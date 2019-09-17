Keyser Announces O'Neil Printing Relocation

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With great excitement and commitment to the future, Keyser announces its client, O'Neil Printing, is relocating to a new state-of-the-art HQ, production and client services facility. O'Neil will be operating in the new corporate campus by mid-December 2019.

O'Neil Printing has been operating in Downtown Phoenix for 111 years. Since 1908, O'Neil has pioneered new ways to optimize print products with new and expanding technology. O'Neil and corporate real estate advisory group (Jim Sadler, Darius Green, and Jonathan Keyser), Keyser, LLC, announced successful sale of the current campus located at 366 N. 2nd Ave in Downtown Phoenix in late August as the springboard for growth into the next century. Jim Sadler, Keyser's Corporate Services Leader explained, "due to the company's staff and business growth, along with its longstanding brand of excellence, O'Neil was seeking an improved HQ and client services campus. The new lease provides both room for growth and cost-effective economics. Further, we were very proud to partner with O'Neil on the sale of its current buildings and land downtown as a part of this long-term growth and expansion strategy."

O'Neil's work products and innovation have been nationally recognized for its quality and environmentally sustainable practices. O'Neil Printing is an employee-owned team of brand experts, problem solvers, and master technicians that provide cutting-edge, integrated solutions.

The new State-Of-The-Art Headquarters and Client Services facility is located at 4303 East Cotton Center Boulevard, Phoenix. The 64,000 square foot building is located within the 280-acre master planned Cotton Center business community. Located five miles from Sky Harbor International Airport, Cotton Center is in the heart of metropolitan Phoenix. The expanded and updated facilities will allow O'Neil to continue to grow and stay at the forefront of the market. O'Neil President Anthony Narducci says, "what I love most about O'Neil is how our people serve our clients, adapt to change, support each other, and make a difference in our client relationships. Our new expanded and updated facilities will provide us with even greater opportunities to serve our customers."

Sadler added, "the competitive site selection and location analysis work that led to selecting Phoenix is a result of a great partnership between the City of Phoenix's Economic Development, Planning Department, and consultants to facilitate this exciting expansion and new long-term home in Cotton Center."

"Full print production and support will continue during the transition and clients will have the same access to all of the services they've come to depend on from the O'Neil team. O'Neil Printing is eager to celebrate this milestone and is looking forward to making history with our clients for years to come," Narducci concluded.

SOURCE Keyser

