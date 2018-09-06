Keystone Electronics Honors Digi-Key with Esteemed 2018 President's Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Electronics has named Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, the recipient of their "2018 President's Award; In Recognition Of Their Outstanding Sales Performance & Commitment To Excellence". The award was presented to Todd Jesme - Director, Supplier Business Development at Digi-Key by Troy David – President, Keystone Electronics Corp.

Keystone Electronics Presents Digi-Key with 2018 President’s Award

"Keystone is proud of our partnership with Digi-Key and their commitment to our program and product line. We appreciate our relationship of 36 years and they are well deserving of our President's Award," stated Mr. David.

The two companies share similar business goals and objectives by delivering quality products to customers quickly and continuously.

"We at Digi-Key have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Keystone Electronics since 1982," said Mr. Jesme. "So, it is a great honor to accept the prestigious '2018 President's Award', and a true testament to the collaborative way our teams continue to work together to enable and ensure further success for years to come."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Keystone Electronics products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Keystone Electronics Corp.

For more than seventy years, Keystone Electronics has been a world class manufacturer of precision electronic interconnect components and hardware, supplying quality products at competitive prices to industry, worldwide.

Keystone's full-line Catalog, M65, has products that are engineered specifically for use by OEM Designers and Engineers who create and develop state-of-the-art electronic products, instruments and systems.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.3 million products, with over 1.5 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics









Kayla Krosschell



PR & Marketing Communications Specialist



1.800.338.4105 x1098



kayla.krosschell@digikey.com



publicrelations@digikey.com

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

