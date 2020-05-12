KeyLogic Systems Acquires OnLocation, Establishing a New Industry Leader in Advanced Modeling and Analysis Capabilities for the Evolving Energy Sector

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyLogic Systems, LLC, a subsidiary of IIA Technologies Corp., specializing in R&D management, energy systems analysis, data analytics, system engineering, and power grid modernization and security solutions, has announced the acquisition of OnLocation, Inc. The staff of OnLocation has over 100 years of combined experience developing and applying innovative mathematical models designed to tackle a myriad of energy and environmental policy issues. OnLocation has extensive experience with integrated energy models including NEMS, Markal, POEMS, and IDEAS.

The merger of KeyLogic and OnLocation establishes a new powerhouse in the critical area of energy analysis and modeling. The combined team of data scientists, engineers, researchers, and policy analysts will leverage network and cloud management, AI/ML, high performance computing, modeling, and cyber data analytics to solve energy and environmental issues with high-impact outcomes. The merger with OnLocation will bolster the team's expertise in quantitative analytical methods and modeling to objectively inform decision-making in energy and related industries.

KeyLogic has a 20-year portfolio of successes in supporting DOE, DOD, EPA, FBI, NASA, and other federal agencies challenged with complex missions. KeyLogic complements OnLocation's highly experienced staff with an additional 50+ PhD-level subject matter experts recognized as leaders in energy systems modernization, technology R&D management, cybersecurity, power grid security, high performance computing, software and systems engineering, and business optimizations.

"KeyLogic has a long history of technology-based problem solving and superior customer service. The partnership gives both companies the complimentary capabilities to take on larger, more complex projects for our customers and expands the depth and breadth of our technology prowess." Ken Bissett, COO of KeyLogic Systems, said, adding, "This is a great development for our customers and our future. With the complementary modeling, analytics, and data capabilities of OnLocation — and our shared culture of ingenuity, responsiveness, and unbiased analysis — we have an even greater capacity to address our customers' emerging requirements in energy security, and energy and environmental policy. I am proud of our people, and I am excited to move forward with OnLocation to grow opportunities and knowledge in the energy sector."

Less Goudarzi, CEO of OnLocation, said, "OnLocation is fortunate to have found a partner that shares our commitment to unbiased analysis and putting the customer first. We are excited about the opportunity to continue to serve our customers bringing the larger capability of the combined companies."

IIA Technologies Corp. (McLean, VA) delivers advanced analytics, data management, cybersecurity, and technology solutions to strengthen our nation's security, energy assurance, and global competitiveness.

KeyLogic (Morgantown, WV) is a leading provider of strategic and technical consulting services and solutions that optimize and modernize government functions primarily in science, engineering, and research agencies.

OnLocation, Inc. (Vienna, VA) is a management consulting firm providing technical, economic, and financial counsel in both the private and public sectors, with a focus on energy and environmental policy.

For more information on KeyLogic Systems, LLC. http://www.keylogic.com

For more information on OnLocation, Inc. https://www.onlocationinc.com

For more information on Information International Associates Corporation https://www.iiaweb.com

