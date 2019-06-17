KGPCo Canada Hires New VP of Sales to Support Growth Initiatives

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KGPCo Canada announces its most recent talent acquisition, hiring Pino DeMiglio as Vice President of Canadian Sales. Pino will be responsible for leading KGPCo Canada's growth as it drives forward with new solutions to maximize the value delivered to its customers. Pino comes to KGPCo Canada from Huawei where he spent the past ten years in a sales leadership position. Prior to Huawei, Pino was with TELUS in various sales leadership roles across the Mid-Market to Enterprise sales segments.

"I am excited to have Pino join our Canadian team as he brings with him extensive experience selling to Canadian Customers. We look forward to leveraging his forte as we grow our trusted customer relationships across Canada," said Desi O'Grady, Senior Vice President of Broadband Network Sales for KGPCo.

The KGPCo acquisition of Hutton Communications of Canada, now KGPCo Canada, has enhanced end-to-end value to our Canadian customers. Our expanded portfolio now includes wireless, wireline, DAS, fiber, cloud services, 3PL services, and value-added distribution. In addition KGPCo Canada is excited to add our newest strategic partners to our strategic initiatives. Please visit our website .

KGPCo Canada's Mississauga, Ontario office will hold a customer Open House event on June 27, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to showcase products and service offerings from top-name supplier partners including Cambium Networks, CommScope, Comtrend, ICT, RF Industries, RFS, Samlex, Times Microwave Systems, Trylon and Wade Antenna. To attend the free event and meet Pino, register here . Registration is limited.

For more information, please contact:

Lina Rossi

VP of Operations, KGPCo Canada

Phone: (905) 361-0484

Email: lina.rossi@kgpco.com

Web: www.kgpco.com/Canada/

French version of this press release can be found here .

About KGPCo Canada

KGPCo Canada, formerly Hutton Communications of Canada, provides numerous communication services across all vertical markets to deliver a complete outsourced solution to its customers. With large regional Distribution Centers and local staging facilities across the North America, combined with the latest systems architecture, KGPCo is an industry leader in advanced supply chain solutions, value-added distribution, and product/software integration services. KGPCo provides service solutions as a premier provider of a comprehensive suite of communication network management, engineering, and implementation capabilities.

