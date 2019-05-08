KFC And Grubhub Let The Colonel Cook On Mother's Day, Offering Free Delivery May 12

Free Grubhub delivery is the perfect way for moms everywhere to try KFC's newest menu item and mother of all desserts: Cinnabon® Dessert Biscuits. The Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits are a delicious mashup of two iconic brand classics: KFC's flaky biscuit topped with Cinnabon's mouth-watering cinnamon brown sugar glaze and signature cream cheese frosting. With the purchase of any KFC 10, 12, or 16-piece chicken-on-bone meal (in restaurant or via Grubhub), guests will receive four free Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits while supplies last, or they can enjoy the treat by themselves for $1 each or four biscuits for $3 for a limited time only.

Customers will automatically receive free delivery (no special code needed) when they order KFC through Grubhub.com, the Grubhub app, Seamless.com or the Seamless app, the company's NYC brand, on Sunday, May 12 ($3.99 value)*. Free delivery will be offered all day based on restaurant hours and is available at over 2,200 KFC restaurant locations.

To accompany the new KFC dessert, the brand also recently debuted personalized video messages just for mom from the Chickendales, hunky Colonel-ized versions of everyone's favorite Chippendales dancers. The fun digital video messages send lots of love to mom, declaring her "the best mom in the world" and "real special lady."

Still need a Mother's Day gift? Don't fret, the Chickendales are available to create a free personalized video for those special moms in your life – your actual mom, your grandma, your mom friend, even dog moms. Visit http://chickendales.com, select your mom's name, the state she lives in, and then download the video or share directly to your social channels.

"While we can't deliver the Chickendales to our customers (sorry, moms!), we're excited to offer free Grubhub delivery on Mother's Day so moms can get a break from cooking to enjoy our new Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits, and our world famous fried chicken, of course," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S.

KFC's Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits are available through June 30 (or while supplies last).

* See here for additional terms and restrictions.

