5,881



Discontinued assets 739

779

940





Total assets $ 170,540

171,192

146,691













Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 80,791

$ 78,853

$ 65,604





Savings deposits 5,585

5,371

4,668





Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 3,345

4,476

7,194





Other time deposits 3,450

4,011

5,300





Total interest-bearing deposits 93,171

92,711

82,766





Noninterest-bearing deposits 43,575

42,802

28,883





Total deposits 136,746

135,513

111,649



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 213

267

182



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 818

1,716

700



Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,356

2,420

2,574



Long-term debt 12,685

13,734

14,470





Total liabilities 152,818

153,650

129,575













Equity







Preferred stock 1,900

1,900

1,900



Common shares 1,257

1,257

1,257



Capital surplus 6,263

6,240

6,287



Retained earnings 12,375

12,154

12,209



Treasury stock, at cost (4,940)

(4,945)

(4,696)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 867

936

159





Key shareholders' equity 17,722

17,542

17,116



Noncontrolling interests —

—

—





Total equity 17,722

17,542

17,116

Total liabilities and equity $ 170,540

$ 171,192

$ 146,691













975,947

988,538



9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019

9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Interest income













Loans $ 927

$ 980

$ 1,073



$ 2,933

$ 3,221



Loans held for sale 18

21

18



58

46



Securities available for sale 115

121

136



365

400



Held-to-maturity securities 53

56

64



171

199



Trading account assets 3

5

7



16

24



Short-term investments 1

7

16



14

49



Other investments 2

—

3



3

11





Total interest income 1,119

1,190

1,317



3,560

3,950

Interest expense













Deposits 54

96

227



319

652



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements —

—

—



6

1



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 1

5

4



11

13



Long-term debt 64

71

114



225

354





Total interest expense 119

172

345



561

1020

Net interest income 1,000

1,018

972



2,999

2,930

Provision for credit losses 160

482

200



1,001

336

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 840

536

772



1,998

2,594

Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 128

123

118



384

355



Investment banking and debt placement fees 146

156

176



418

449



Service charges on deposit accounts 77

68

86



229

251



Operating lease income and other leasing gains 38

60

42



128

123



Corporate services income 51

52

63



165

171



Cards and payments income 114

91

69



271

208



Corporate-owned life insurance income 30

35

32



101

97



Consumer mortgage income 51

62

16



133

42



Commercial mortgage servicing fees 18

12

21



48

58



Other income 28

33

27



(27)

54





Total noninterest income 681

692

650



1,850

1,808

Noninterest expense













Personnel 588

572

547



1,675

1,699



Net occupancy 76

71

72



223

217



Computer processing 59

56

53



170

163



Business services and professional fees 49

49

43



142

132



Equipment 25

25

27



74

75



Operating lease expense 33

34

33



103

91



Marketing 22

24

26



67

69



FDIC assessment 6

8

7



23

23



Intangible asset amortization 15

18

26



50

70



OREO expense, net (1)

