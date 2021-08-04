Keystone Healthcare Partners Invests in Technology Upcomers: EmOpti and HealthTalk A.I.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced that it has established partnerships with Wisconsin-based company EmOpti and Virginia-based company HealthTalk A.I., making financial investments in both technology companies.

Keystone Healthcare™ joined forces with EmOpti and HealthTalk A.I. in early 2020 with the intention to deliver on its longstanding mission, "To efficiently delivery high-quality, patient-centered care through innovative management solutions in partnership with hospitals and clinicians." The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the commitment Keystone Healthcare™ has to innovative management solutions, and the working relationships with both EmOpti and HealthTalk A.I. have been integral in launching Keystone Telehealth™ and Keystone Connect™.

The disciplines in the Keystone Telehealth™ portfolio range from pre-hospital to post-discharge solutions along the patient care continuum and uniquely blend applications of in-hospital telemedicine and direct-to-consumer solutions. In collaboration with EmOpti and HealthTalk A.I., Keystone Healthcare™ has successfully launched a variety of telehealth projects including telehealth applications in Emergency Medicine and Tele-EMS.

"When we discuss telehealth applications with our hospital partners, we stress that it is not about just having the telehealth technology, but about uniquely and creatively applying solutions through telehealth that improve the overall experience and outcomes that we have managed ourselves for decades," said Glenn Adams, President & Co-founder of Keystone Healthcare™. "Having engaged partners like EmOpti and HealthTalk A.I. is critical because we pair their technical expertise and capabilities with our knowledge of Emergency and Hospital Medicine management, and the results are groundbreaking."

EmOpti, founded by Dr. Edward Barthell, prides itself in solving systemic, in-hospital problems by providing technology that enables a combination of on-site and remote personnel to collaborate for highly efficient workflows. The EmOpti technology allows outdated staffing models to be replaced with more productive approaches that result in improved outcomes for both patients and hospitals.

HealthTalk A.I., founded by Jerrod Ullah, was formed to change the way patients and healthcare organizations connect. Through AI-assisted patient engagement, HealthTalk A.I. addresses challenges related to at-risk patient intervention, operational efficiency, and patient satisfaction.

Andrew Portelli, Chairmen & CEO of Keystone Healthcare™, describes the sentiment with which Keystone Healthcare™ made financial investments in both aforementioned technology companies stating, "The acceleration of healthcare innovation is undeniable and we want to be instrumental in driving that change. We are executing telehealth strategies with most of our hospital partners, and we believe strongly in the mission of EmOpti and HealthTalk A.I. to make the same advancements in their respective fields. We are proud to align ourselves with such outstanding, innovative brands."

About Keystone Healthcare™

Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare™) is a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing solutions for hospitals. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and with additional offices in Plano, Texas and Memphis, Tennessee, Keystone Healthcare™ efficiently delivers high-quality, patient-centered care through strong physician leadership and involved management that drive our innovative and integrated business model and performance metrics. Visit keystonehealthcare.com.

About EmOpti

EmOpti provides technology to improve patient flow at busy acute care facilities, utilizing existing medical staff in new ways that combine on-site and virtual resources. This helps health systems provide dynamic capacity management and more effectively handle the variable patient demand caused by unscheduled visits and patient surges. EmOpti's technology is proven to support high volume, complex, multi-facility deployments with a markedly positive return on investment. Visit www.emopti.com.

About HealthTalk A.I.

HealthTalk A.I. (HAI) was formed to change the way patients and healthcare organizations connect. Through A.I. assisted patient engagement, HAI direct patients to the right clinician, at the right time. HAI measures patient satisfaction at the provider level and enables organizations to quickly identify and intervene with at-risk patients at scale. Improve operational efficiency, patient satisfaction and brand quality with HealthTalk. Visit www.healthtalkai.com.

