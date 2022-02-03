Keystone 1031 Acquires Eight Net Leased Retail Properties

JERICHO, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone 1031 (KNPRE 1031), a sponsor of impact and tax advantaged investments, has acquired a $35,650,000 Million diversified portfolio of eight net leased properties in major MSAs on behalf of their current DST offering, Keystone 1031 Net Leased Portfolio II.

The single-tenant properties total more than 62,000 square feet and are leased to nationally recognized brands 7-Eleven (Las Vegas), Family Dollar (Fort Worth, TX), Goodwill (St. Paul, MN), Walgreens (Denver), O'Reilly Auto Parts (Chicago), Jiffy Lube (San Antonio, TX). Sherwin Williams (Milwaukee, WI), and Starbucks (Bloomington, IN). The portfolio is diversified across seven states and focuses on the essential retail verticals of convenience, auto repair, home improvement, and clothing & home goods. The portfolio is designed to provide capital preservation and monthly, predictable cash flow during the anticipated 10 year holding period.

"This portfolio reinforces our real estate acquisition philosophy of buying strong brands in top MSAs and offering geographic, industry, and lease term diversification. The portfolio has a weighted average lease term or WALT of 11.29 years," explained Mike Packman, KNPRE's Founder & CEO. "Given the current and anticipated market environment, we are focused on continuing to deliver value to our investors by identifying real estate opportunities that provide capital preservation and predictable cash flow."

