KFC And Franchisees Hiring 20,000 Restaurant Employees

KFC's strong earnings announcement highlighted 14 percent growth in Q1 and same-store sales growth of 11 percent on a two-year basis, highlighting the need to fill 20,000 permanent positions nationwide. The open positions will vary by restaurant but will include positions at all levels including hourly team members (cooks, prep and customer service), shift leaders, assistant managers and restaurant general managers. Those interested in launching their career with the fried chicken experts can visit KFC's newly re-launched careers site, jobs.kfc.com .*

"KFC has seen tremendous growth and sustained demand in the U.S. over the last year. Our franchisees have a real need to fill a variety of positions on their teams," said John Kurnick, Chief People Officer, KFC U.S. "Many of our franchise owners and brand leaders started their careers working in our restaurants, and restaurant jobs have always presented unique opportunities for those looking to learn new skills, whether in management, in the kitchen, through customer service or beyond."

KFC is a global leader in the restaurant industry and KFC franchisees offer a variety of employee benefits. As our team members build their restaurant skills and achieve training milestones, they are able to grow in their restaurant careers. More than 75 percent of KFC restaurant general managers started as team members or shift leaders.

Employees at participating KFC restaurants can benefit from The KFC Foundation, an independent non-profit organization that provides charitable support to KFC U.S. restaurant employees through education, hardship assistance and personal finance programs. **

Through the KFC Foundation's REACH Grants, employees of any age, any position, pursuing any degree can receive tuition assistance to attend the accredited four-year or two-year college of their choice. The money can also be used at trade/vocational schools and for graduate study. In 2020, the Foundation awarded more than $1.5 million of REACH Grants. The KFC Foundation also offers free GED assistance through a partnership with GEDWorks.

*KFC restaurants across the US are commonly operated by Franchisees and licensees. Franchisees and licensees are independent business owners and employers who are responsible for their own employment practices and set their own wage and benefit programs that can vary among franchisees. Positions are available at both corporate and franchised KFC locations. Those applying for work with a franchisee of KFC are not applying for a position with KFC Corporation or any of its affiliates. If hired, the franchisee will be your only employer.

**Benefit programs can vary among restaurants depending on restaurant ownership.