6

3



8

10



Other expense 165

150

102



446

372





Total noninterest expense 1,037

1,013

939



2,981

2,921

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 484

215

483



867

1,481



Income taxes 60

30

70



113

239

Income (loss) from continuing operations 424

185

413



754

1,242



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 4

2

3



7

6

Net income (loss) 428

187

416



761

1,248



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

—



—

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 428

$ 187

$ 416



$ 761

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 397

$ 159

$ 383



$ 674

$ 1,172

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 401

161

386



681

1,178

Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .41

$ .16

$ .39



$ .70

$ 1.17

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .41

.17

.39



.70

1.18

Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .41

$ .16

$ .38



$ .69

$ 1.16

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .41

.17

.39



.70

Cash dividends declared per common share $ .185

$ .185

$ .185



$ .555

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 967,804

967,147

988,319



967,632

998,268



Effect of common share options and other stock awards 6,184

4,994

10,009



6,648

9,632

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 973,988

972,141

998,328



974,280

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 57,067

$ 474

3.31 %

$ 60,480

$ 518

3.44 %

$ 48,322

$ 543

4.46 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 13,202

117

3.54



13,510

128

3.80



13,056

163

4.95



Real estate — construction 1,987

18

3.57



1,756

17

3.97



1,463

19

5.22



Commercial lease financing 4,488

35

3.10



4,584

33

2.96



4,497

42

3.68



Total commercial loans 76,744

644

3.34



80,330

696

3.49



67,338

767

4.52



Real estate — residential mortgage 8,398

73

3.46



7,783

69

3.57



6,256

62

3.97



Home equity loans 9,580

91

3.82



9,949

97

3.89



10,488

132

4.97



Consumer direct loans 4,403

56

5.07



4,152

55

5.24



2,548

45

6.99



Credit cards 967

25

10.24



983

25

10.22



1,100

32

11.59



Consumer indirect loans 4,827

44

3.66



4,744

45

3.82



4,226

43

4.10



Total consumer loans 28,175

289

4.10



27,611

291

4.22



24,618

314

5.07



Total loans 104,919

933

3.55



107,941

987

3.67



91,956

1,081

4.67



Loans held for sale 1,924

18

3.61



2,463

21

3.50



1,558

18

4.65



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 24,941

115

1.90



20,749

121

2.43



21,867

136

2.52



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 8,677

53

2.44



9,331

56

2.43



10,684

64

2.41



Trading account assets 686

3

2.08



760

5

2.43



884

7

3.00



Short-term investments 12,525

1

.04



7,892

7

0.31



2,861

16

2.19



Other investments (e) 640

2

1.49



672

—

.29



624

3

1.82



Total earning assets 154,312

1,125

2.93



149,808

1,197

3.22



130,434

1,325

4.05



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,696)







(1,413)







(881)







Accrued income and other assets 16,195







15,704







14,605







Discontinued assets 752







793







957







Total assets $ 169,563







$ 164,892







NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 80,175

26

.13



$ 75,297

56

.30



$ 64,595

154

.94



Savings deposits 5,478

1

.04



5,130

—

.04



4,709

1

.10



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 3,862

16

1.60



4,950

24

1.93



7,625

45

2.37



Other time deposits 3,735

11

1.17



4,333

16

1.52



5,449

27

1.96



Total interest-bearing deposits 93,250

54

.23



89,710

96

.43



82,378

227

1.09



Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under repurchase agreements 225

—

.05



242

—

.03



187

—

.50



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 761

1

.68



2,869

5

.57



626

4

2.04



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,801

64

2.12



12,954

71

2.30



13,347

114

3.51



Total interest-bearing liabilities 107,037

119

.45



105,775

172

.66



96,538

345

1.42



Noninterest-bearing deposits 41,694







38,267







27,901







Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,350







2,369







2,605







Discontinued liabilities (g) 752







793







957







Total liabilities 151,833







147,204







Key shareholders' equity 17,730







17,688







17,113







Noncontrolling interests —







—







1







Total equity 17,730







17,688







17,114







Total liabilities and equity $ 169,563







$ 164,892







2.48 %





2.56 %





2.63 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

1,006

2.62 %



1,025

2.76 %



980

3.00 % TE adjustment (b)

6







7







8





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,000







$ 1,018







Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets















Loans: (b), (c)















