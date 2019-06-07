Keystone Policy Center Honors Outstanding Leaders Whose Work, Approach Embody Its Mission of Collaboration

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Policy Center, a national nonprofit organization, honored exemplary leaders Thursday at its 26th Annual Leadership Awards for their ongoing work to inspire their peers and others to reach common higher ground. The event, held at the Newseum, featured a moderated discussion on collaborative decision-making and problem-solving.

"Keystone Policy Center's mission is to inspire leaders to rise above entrenched positions to reach common higher ground. Our awardees embody the spirit and tenor of this collaborative decision-making and bipartisan approach to society's most pressing science and policy-related challenges. They have proven that enduring solutions are born of collaboration and shared resolutions," said Christine Scanlan, President and CEO of the Keystone Policy Center.

Keystone honored the following individuals as examples of its vision for individuals and companies rising above entrenched positions and reaching common higher ground:

Luis Benitez , Vice President, Government Affairs and Global Impact, VF Corporation

, Vice President, Government Affairs and Global Impact, VF Corporation Bianna Golodryga, Contributor, CNN

Contributor, CNN Thomas R. Kuhn , President, Edison Electric Institute

President, Edison Electric Institute U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R- Alaska )

Keystone, a Colorado-based nonprofit organization founded in 1975, established its Leadership Awards program in 1994 to recognize extraordinary leadership by individuals and companies whose work embraces the nonprofit's model, spirit and mission.

About Keystone Policy Center

The Keystone Policy Center has worked at the forefront of public policy and dispute resolution for more than 40 years. From energy to education and health to sustainability, Keystone's work has shaped public policy debates at local, state and national levels. Keystone's exceptional combination of experience and expertise has led to groundbreaking progress and lasting solutions when all other efforts have failed.

