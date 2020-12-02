Keyrus makes a strategic investment in RunAsCloud - a leading cloud strategy consultancy in the United States

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Keyrus adds extensive AWS and Azure experience to its team by taking a majority stake in RunAsCloud, a US leader in cloud consulting.

Founded in 2015 by one of the first Solution Architects at AWS in New York, RunAsCloud's mission is to deliver phenomenal value to its customers through empathy and efficiency. This partnership enables Keyrus to accelerate its geographical expansion strategy in North America, with the addition of RunAsCloud's main offices in Boston and Miami, extending Keyrus's presence to eight cities in North America.

RunAsCloud specializes in analyzing its clients' large-scale business and technical goals and building strategies to achieve them using the public cloud. These strategies typically include actions such as migrating systems and applications, automating DevOps tasks, and securing cloud environments against cyberattacks. RunAsCloud uses a Design – Build – Optimize methodology for cloud engineering, resulting in better-performing systems for business users and lower costs for IT and management.

RunAsCloud has extensive expertise with Amazon and Microsoft, enjoying an Advanced Tier partnership with AWS and a Gold partnership with Azure. RunAsCloud has achieved such status by successfully recording client case studies and engineering certifications in multiple technical domains, including cloud security, DevOps solutions, cloud migrations, modernizations, and end-user computing. RunAsCloud has also established a partnership with VMware to facilitate providing VMware Cloud solutions for Disaster Recovery, hybrid, and cloud-native migrations.

Beginning in late 2019, Keyrus and RunAsCloud collaborated to deliver data and analytics consulting services to a number of major clients using AWS. Both parties noted the clear cultural and technical synergies existing between them, which helped them deliver even more effective solutions for their clients.

In recent months, Keyrus has been collecting data on business trends related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and these clearly show an acceleration in our clients' shift towards cloud-first operations.

Through this investment, Keyrus aims to expand the partnerships with our clients deeper into the office of the CIO, both in the US and worldwide.

For RunAsCloud, joining forces with Keyrus will allow RunAsCloud to work with a much larger and more global client base. The team's combined offering places it at the forefront of the industry in terms of executing large-scale data and analytics projects in the cloud.

"Digital Transformation requires the highest level of cloud expertise. Through this transaction, we are developing highly effective means to help our clients compete digitally and in an optimal manner in a post COVID-19 world," says Eric Cohen, President and CEO of Keyrus.

"There is a substantial talent gap in DevOps and cybersecurity specifically for deploying data and analytics technologies in the cloud," adds Scott Hanrahan, Managing Director at Keyrus in the US. "We have been thrilled with the joint client work we have done already with RunAsCloud on that front. Together, we look forward to solving these and other challenges for all of our clients."

RunAsCloud CEO Nate Aiman-Smith comments: "Keyrus's engineering skill, culture, and market maturity make it a perfect new home for RunAsCloud. Together, we will expand Keyrus's service offerings, while jointly developing new groundbreaking solutions for our clients."

ABOUT KEYRUS

Creator of value in the era of Data and Digital

An international player in consulting and technologies and a specialist in Data and Digital, Keyrus is dedicated to helping enterprises take advantage of the Data and Digital paradigm to enhance their performance, facilitate and accelerate their transformation, and generate new drivers of growth and competitiveness.

Placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, Keyrus is developing a value proposition that is unique in the market and centered around an innovative offering founded upon a combination of three major and convergent areas of expertise: Data Intelligence, Digital Experience, and Management & Transformation Consulting.

Present in 20 countries on 4 continents, the Keyrus Group has 3,000 employees.

Keyrus is listed in compartment C of the Eurolist of Euronext Paris

(Compartment C/Small caps – ISIN Code: FR0004029411 – Reuters: KEYR.PA – Bloomberg: KEY: FP)

Further information at: www.keyrus.com.

ABOUT RUNASCLOUD

RunAsCloud is a cloud consultancy delivering engineering excellence and fast, focused, delivery.

Further information at: www.runascloud.com.

