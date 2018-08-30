Khalid's "Location" Is the Most Played Song on Waffle House/TouchTunes Jukeboxes for 2018

Waffle House Jukebox Top Ten Songs of 2018:

"Location" by Khalid "Body Like A Back Road" by Sam Hunt "Can't Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran "Blue Ain't Your Color" by Keith Urban "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran "Too Good at Goodbyes" by Sam Smith "Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd

Michael Jackson was the most played artist in 2018 and also won the award for the Best Pop Artist. Beyonce won the award for Best R&B/Hip Hop Artist, and Lynyrd Skynrd won the Best Rock Artist award.

Chris Stapleton had the most country songs played and took home the Tunie™ award for Best Country Artist.

"I've had a lot of dreams come true," Stapleton said as he accepted his award. "One of the dreams I wanted is to have a song on the Waffle House jukebox. Not only did I get a song on the Waffle House jukebox, I got this fantastic award. So thank you very much."

Imagine Dragons won the Tunie™ award for the most played rock song with their hit "Thunder."

"That means the world to us," Imagine Dragons drummer Dan Platzman said on the show. "This is like you basically took our hearts, and you scattered, smothered, double-covered and peppered them."

Country Music Hall of Famer Whispering Bill Anderson received the Jukebox Legend Award. Shinedown won Best Audience Participation for their Atlanta concert, and newcomer Paul Pelt won the Scattered, Smothered and Discovered New Artist Award and performed on the show.

To watch a replay of the awards show, go to the Waffle House Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WaffleHouse).

About Waffle House

Waffle House® restaurants have been a mainstay for American dining since its founding in Avondale Estates, Ga., in 1955. Today the Waffle House system operates 1,900 restaurants in 25 states. Waffle House restaurants are known for serving over a billion waffles, leading the world in serving waffles, T-bones, hashbrowns and grits, and being a welcoming beacon to all after storms and on all holidays.

About TouchTunes

TouchTunes brings innovative entertainment solutions to over 65,000 bars and restaurants across North America. Our jukebox network is designed to create unique experiences that attract patrons and encourage them to stay longer. In addition to delivering an incredible jukebox music experience, TouchTunes also provides a robust platform that engages patrons with impactful entertainment experiences across mobile, photo booth and TouchTunesTV. TouchTunes makes its products and services available through an extensive network of qualified, local amusement operators.

TouchTunes, an Octave Group company, is headquartered in New York with offices in Montreal, Chicago and London. Follow TouchTunes on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest in-venue music and entertainment news.

SOURCE Waffle House