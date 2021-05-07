Keystone National Properties Joins ADISA

JERICHO, N.Y., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone National Properties (KNPRE), a real estate and private equity firm that specializes in impact and tax advantaged investment opportunities, has joined the Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association (ADISA) reflecting the firm's commitment to engaging with organizations that advocate for the alternative investment industry, building relationships to ensure access to data and expert insights, and giving back by donating our time and energy.

"As a 1031 product sponsor, we are excited to support an organization focused on advocacy and education within the alternative investment sector," said Mike Packman, Founder & CEO. "We are looking forward to participating in their upcoming Spring Conference and contributing talent and ideas in support of the event. Personally, I look forward to building relationships with other members and supporting the organization's advocacy efforts for alternative investments."

KNPRE's Director of Marketing & Broker-Dealer Relations Heidi Wheatley, has been engaged with ADISA for several years and will continue to serve as a member of their conference planning committee.

"Demand for 1031 offerings among retail investors continues to grow and create opportunities for new and existing product sponsors," said ADISA's executive director John Harrison, Ph.D. "We are always excited to welcome new sponsors and provide the insight and support they need to be successful in the alternative investment space."

ADISA is an organization with more than 4,500 key decision makers who represent more than 220,000 professionals throughout the nation dealing in alternative investments--primarily non-traded alternatives. The group seeks to promote education and networking opportunities as well as representing the industry in the public and political arena. To learn more, visit www.adisa.org.

About Keystone National Properties: Founded in 2016 by Michael Packman, Keystone National Properties (KNPRE) is a real estate and private equity firm whose team is passionate about delivering value, the strategic growth of the firm, and positively impacting the world. KNPRE's founding philosophy is "Doing well by doing good." To learn more about investment opportunities with KNPRE, visit knpre.com.

Contact:

Heidi Wheatley

Keystone National Properties

404-992-6644

[email protected]

SOURCE Keystone National Properties (KNPRE)

