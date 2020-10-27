Kharon Announces Appointment Of Two New Advisory Board Members

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon, the research and data analytics company focused on global security threats and other controversies that impact global commerce and finance, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Strategic Advisory Board, David Shedd and Jocelyn Tait-Norval.

Mr. Shedd served in the US government for more than three decades in senior roles in the intelligence community, including as Acting Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Deputy Director for Policy, Plans, and Requirements at the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), and Special Assistant to the President at the National Security Council. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board for the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, and sits on several other boards.

David Shedd, said: "Kharon serves a critical role providing data driven insights and analytics to private and public sector entities that manage illicit finance risk and global security threats. I am thrilled to be a part of Kharon's unique approach as the company continues to innovate and bring solutions to financial crimes compliance, and the broader security and risk management industry."

Ms. Tait-Norval is currently Global Head of Sanctions, Anti-Bribery and Corruption (ABC) and Gifts and Entertainment (G&E) at Barclays in London. Prior to this, she held Head of Financial Crime Screening and OFAC Officer roles.

Commenting on her appointment, Tait-Norval, said: "There is no question that regtech innovation is critical to financial crimes compliance, for both risk management and operational efficiency. We know it has the potential to revolutionise businesses across the globe, so I am very pleased to be joining Kharon's board as the company's role in that revolution continues to grow."

Matt Epstein, CEO, Kharon, said: "We are delighted that Jocelyn and David are joining Kharon's Strategic Advisory Board at such a significant moment in the company's growth. They are both highly respected professionals whose experience and vision will be vital as Kharon continues to broaden the application of its technology and data analytic solutions to reach more sectors."

Shedd and Tait-Norval join as Robert Werner, one of Kharon's founding Strategic Advisory Board members, moves to serve on the Board at Deutsche Bank in New York.

Matt Epstein, added: "We are extremely grateful to Bob for his expertise, guidance and passion, all of which he shared generously with Kharon. His support and commitment have proved an invaluable asset to our company as we have continued to expand into new industries and new geographies."

About Kharon

Kharon is a leading provider of research and data analytics, focused on global security threats and other controversies that impact global commerce and finance. Kharon's clients include first tier international financial institutions, global corporates, public sector entities and professional services firms. Kharon is headed by former senior officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and experienced professionals in software development and data science.

