Keystone Healthcare Partners Announces Talent Realignment and Acquisitions for Future Growth

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth physician management services and staffing solutions for hospitals, today announced a significant talent realignment and acquisition strategy that aims to futureproof the Company for continued growth and success both during the COVID-19 pandemic and in a post COVID-19 world.

The internal realignments and talent acquisitions, made possible by Keystone Healthcare's financial health, client stability, technological strengths, and competitive advantages, will impact several teams at Keystone Healthcare, including Revenue Cycle, Corporate, Medical Leadership, Operations Management, Business Development, and Client Services. Promotions for existing members of Keystone Healthcare include Victoria Shoemaker, Chief Revenue Cycle Officer; Don Booth, Executive Vice President of Client Services, Software Solutions, & Innovation; Nicole Ehnle, Software Solutions Administrator and Operations Associate; and Randy Wilson, Chief Financial Officer. New additions to the team include Chelsea Voors, Vice President of Strategy and Marketing and Jeff Curtis, Vice President of Business Development.

"Since February, Keystone Healthcare and our partner hospitals have faced the most challenging time our profession has known, and I am incredibly proud of, and humbled by, the bravery, courage, and selflessness our team and hospitals partners have demonstrated," said Andrew Portelli, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Healthcare. "This talent realignment and acquisition strategy will further fortify our Company as we support our partner hospitals nationwide with the clinical and administrative support, telehealth technologies, and business solutions they need to not just weather the trials ahead, but to thrive as organizations dedicated to high-quality patient care and outcomes."

This initiative follows Keystone Healthcare's recent expansion into Texas and addition of new services including ICU/CCU and APP Coverage. Keystone Healthcare's expansion was supported by two new clinical hires, including Vice President of Telehealth, Patient Access, & Connected Care, Melissa King, DNP, FNP-BC, ENP-BC, and its first-ever Director of Emergency Medical Services, Darryl Wenner, DO. That expansion dovetails with Keystone Healthcare's new talent realignment and acquisition strategy, knowing that demand for services, including Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth & Connected Care, which features virtual case management, tele-triage, and ED2Home, will increase throughout the second-half of 2020 and beyond as COVID-19 continues to holistically impact clinical and operational capacity, patient volumes, and healthcare delivery methods.

About Keystone Healthcare

Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare) is a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth physician management services and staffing solutions for hospitals. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and with additional offices nationwide, Keystone Healthcare efficiently delivers high-quality, patient-centered care through strong physician leadership and involved management that drive our innovative and integrated business model and performance metrics. Visit keystonehealthcare.com.

