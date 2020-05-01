KFC Cooks Up a Virtual Mother's Day Experience on Messenger from Facebook for Families Unable to Celebrate in Person

Since 1952, KFC has been bringing families together for Mother's Day with a bucket of the Colonel's famous fried chicken, and this year should be no different, even if the dinner table is shared virtually. With nearly 400,000 buckets of chicken sold on Mother's Day each year, KFC wants to make it easy for you to continue the tradition. Now, via Messenger, mom can enjoy a KFC meal and see her family through a familiar and easy-to-use platform without leaving the comfort of her home, courtesy of the Colonel.

Here's How it Works: Beginning May 1, families and friends can visit KFC's Facebook page to send their loved ones a custom invitation to share a Mother's Day meal together, virtually. Through this unique and simple, one-stop experience, users can interact with the Colonel himself to coordinate a meal time, personalize their invitation with mom's name and a family photo, and receive fun reminders to connect with mom via Messenger video chat on Mother's Day. With eight users visible at a time and endless sticker selections and effects, the Messenger experience is the one-click video chat everyone can enjoy.

"Lately the days are all running together, so it is challenging to figure out how to make Mother's Day a bit more special," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "For almost 70 years, KFC has been a Mother's Day staple for families across the U.S., so we wanted to find a way to help connect loved ones over a shared meal and celebrate mom even in these unique circumstances. Through this virtual experience and free delivery, the Colonel has everything covered this Mother's Day, except maybe the dishes."

Messenger from Facebook enables people to easily connect with the moms in their lives, even when they cannot physically be together and, notably, Messenger video call usage has significantly increased over the last couple of months, especially group video calls. Providing simple, unlimited and free video group calls across its network of over one billion users, people can also connect with their moms via a desktop app on macOS and Windows.

For those celebrating Mother's Day at home apart, you can give the gift of sharing a meal with mom that she doesn't have to cook or clean up. And for a limited time, KFC is offering free delivery on orders over $20 (before taxes, tips, and fees). So, send mom a classic KFC $20 Fill Up to enjoy during your (virtual) date, or send her food for today and tomorrow, with a $30 Fill Up. Fans looking to order mom her Mother's Day meal can visit kfc.com before gathering around the table to celebrate.

*No purchase necessary to participate in the virtual Messenger Mother's Day experience. See terms and conditions for free delivery on orders of $20 or more.

About KFC's COVID-19 Response Efforts

At KFC, the health and safety of our restaurant employees and customers is our number one priority and, in the wake of COVID-19, KFC U.S. has made several commitments to support our people, communities, and franchisees to keep everyone safer while working at or visiting one of our more than 4,000 KFC restaurants across the U.S. Through increased safety measures such as the distribution of thermometers, masks, counter shields and drive-thru extender payment pads, to giving away one million pieces of Kentucky Fried Chicken to local communities , donating $400,000 to Blessings in a Backpack to help keep children across the country fed, and providing relief to franchisees, we believe it's more important than ever to give back in this time of need, and we're proud to work alongside our KFC franchisees and restaurant teams to do so. For more information about KFC's efforts to support franchisees, employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic, please visit www.kfc.com/coronavirus .

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings®, Go Cups, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are over 23,000 KFC restaurants in over 140 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/kfc ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/kfc ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/KFC ).