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 55,676

$ 1,500

3.60 %

$ 47,191

$ 1,622

4.59 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 13,419

400

3.98



13,744

517

5.03



Real estate — construction 1,804

55

4.06



1,482

60

5.37



Commercial lease financing 4,546

107

3.15



4,490

124

3.66



Total commercial loans 75,445

2,062

3.65



66,907

2,323

4.64



Real estate — residential mortgage 7,801

210

3.59



5,866

176

4.00



Home equity loans 9,894

301

4.07



10,726

404

5.03



Consumer direct loans 4,089

165

5.38



2,256

125

7.42



Credit cards 1,010

81

10.68



1,099

95

11.55



Consumer indirect loans 4,779

135

3.78



3,951

122

4.13



Total consumer loans 27,573

892

4.32



23,898

922

5.15



Total loans 103,018

2,954

3.83



90,805

3,245

4.77



Loans held for sale 2,090

58

3.68



1,329

46

4.64



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 22,297

365

2.25



21,059

400

2.52



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,274

171

2.46



11,035

199

2.41



Trading account assets 837

16

2.55



988

24

3.22



Short-term investments 7,412

14

.24



2,930

49

2.23



Other investments (e) 642

3

.72



639

11

2.18



Total earning assets 145,570

3,581

3.30



128,785

3,974

4.12



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1403)







(880)







Accrued income and other assets 15,579







14,414







Discontinued assets 794







1,010







Total assets $ 160,540







NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 74,087

194

.35



$ 62,827

431

.92



Savings deposits 5,089

2

.04



4,767

3

.09



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 5,036

74

1.96



8,046

140

2.33



Other time deposits 4,321

49

1.53



5,506

78

1.90



Total interest-bearing deposits 88,533

319

.48



81,146

652

1.07



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase

agreements 821

6

.95



262

1

.63



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 1,674

11

.87



706

13

2.43



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,733

225

2.45



13,241

354

3.62



Total interest-bearing liabilities 103,761

561

.73



95,355

1020

1.43



Noninterest-bearing deposits 35,922







28,016







Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,518







2,493







Discontinued liabilities (g) 794







1,010







Total liabilities 142,995







Key shareholders' equity 17,545







16,454







Noncontrolling interests —







1







Total equity 17,545







16,455







Total liabilities and equity $ 160,540







2.57 %





2.69 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

3,020 2.78 %



2,954

3.06 % TE adjustment (b)

21





24





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 2,999







9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019

9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Personnel (a) $ 588

$ 572

$ 547



$ 1,675

$ 1,699

Net occupancy 76

71

72



223

217

Computer processing 59

56

53



170

163

Business services and professional fees 49

49

43



142

132

Equipment 25

25

27



74

75

Operating lease expense 33

34

33



103

91

Marketing 22

24

26



67

69

FDIC assessment 6

8

7



23

23

Intangible asset amortization 15

18

26



50

70

OREO expense, net (1)

6

3



8

10

Other expense 165

150

102



446

372

Total noninterest expense $ 1,037

$ 1,013

$ 939



$ 2,981

$ 2,921

Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,097

16,646

16,898



16,758

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019

9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Salaries and contract labor $ 339

$ 332

$ 314



$ 987

$ 956

Incentive and stock-based compensation 155

162

143



419

430

Employee benefits 93

76

87



261

263

Severance 1

2

3



8

50

Total personnel expense $ 588

$ 572

$ 547



$ 1,675

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019

6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 55,025

$ 58,297

$ 48,362



(5.6) % 13.8 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 13,059

13,465

13,167



(3.0)

(.8)

Construction 1,947

1,919

1,480



1.5

31.6

Total commercial real estate loans 15,006

15,384

14,647



(2.5)

2.5

Commercial lease financing (b) 4,450

4,524

4,470



(1.6)

(.4)

Total commercial loans 74,481

78,205

67,479



(4.8)

10.4

Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 8,715

8,149

6,527



6.9

33.5

Home equity loans 9,488

9,782

10,456



(3.0)

(9.3)

Total residential — prime loans 18,203

17,931

16,983



1.5

7.2

Consumer direct loans 4,395

4,327

2,789



1.6

57.6

Credit cards 970

974

1,105



(.4)

(12.2)

Consumer indirect loans 5,032

4,722

4,404



6.6

14.3

Total consumer loans 28,600

27,954

25,281



2.3

13.1

Total loans (c), (d) $ 103,081

$ 106,159

$ 92,760



9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019

6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Commercial and industrial $ 336

