Khanna Vision Institute Is Growing

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khanna Vision Institute is excited to announce the opening of its two newest locations - Moorpark & Sherman Oaks. These offices include the newest technology being used, and two new hires! When a patient is in pain and needs to be seen by a doctor immediately, unfortunately sometimes the doctor can be completely booked up, working in a different office, or just too far of a drive. Khanna Vision Institute listens to its patients' concerns and has come up with three solutions. More locations, more doctors, and new technology.

When looking at the patient's location in their chart, staff at Khanna Vision noticed a traveling gap for patients located in the Simi Valley Area as well as the Van Nuys area. To help accommodate the patients and shorten this gap, Khanna Vision Institute has acquired two new offices. One located at 144 Los Angeles Ave, Suite #111 in Moorpark, California; As well as, 15230 Burbank Blvd in Sherman Oaks, California.

Newly renovated, the Moorpark office will offer an open layout with a beautiful waiting area, exam rooms, and plenty of parking. It is located next to retail stores, and will feature quick vision care services. Patients will be able to get vision services on the go and can be tended to faster than ever, with many frames, and sunglasses for them to shop while there.

The Sherman Oaks office is a booming optometrist office that will be seeing adults and kids alike! Being able to help the younger generation see their goals clearer is an amazing opportunity for Khanna Vision Institute, and we are proud to help them achieve clear vision along the way. In addition, it is located at the crossroads of the busiest intersecting freeways, the 101 and the 405. By giving our patients from both directions a closer office, Khanna Vision Institute hopes it will cut the drive time down.

Lastly, new offices and seeing double the amount of patients, means the need for more doctors. Khanna Vision Institute is happy to welcome Dr. Galina and Dr.Gno to the family. Dr. Galina will be working at the Sherman Oaks office starting October 18th. Dr. Ngo will be at the Moorpark office starting in December 2021. Dr. Galina and Dr. Gno are Optometrist. To learn more about our practices or our doctors please visit www.khannainstitute.com or call (310) 482-1240.

