Khiron Announces Live Webcast and Upcoming Investor Events

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce that Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director, along with members of the Khiron management team, will host a live webcast on Wednesday, February 17 at 11:00am ET to discuss recent results and management's outlook for 2021.

Management will also be hosting a 1x1 Virtual Roadshow with Harbor Access February 9-10, 2021 and participating in the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference being held February 25-26, 2021. In addition, Mr. Torres will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Hour on Thursday, February 11, 2021 as a panelist discussing the international cannabis landscape.

Khiron Investor Day Webcast: 2021 Outlook

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm ET

To register: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3002371/132B51F89A277D8D1AADD6CDB47FD509

Harbor Access 1x1 Virtual Roadshow

Date: February 9-10, 2021

To register: Email [email protected] to book 1x1 meeting

Benzinga Cannabis Hour: International Cannabis

Date: Thursday, February 11 at 4pm ET

To attend: http://bzcannabishour.com/

Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

Date: February 25-26, 2021 at 1:30pm ET

To register: https://events.benzinga.com/squeeze-page-422415971607984646162

Recent Company Highlights

In 2020, achieves 50% compound monthly growth rate (CMGR) in medical cannabis prescriptions (April to December), reaching 7,500 paid prescriptions as of January 31, 2021

Colombian government extends medical health insurance coverage to THC and CBD medical cannabis products, resulting in strong month-over-month growth in December 2020 and January 2021

and January 2021 On December 9 th , Khiron opens new small-format clinic in Medellin, Colombia's 2 nd largest city, as part of the Company's plan to extend its medical cannabis clinics across Colombia and Latin America.

, Khiron opens new small-format clinic in Medellin, 2 largest city, as part of the Company's plan to extend its medical cannabis clinics across Colombia and Latin America. Company appoints former Colombia Minister of Finance Juan Carlos Echeverry as an independent member of its Board of Directors

Khiron declared a National Strategic Project by the Government of Colombia, which simplifies and accelerates administration processes for the Company's strategic initiatives

Khiron is the first cannabis company in Colombia to ship THC products internationally

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales of medical cannabis in Germany and Brazil in early 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

