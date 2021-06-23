Khan Academy's Sal Khan, AT&T's Mylayna Albright Discuss Their Commitment to Support Digital Education on MarketScale's Voices of eLearning

Khan Academy and AT&T are working alongside one another to bring solutions to students across the country, including hot spots and new educational content. AT&T recently pledged $3 million to Khan Academy, which will "support personalized student learning, including free virtual summer camps for students" and "help stem learning loss, narrow the homework gap and deliver high-quality learning experiences anywhere today's connected students learn."

The digital divide is of chief concern to educators and edtech innovators, and Voices of eLearning host JW Marshall has invited Khan and Albright to this industry-leading edtech platform to help audiences understand ways the nation's educational system and other governing bodies are working to address that gap.

Tune in live to hear more from the duo of edtech leaders.

About MarketScale:

MarketScale.com is the Homepage of B2B, offering you insights, trends and expert thought leadership across a range of industries that you won't find anywhere else. MarketScale's award-winning original content, including Voices of eLearning, reaches the furthest corners of the industries that power our world.

About Khan Academy:

Khan Academy offers a personalized learning resource for all ages with practice exercises, instructional videos and a personalized learning dashboard that empower learners to study at their own pace in and outside of the classroom. The organization focuses on skill mastery to help learners establish strong foundations, so there's no limit to what they can learn next.

About AT&T Connected Learning:

AT&T Connected Learning is the company's multi-year commitment to narrow the homework gap and stem the learning loss it creates.