$ 419

$ 195



(19.8) % 72.3 % Real estate — commercial mortgage 1,031

1,107

1,123



(6.9)

(8.2)

Commercial lease financing 1

—

100



N/M

(99.0)

Real estate — residential mortgage 288

250

120



15.2

140.0

Consumer direct loans 68

231

60



(70.6)

13.3

Total loans held for sale (a) $ 1,724

$ 2,007

$ 1,598



3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Balance at beginning of period $ 2,007

$ 2,143

$ 1,334

$ 1,598

$ 1,790

New originations 3,282

3,621

3,333

3,659

3,222

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net 75

(15)

200

26

237

Loan sales (3,583)

(3,679)

(2,649)

(3,933)

(3,602)

Loan draws (payments), net (57)

(61)

(77)

(18)

(49)

Valuation adjustments —

(2)

2

2

—

Balance at end of period (a) $ 1,724

$ 2,007

$ 2,143

$ 1,334

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019

9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Average loans outstanding $ 104,919

$ 107,941

$ 91,956



$ 103,018

$ 90,805

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period $ 1,708

$ 1359

$ 890



$ 900

$ 883

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a) —

—

—



204

—

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,708

1,359

890



1,104

883

Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 101

71

176



232

242















Real estate — commercial mortgage 13

2

—



18

6

Real estate — construction —

—

—



—

4

Total commercial real estate loans 13

2

—



18

10

Commercial lease financing 10

4

1



16

25

Total commercial loans 124

77

177



266

277

Real estate — residential mortgage —

2

1



2

3

Home equity loans 4

2

6



10

16

Consumer direct loans 8

10

10



30

30

Credit cards 9

12

11



32

34

Consumer indirect loans 6

7

8



22

24

Total consumer loans 27

33

36



96

107

Total loans charged off 151

110

213



362

384

Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 9

5

6



19

22















Real estate — commercial mortgage 2

—

—



3

2

Total commercial real estate loans 2

—

—



3

2

Commercial lease financing —

1

1



1

4

Total commercial loans 11

6

7



23

28

Real estate — residential mortgage 1

—

—



1

1

Home equity loans 3

1

2



6

6

Consumer direct loans 2

2

2



6

5

Credit cards 2

2

2



6

6

Consumer indirect loans 4

3

4



12

13

Total consumer loans 12

8

10



31

31

Total recoveries 23

14

17



54

59

Net loan charge-offs (128)

(96)

(196)



(308)

(325)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 150

445

199



934

335

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,730

$ 1,708

$ 893



$ 1,730

$ 893















Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior period $ 198

$ 161

$ 64



$ 68

$ 64

Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period —

—

—



7

—

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b) —

—

—



66

—

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 198

161

64



141

64

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 10

37

1



67

1

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c) $ 208

$ 198

$ 65



$ 208

$ 65















Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,938

$ 1,906

$ 958



$ 1,938

$ 958















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .49 % .36 % .85 %

.40 % .48 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.68

1.61

.96



1.68

.96

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.88

1.80

1.03



1.88

1.03

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 207.4

224.7

152.6



207.4

152.6

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 232.4

250.8

163.8



232.4

163.8















Discontinued operations — education lending business:











Loans charged off —

$ 2

$ 1



$ 4

$ 9

Recoveries —

2

1



3

3

Net loan charge-offs —

—

—



$ (1)

3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Net loan charge-offs $ 128

$ 96

$ 84

$ 99

$ 196

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .49 % .36 % .35 % .42 % .85 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,730

$ 1,708

$ 1,359

$ 900

$ 893

Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,938

1,906

1,520

968

958

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.68 % 1.61 % 1.32 % .95 % .96 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.88

1.80

1.47

1.02

1.03

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 207.4

224.7

215.0

156.0

152.6

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 232.4

250.8

240.5

167.8

163.8

Nonperforming loans at period end $ 834

$ 760

$ 632

$ 577

$ 585

Nonperforming assets at period end 1,003

951

844

715

711

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .81 % .72 % .61 % .61 % .63 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .97

