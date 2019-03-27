Keynote Addresses at Display Week 2019 in San Jose Feature World-Renowned Display Industry Leaders

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Display Week, the world's leading international technical event and exhibition for electronic display innovation, announces the keynote address topics by three renowned visionaries who lead display technologies and drive product innovation within their enterprises. Collectively these addresses will provide key insights, important perspective and the exciting opportunities on the horizon in the fast-paced and ever-challenging field of display technology development, application and implementation.

The keynotes will take place during Display Week 2019, Tuesday, May 14 at 8:30 a.m., at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, immediately preceding the opening of the Display Week Solutions Exhibition at 10:30 a.m., which features more than 250 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 7,000 visitors from around the world.

The keynote addresses will be presented by:

Jinoh Kwag, EVP, Display Research Center, Samsung Display Co., Ltd.;

Rick Osterloh, SVP, Devices & Services, at Google LLC; and

Wenbao Gao , SVP, BOE Technology Group and CEO Display & Sensors Group

"Display Week, now in its 56th year, is known for drawing top notch leaders from a variety of display industry backgrounds as keynote speakers," said Helge Seetzen, president of The Society for Information Display (SID). "The electronic information display industry has seen more change in the last decade than in the last 50 years, contributing to the event's ongoing international appeal; and each year, the keynote session taps into subjects that are top-of-mind for attendees, who represent companies throughout the electronic display ecosystem.

About each of the sessions:

Kwag will open the keynote sessions with, "Shaping the Future with Information Displays." Kwag is the executive vice president and the head of the Display Research Center at Samsung Display. For the last 30 years, he has made valuable contributions to materializing new LCD and OLED technologies with his outstanding leadership and rich experience in the field. His presentation will cover how information displays in hyper-connected environments need to keep evolving to meet the demands from new kinds of usage and how displays will adapt to the rapidly changing landscape and have higher expectations of users worldwide.

Osterloh's discussion focuses on "Bringing Together the Best of Hardware, Software, and AI to Create Amazing User Experiences." Over the past 20 years Osterloh has had a successful track record in the consumer hardware and technology industry. He will speak to how the convergence of device, software and AI will create a future of incredible UXs.

Gao who will close with "Technical Innovation Empowers a Win-Win Future." Gao has had over 10 years of experience in the display industry and is the senior vice president of the BOE Technology Group and CEO of the Display and Sensor Business Group. His discussion focuses on how the electronic display information interface will evolve to an intelligent interactive interface.

"We are expecting a sold-out crowd and encourage attendees to plan their week accordingly as they will receive great benefit from each of these insightful presentations," Seetzen added. "

