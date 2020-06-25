Keystone Healthcare Partners Expands Geographic Footprint and Services in First Half-Year

PLANO, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine and Hospital Medicine physician management services and staffing solutions for hospitals, experienced significant growth during the first half of 2020 as demand for clinicians and quality care grew amid COVID-19. The growth included expanding its geographic service area to include Texas and adding new services lines to existing contracts with Anderson Regional Health System and Highland Community Hospital, respectively.

Keystone Healthcare welcomed two new hires to support the growth, including a Vice President of Telehealth, Patient Access, & Connected Care, Melissa King, DNP, FNP-BC, ENP-BC, and its first-ever Director of Emergency Medical Services, Darryl Wenner, DO.

Geographic Footprint Expands to Texas as Needs Arise

The geographic expansion was the result of a new contract with Concierge Emergency Medicine Group (CEMG), located in Houston, Texas. Keystone Healthcare will provide patient billing, enrollment, and revenue cycle management services to the emergency physician group, which provides physician staffing to the River Oaks Hospital Emergency Department. Until this contract, Keystone Healthcare has partnered with hospitals in New York, Pennsylvania, and Mississippi, making CEMG its first contract in the state of Texas.

CEMG contracted with Keystone Healthcare for its unique approach to medical billing services for hospitals, which features a highly skilled team of revenue cycle professionals, a patient-advocate-centered philosophy, annual coding audits by nationally recognized third-party auditors, and real-time feedback from its coding team.

"Our partnership will allow the physician group to maximize reimbursement while providing the best care to patients, which is always the ultimate goal," said Randy Wilson, CFO and Chief Revenue Cycle Officer at Keystone Healthcare.

Service Line Expansion Includes ICU/CCU and APP Coverage



Keystone Healthcare added new services to existing contracts with Anderson Regional Health System (ARHS) located in Meridian, Mississippi, and Highland Community Hospital (HCH), located in Picayune, Mississippi, as demand for intensive care and patient volume increased.

ARHS, a 400-bed system with over 10,000 admissions has been a client of Keystone Healthcare since 2017. Its contract expansion followed the outbreak of COVID-19, in which many hospitals experienced increased demand for ICU coverage. Keystone Healthcare has provided the hospital with Emergency Medicine and Hospital Management physician staffing and management services, and now, is providing 24/7/365 coverage for the closed-unit ICU, adding half a dozen clinicians to its staff.

With physicians already on-site providing EM and HM care, the supplement of ICU coverage by Keystone Healthcare adds significant value to ARHS and its patients. This arrangement closes the loop between HM, EM, and intensive care, enabling both entities to streamline patient flow, turnover, and outcomes more effectively.

"Our goal is to provide evidence-based quality care to all patients with critical care needs through improved access to dedicated clinicians who are available at a moments' notice," said Hatem Mourad, MD, SFHM, Director of Hospital Medicine at Keystone Healthcare. "Our team of critical care physicians and hospitalists are poised to improve patient outcomes and communication with families and staff during this time."

Keystone Healthcare also enhanced its agreement with HCH, adding an Advanced Practice Provider (APP) to the team. The addition of an APP came after inpatient volume increased and demand for clinicians grew. The supplemented staffing schedule will improve quality of care and face-to-face time that clinicians are able to offer patients, families, and the nursing staff.

"Keystone Healthcare is extremely pleased to have the opportunity to expand our partnerships with Anderson Regional Health System and Highland Community Hospital," said Glenn Adams, President at Keystone Healthcare. "We look forward to the improvement opportunities that these additional services will present as we continue to provide the best patient and family experience and ROI for our partners."