.89

.82

.75

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Commercial and industrial $ 459

$ 404

$ 277

$ 264

$ 238













Real estate — commercial mortgage 104

91

87

83

92

Real estate — construction 1

1

2

2

2

Total commercial real estate loans 105

92

89

85

94

Commercial lease financing 6

9

5

6

7

Total commercial loans 570

505

371

355

339

Real estate — residential mortgage 96

89

89

48

42

Home equity loans 146

141

143

145

179

Consumer direct loans 3

3

4

4

3

Credit cards 2

2

3

3

2

Consumer indirect loans 17

20

22

22

20

Total consumer loans 264

255

261

222

246

Total nonperforming loans 834

760

632

577

585

OREO 105

112

119

35

39

Nonperforming loans held for sale 61

75

89

94

78

Other nonperforming assets 3

4

4

9

9

Total nonperforming assets $ 1,003

$ 951

$ 844

$ 715

$ 711

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 73

87

128

97

54

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 336

419

393

329

366

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a) 306

310

340

347

347

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a) 168

166

172

183

176

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending

business 6

7

7

7

7

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .81 % .72 % .61 % .61 % .63 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .97

.89

.82

.75

3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Balance at beginning of period $ 760

$ 632

$ 577

$ 585

$ 561

Loans placed on nonaccrual status (a) 387

293

219

268

271

Charge-offs (150)

(111)

(100)

(114)

(91)

Loans sold (6)

(5)

(4)

(1)

—

Payments (83)

(29)

(31)

(59)

(37)

Transfers to OREO —

—

(3)

(3)

(4)

Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale —

—

—

(47)

(78)

Loans returned to accrual status (74)

(20)

(26)

(52)

(37)

Balance at end of period $ 834

$ 760

$ 632

$ 577

3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19

2Q20 3Q19 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 871

$ 841

$ 820

$ 825

$ 833



3.6 % 4.6 % Provision for credit losses (16)

167

140

55

48



N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense 571

555

542

550

529



2.9

7.9

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 241

91

105

168

196



164.8

23.0

Average loans and leases 41,471

39,197

35,197

34,148

32,760



5.8

26.6

Average deposits 83,175

79,502

73,320

73,561

72,995



4.6

13.9

Net loan charge-offs 23

39

43

43

40



(41.0)

(42.5)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .22 % .40 % .49 % .50 % .48 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end $ 332

$ 342

$ 306

$ 354

$ 354



(2.9)

(6.2)

Return on average allocated equity 27.03 % 10.45 % 12.26 % 19.64 % 23.22 %

N/A

N/A



















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 804

$ 857

$ 630

$ 771

$ 780



(6.2) % 3.1 % Provision for credit losses 163

314

218

38

32



(48.1)

409.4

Noninterest expense 443

438

358

393

378



1.1

17.2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 160

101

63

311

301



58.4

(46.8)

Average loans and leases 62,925

68,038

60,082

58,535

58,215



(7.5)

8.1

Average loans held for sale 1,383

2,012

1,607

1,465

1,325



(31.3)

4.4

Average deposits 51,238

47,685

36,256

38,224

36,204



7.5

41.5

Net loan charge-offs 104

57

40

39

35



82.5

197.1

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .66 % .34 % .27 % .26 % .24 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end $ 616

$ 407

$ 402

$ 351

$ 351



51.4

75.5

Return on average allocated equity 12.57 % 8.41 % 5.40 % 26.40 % 26.18 %

N/A

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019

9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Provision for credit losses —

—

$ (123)



—

$ (123)















Efficiency initiative expenses —

—

—



—

(76)

Laurel Road acquisition expenses —

—

—



—

(2)

Total notable items —

—

(123)



—

(201)

Income taxes —

—

(29)



—

(47)

Total notable items, after tax —

—

$ (94)



—

