KeyCorp To Host An Investor Meeting In New York City

CLEVELAND, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that it will host an investor meeting in New York City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gorman and other members of Key's senior leadership team will discuss the company's strategy, performance, and outlook.

Attendance in person is for institutional investors and analysts, by invitation only. For those not in attendance, a live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.key.com/ir. Presentation slides will be posted on KeyCorp's website prior to the event. If you are unable to join, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Events & Presentations.

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $176.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp

Related Links

www.key.com

