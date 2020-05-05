Keystone Aviation Announces J. Dan Govatos As New Operations Director Over U.S. Based Private Jet Charter And Aircraft Management

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Aviation, A TAC Air Company and provider of private jet charter, aircraft management and maintenance announces the addition of industry veteran J. Dan Govatos to the Director of Operations position based in Salt Lake City. Govatos will provide enhanced focus of aircraft operations, safety and training while strengthening aviation industry best practices and relationships. Aaron Fish, Chief Operating Officer of Keystone Aviation, commented, "Dan brings years of strategic development experience to the leadership team and will help keep Keystone Aviation the leading aircraft charter, management and maintenance provider based in Utah."

Dan Govatos, Keystone Aviation Operations Director TAC - The Arnold Companies (TAC Air, Keystone Aviation, TACenergy) Logo (PRNewsfoto/TAC Air)

As a pilot for over 30 years including time as Captain on Airbus, Boeing, Falcon, Gulfstream among many other aircraft types in both airline and corporate flight operations, Govatos brings experience of past positions including Director of Operations, Director of Safety, Director of Training under FAR parts 121 and 135 and Chief Pilot. He holds an FAA Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic/Engineer certificate and is Six Sigma Green Belt certified. A graduate of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, Govatos holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Aviation/Airway Management and Operations.

"I look forward to working with the highly qualified team and have started by focusing on modernizing operations and procedures to meet today's customer requests in order to provide the best experience possible. Keystone Aviation is working on scalable solutions to meet the growing demand for private jet charter and aircraft management," said Govatos.

As private jet charter and management expands to meet market needs for personalized, flexible and safe travel for individuals and corporations, Keystone Aviation is positioned to deliver the highest level of service across every aspect of consideration when it comes to chartering, maintaining and operating aircraft.

About Keystone Aviation

Keystone Aviation, a TAC Air company, is the largest provider of private jet charter, aircraft management and aviation maintenance headquartered in the Intermountain West and serves customers of private aviation across the U.S. and globally. For almost 25 years, private and personalized service has been at the forefront of business for Keystone Aviation. The company is regularly audited by third-party industry examiners and is accredited with Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF), ARGUS® Platinum and Wyvern®. Keystone Aviation maintains and operates a fleet of luxury aircraft to fit any size travel request and budget.

Learn more about the personalized and adaptive air charter, aircraft management and maintenance services Keystone Aviation provides by visiting www.KeystoneAviation.com.

TAC Air is a division of TAC - The Arnold Companies, a Texas-based aviation services and energy marketing company. Find more information about the passion for great service TAC Air provides pilots, aircraft owners, airlines and government/military at www.TacAir.com. For more information about TAC - The Arnold Companies visit www.TheArnoldCos.com.

CONTACT: Tad W Perryman, VP Marketing

214-538-5475 [[email protected]]

SOURCE TAC - The Arnold Companies